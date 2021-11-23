 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(MSN)   Resurgence of deadly plague met with shrugs, requests to pass the turkey   (msn.com) divider line
28
    More: Followup, MSN  
•       •       •

818 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 11:12 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



28 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just give the unvaxxed ivermectin. They'll be fine. They don't get to go to hospitals tho.
 
tkil [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Story in one picture:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  
All they F-ing had to F-ing do was F-ing lean into one of the actual F-ing accomplishments of the Trump Administration.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: All they F-ing had to F-ing do was F-ing lean into one of the actual F-ing accomplishments of the Trump Administration.


They are nothing if not consistent(ly wrong).
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What will it be like when COVID-19 becomes endemic?
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MurphyMurphy: iheartscotch: All they F-ing had to F-ing do was F-ing lean into one of the actual F-ing accomplishments of the Trump Administration.

They are nothing if not consistent(ly wrong).


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lincoln65
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Happy Thanksgiving, y'all
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can't wait for Black (death) Friday.
 
chuggernaught
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have been to the derposphere!

They are playing all the old classics. It's just the flu. It only kills the elderly. It's fake and the Dems just want to control us. C'mon! You all know the words but now!

I'm Vaxxed times 3. I see what covid does all week every week. I had to go to a funeral for a family friend yesterday. He was 39 and wasn't worried about covid because he had it last year and it was no big deal. The Delta variant was a different story.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just get use to it
 
chewynathan2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm marinating my turkey in Purell and not inviting anyone this year happy thanksgiving!
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chuggernaught: I have been to the derposphere!

They are playing all the old classics. It's just the flu. It only kills the elderly. It's fake and the Dems just want to control us. C'mon! You all know the words but now!

I'm Vaxxed times 3. I see what covid does all week every week. I had to go to a funeral for a family friend yesterday. He was 39 and wasn't worried about covid because he had it last year and it was no big deal. The Delta variant was a different story.


Meanwhile:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BiblioTech [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Headed back into mask mandates in the Denver area tomorrow. Please do not yell at gym employees. At least I won't be abused at the one I work at since it's in Douglas County. They won't do another mask mandate until hell freezes over.
 
AsparagusFTW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Two stores I went to today already had empty shelves of T.P. So I bought a large 12pk at the store that still had some.

/don't care
//my b-hole getting papered no matter what

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
G. Tarrant [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

iheartscotch: All they F-ing had to F-ing do was F-ing lean into one of the actual F-ing accomplishments of the Trump Administration.


This is one of the truly amazing things. It very much frustrated Trump that he wasn't given credit for "inventing" the vaccine. But since he simultaneously was saying it was all a hoax he couldn't go all-in on vaccines. Which led to him, at that rally a few months ago, telling people to get vaccinated, and him getting booed.

He'd pretty much never been booed by his people before. But in recommending vaccination, he got booed. Had he gone all in on vaccination from the start he'd have been a hero, but he didn't, and now he's eternally frustrated that he isn't getting the credit he thinks he deserves.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: What will it be like when COVID-19 becomes endemic?


It already is
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
These idiots feel invincible until it's revealed to them, in the worst way, they're not.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
SomeAmerican
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

tkil: Story in one picture:


Thank goodness the only thing people ever end up in hospitals for is COVID.

Otherwise the staff burnout and lack of beds might impact all of us through substandard emergency care.
 
skipping non-voting comment in contest thread
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

berylman: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: What will it be like when COVID-19 becomes endemic?

It already is


Shhh! You dont want to be labeled antivaxx
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I have been to the derposphere!

They are playing all the old classics. It's just the flu. It only kills the elderly. It's fake and the Dems just want to control us. C'mon! You all know the words but now!

I'm Vaxxed times 3. I see what covid does all week every week. I had to go to a funeral for a family friend yesterday. He was 39 and wasn't worried about covid because he had it last year and it was no big deal. The Delta variant was a different story.


This was my sister too. She finally got vaccinated because she wanted to take a cruise and the cruise lines restricted access to various things for the unvaxed.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
May all that you must bury rest well.
 
kindms
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Booster scheduled.
 
NotARocketScientist
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
First world problems: pandemics not going away even though you're tired of them.

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: berylman: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: What will it be like when COVID-19 becomes endemic?

It already is

Shhh! You dont want to be labeled antivaxx


How is acknowledging that Covid is endemic anti-vaxx?
 
ghambone
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

NotARocketScientist: First world problems: pandemics not going away even though you're tired of them.

skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: berylman: skipping non-voting comment in contest thread: What will it be like when COVID-19 becomes endemic?

It already is

Shhh! You dont want to be labeled antivaxx

How is acknowledging that Covid is endemic anti-vaxx?


I'd correct that to "modern" problems. There's never been a new disease that didn't "go away" that we've encountered in the last 50 years because of modern medicine. Even scary awful diseases like Ebola, or grinding killers like HIV become at least manageable. We've never seen an epidemic before.

The Spanish flu lasted a couple years, IIRC. Polio used to be a regular summer thing. Cholera used to kill tens of thousands annually. WE have never seen anything like this because, well, we've had the benefits of global vaccination and modern medicine.

This is what it looks like when a disease makes the transition from epidemic (everyone getting sick, lots of people dying) to endemic (lots of people getting sick, a few people dying). In another year or so, it will be some people get it, very few die, but every year, all the time, like it used to be with everything else we don't have anymore. It has nothing to do with being "antivaxx". Smart people will get their vaccines, and dumb ones won't.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

chuggernaught: I have been to the derposphere!

They are playing all the old classics. It's just the flu. It only kills the elderly. It's fake and the Dems just want to control us. C'mon! You all know the words but now!

I'm Vaxxed times 3. I see what covid does all week every week. I had to go to a funeral for a family friend yesterday. He was 39 and wasn't worried about covid because he had it last year and it was no big deal. The Delta variant was a different story.


Not just there. The Root is trying its best to make up excuses for POC in Chicago. https://www.theroot.com/the-covid-19-​v​accine-reality-no-one-is-talking-about​-1848106338
I'm a POC in Chicago and know damn well you can get vaccinated in a shiatload of places.
/Chicago has more Walgreen's locations than any other city in the US
//Chicago has more CVS locations than any other city in the US
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

chewynathan2: I'm marinating my turkey in Purell and not inviting anyone this year happy thanksgiving!


I appreciate the no invite, and certainly do not make me a plate.
 
Displayed 28 of 28 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.