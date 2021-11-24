 Skip to content
 
(ABC 27)   Yes Virginia, there is a Donut Beer this holiday   (abc27.com) divider line
7
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Donut beer, or DO NOT beer?? Amirite?!!
Right?
 
foo monkey
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
This sounds as good as the Old Bay IPA from a few years ago.  Probably tastes just as awful.
 
Maybe you should drive
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


I don't think it was this exact one, but a bachelor party I went to some years ago had a Rogue donut beer for everyone.  It wasn't good, but it wasn't as terrible as you might think.
 
born_yesterday
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

foo monkey: This sounds as good as the Old Bay IPA from a few years ago.  Probably tastes just as awful.


You can't be referring to Dead Rise?  Blasphemy!  That one was a lager anyways.

/I can't do the thick sweet beers any more.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

born_yesterday: foo monkey: This sounds as good as the Old Bay IPA from a few years ago.  Probably tastes just as awful.

You can't be referring to Dead Rise?  Blasphemy!  That one was a lager anyways.

/I can't do the thick sweet beers any more.


Pretty sure it's always been an ale of some kind. Looks like the current/last batch is a Gose, which is just nasty.
 
