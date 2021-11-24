 Skip to content
 
(Guardian)   Farc to be removed from terrorism list. At long last Drew can safely emerge from his jungle hideout   (theguardian.com) divider line
4
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
It was a good day, Drew didn't even spill one Heineken.
 
TheJoe03
bughunter
morg
"Taking the Farc off the list is long overdue, since the group that the state department listed doesn't exist any more," said Adam Isacson, the director for defense oversight at the Washington Office on Latin America (Wola), a thinktank.

Dunno, dude. Seems like there was a long history of assorted deals that didn't stick. Probably prudent to give this one a fews years to see if it was going to hold.
 
