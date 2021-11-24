 Skip to content
 
(Science Alert)   Kids these days are taking a painkiller drug that increases risk-taking behavior... and law enforcement is powerless to stop it. EVERYBODY PANIC   (sciencealert.com) divider line
daffy
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I thought they might run out to go bungee jumping or something. They were popping computer generated balloons for fake money. If you lose, you lose nothing. Come on. Have them walk on hot coals, at least.
 
wxboy
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Tylenol has been on the shelves since the 1950s. Are we going to use it as a scapegoat for all of society's problems?
 
wantoncunnilinguslover
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

wxboy: Tylenol has been on the shelves since the 1950s. Are we going to use it as a scapegoat for all of society's problems?


Well, if it's the "randomly poisoning people" societal problem, then yes.
 
lawd jesus its a fire
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
FFS this is not a thing.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I heard it cures COVID, but only if you stick it up your butt.  Two and a half of the round, dry pills.  None of this gelcap nonsense.
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
If I recall the original article, the "risk taking behavior" was about gambling (with someone else's money) by (not) popping virtual balloons through an RNG. Not anything that would (or could) could cause any sort of tangible harm to the subject.

At best, this experiment suggests kids might take more chances playing minecraft or fortnite or something, but it won't necessarily map out to anything real life.
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What do the kids call it?
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
oblig:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
And this one just for fun:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Ganon D. Mire
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

LewDux: What do the kids call it?


Poppin' pills and balloons... kids call it "Bozo Night"  or "Bozoin'".

/Or Clarabellin' if they old.
 
