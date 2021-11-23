 Skip to content
(Twitter)   "And I asked, 'Who are you?' because he clearly wanted to have sexual relations". Was it A) Xerxes? B) a Lizardman? or C) Both?   (twitter.com) divider line
Maybe don't eat the spicy food before you go to bed?

Or hey, get your husband to join in... a threesome with Xerxes could be fun!
 
Well that was certainly a long winded way of informing us that she was dropped on her head as an infant.
 
OldRod: Maybe don't eat the spicy food before you go to bed?

Or hey, get your husband to join in... a threesome with Xerxes could be fun!


I've heard he's down with The Many.

/Probably better him than SHODAN, though.
//I mean, unless you're into dominant genocidal women with delusions of godhood.
 
LOL, The Great Delusion.
 
I had that Styx album. Oh, wait...

But she looks more like the cover of Pieces of Eight.

/Get off my lawn
//Especially you, Jim Bakker
///And take her with you
 
Back in the day I used to wonder who could possibly read Weekly World News. I knew someone had to read it because there it was every time my Mom took me to the grocery store, but even as a nine year-old I knew the headlines were ridiculous.

Well, got my answer.
 
Not a whole lot more insane than the resurrection myth.
 
"...this was an internal dialogue..."
 
(A) Tom Cruise, (B) Gorgor or (C) hey, wait a minute . . .
 
Shiver me timbers!
 
I meant scissor
 
She has some really weird sexual fantasies
 
Let he who is without sin cast the first stone, OK? I say an opening and I went for it.
 
That's just about the perfect response right there
 
Because aliens apparently find aging dementia patients sexy?

Man, these critters need some standards.
 
She's got the best drugs.
 
Gozer the Traveller, he will come in one of the pre-chosen forms. During the rectification of the Vuldronaii, the Traveller came as a large and moving Torb! Then, during the third reconciliation of the last of the Meketrex Supplicants they chose a new form for him... that of a Giant Slor! Many Shubs and Zuuls knew what it was to be roasted in the depths of the Slor that day I can tell you.
 
Puff puff pass.

No, on second thought, it's probably laced.
 
hubiestubert: Because aliens apparently find aging dementia patients sexy?

Man, these critters need some standards.


Don't kink shame aliens.

I am sure there is a rule of 34 for this. (not going to look it up to confirm.)
 
Ah, so she f*cked some other dude who wasn't her husband.

GOT IT!
 
You can learn to cope with stress
You can beat the IRS
And the Incredible Frog Boy is on the loose again
 
I'm reminded of that line from Seven "when you're crazy, as you so clearly are, do you know you're crazy?"
 
Maybe her husband's "reptile" has genital warts that he got from a stripper named Jésus at Club Xerxes?
 
Lsherm: Back in the day I used to wonder who could possibly read Weekly World News. I knew someone had to read it because there it was every time my Mom took me to the grocery store, but even as a nine year-old I knew the headlines were ridiculous.

Well, got my answer.


Comic books make more sense then tabloids and they're fake.
 
I too enjoy drugs.
 
"I require only that you kneel."
 
And this alien had a room at The Holiday Inn, Paramus?
 
THIS IS LESBOS!!!!!!
Youtube DgLXGgPo1ls
 
Don't forget the BLOOD MOON!
Vic Berger Presents Jim Bakker's Buckets
Youtube rOH37W0jPpA
 
That's 9 days of bat shiat crazy but hey jebus
 
But seriously, I'm thinking it was probably one of the lesser gods from mythology. Probably one of Apollo's crew.
 
That Best By date on Bakker's 5 Gallon Potato Soup is not a suggestion.
 
So, total lie, or sleep paralysis?
 
Earth Girls are Easy.jpg

First Alien:  When Jesus came to us, we welcomed him and treated him as the True Son of God.  He gave us interstellar flight and the ability to bang Earth chicks.

Second Alien:  We did the same.  Jesus is just alright with me, amirite?  But, dude.  You chose to bang that one?

First Alien:  My hotdog didn't go down no hallway, bro.
 
So this is what it's like when your elders are struggling with dementia and horniness.
 
hey look! It's Carl from Love Actually!
 
Lsherm: Back in the day I used to wonder who could possibly read Weekly World News. I knew someone had to read it because there it was every time my Mom took me to the grocery store, but even as a nine year-old I knew the headlines were ridiculous.

Well, got my answer.


A frightening and depressing amount of people.
 
I had that Styx album. Oh, wait...

The tune "Grand Illusion" couldn't be any more apropos these days, I find myself singing it softly in my head some days in response to modern goings-ons.

/ tx for the albumn cover pics, haven't seen them in forever
 
I like that we live in a society that legally mandates we have to respect these "sincerely held beliefs".
 
