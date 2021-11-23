 Skip to content
 
(LGBTQ Nation)   Why do all these straight men keep sucking my AAAAAAAGGHHHH   (lgbtqnation.com) divider line
    Oral sex, Stabbing, Homophobia  
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 hours ago  
I got news for you - that means you're gay
Youtube Zd8vzIRQLLM
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
What level of in the closet is that?
 
hugram [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
He was just smoking a cigarette.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
That's pretty much every  overcompensating bro you see.
 
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 hours ago  
Like Freud said, "Sometimes a penis is just a penis."
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 hours ago  
Ron White s take on Homophobes
Youtube nTGXSdg0hEY
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Josh Hawley has many fake IDs.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Bootleg: What level of in the closet is that?


Narnia.
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
For the young'uns:

Classic from the Onion
 
thrillbilly1967
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Denial is not just a river in Egypt...
 
NobleHam
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Internalized homophobia sucks. I haven't had any guys get violent with me, luckily. As recently as a few months ago, though, I had a "straight" guy initiate things with me at a party only to get angry and try to "prove" he was straight by aggressively hitting on women. Since he didn't get stabby, I mainly just felt bad for him that he had such a big problem with himself.
 
starsrift
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
It's not gay to get your dick sucked by another man. They're the one doing the work. A mouth is a mouth! Like this dude, Stephen Taylor, totally gay. He was the one performing the oral. And now it's not even just quirky local news, but everyone internationally knows that Stephen Taylor is gay.
 
Maker_of_Roads
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Does it say how many years this prick is going to get?

I would imagine he is going to have plenty of time to work on his "I'm not gay!" speech while in jail.
 
starsrift
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

Maker_of_Roads: Does it say how many years this prick is going to get?

I would imagine he is going to have plenty of time to work on his "I'm not gay!" speech while in jail.


Yeah it's in the first sentence of TFA, three years in prison.

Probably not going to go too badly for him since he loves sucking dick. He'll be swimming in prison credit after three years of it.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
Louis Toolz
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Pretty much all you need to know about the conservative male mindset...
 
thepeterd
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
kdawg7736 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Castle of Aughhhh - Holy Grail
Youtube ZlIz0q8aWpA


Headline reminds me of this.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Of course it's the other guy's fault. He just should have said "No homo" after they were done.

/for those that remember the thread
//now I'm imagining the scene of the article with the gay guy going "my turn to suck your what?!"
///68 sucks...or technically, doesn't
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
Do you want to commit a hate-crime?
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
preview.redd.itView Full Size
 
henryhill
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Gunnery Sgt. Hartman: "I bet you're the kind of guy that would fark a person in the ass and not even have the goddamn common courtesy to give him a reach-around. I'll be watching you."
 
BitwiseShift [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Somehow his "hobby" just became his career, no matter how much he floats down the Nile.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Bootleg: What level of in the closet is that?


Fractal closets.
 
TappingTheVein
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Little Britain - Gay Politician Senator White
Youtube FafVtHWn4X8
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Bootleg: What level of in the closet is that?


Tom Cruise making out with John Travolta level closet.

Mike Pence in a sports locker room level.
 
Smoking GNU
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Bootleg: What level of in the closet is that?


Being in a closet in Narnia.
 
eKonk
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
What are the betting lines that he identifies as:

Republican?
Trump-supporter?
Christian?
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

skinink: [y.yarn.co image 400x220] [View Full Size image _x_]


cardoorguysgirl.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
You are gay
Youtube zsVpdBIi1BU
 
geekbikerskum
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Brojob brojob choo chooo
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

iheartscotch: Do you want to commit a hate-crime?


According to the director, changing "hate crime" to "snowman" is the tipping point that took Frozen from flop to box office juggernaut.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Just a hint: straight dudes don't suck dick partner.
 
Tyrone Slothrop
‘’ 1 minute ago  
People are sucking a French castle?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
brilett
‘’ less than a minute ago  
If you're going to hurt other queer people because of your being closeted - you should stab yourself first.
 
