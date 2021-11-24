 Skip to content
(Twitter)   Well, there's your proof that the Bidens are cancelling Christmas   (twitter.com) divider line
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Original Tweet:
 
wearsmanyhats [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
JFC indeed. No clue as to what submitter is going on about
 
Alphax [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  

wearsmanyhats: JFC indeed. No clue as to what submitter is going on about


He's probably sarcastic.. but one never knows for sure.
 
MrBallou [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
That's a dead trophy plant.

Is there no limit to Democrat debauchery?

/sarcasm
 
west.la.lawyer [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Does her jacket say she does not care about trees tied up on carts?
 
CruiserTwelve [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Nazi salute!!!
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Tweeter must seem to think it should only be about the baby Jesus.
 
Redh8t [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Look at that b*tch! Waving like she owns the place...
Probably had it felled on half a dozen orphans, just to show dominance.
 
Devolving_Spud [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
The tree obscures part of the sign so only "WHITE CHRISTMAS" is visible.  (wink, wink to our OK-sign friends?)

//this means something!
//or nothing
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I will withhold judgement until I see how red the trees in the hall are.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
To be replaced by a big gay festivus pole.

Speaking of which, I got a lot of problems with you meatheads.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Look at that b*tch! Waving like she owns the place...
Probably had it felled on half a dozen orphans, just to show dominance.


You don't need to fell anything on them to do that.  Merely sniff their ears.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The mix of fonts on the banner on the side of the cart is certainly worthy of a war crime.
 
EnzoTheCoder [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I will withhold judgement until I see how red the trees in the hall are.


The halls are supposed to be DECKED.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: I will withhold judgement until I see how red the trees in the hall are.


I look forward to *not* seeing another "Melania's haunted hallway of blood" display this year
 
Nicki Minaj's Cousin's Friend's Swollen Testicle
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
I can't believe they're taking the Christmas tree out of the White House. Have they no shame?
 
Parthenogenetic
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Alphax: wearsmanyhats: JFC indeed. No clue as to what submitter is going on about

He's probably sarcastic.. but one never knows for sure.


Not submitter, but I'm pretty sure that's the Permanent American CHRISTmas Tree installed by President Trump when he issued the Executive Order to make it legal to say "Merry CHRISTmas" in public again.

By having it cut down and hauled away, the Bidens have repudiated the armistice, and openly declared resumption of the War on CHRISTmas.
 
moothemagiccow
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
What's with the old timey trailer and the guys in the top hats? Are their Xmas trees delivered by ghosts?
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Redh8t: Look at that b*tch! Waving like she owns the place...

Probably had it felled on half a dozen orphans, just to show dominance.


So you're saying in order to assert dominance she adopted a Christmas tree pose?
 
HighlanderRPI
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Oh my gawd, is that a Norway spruce? The horrors, a true patriot would have chosen a Fraser Fir!
 
smokewon
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Holy crap! She's not wearing a mask! She must be the deep state everybody is talking about!

/Someone please extinguish the fire on my head now.
//I was just playing around.
///Guys?
 
