(Some Guy)   Some Dutchies are intentionally infecting themselves with COVID-19. Hopefully they are at least passing it on the left-hand side   (dutchreview.com)
    Sick, Vaccine, Netherlands, Vaccination  
374 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 11:45 PM



eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 hours ago  
Friesland and Rotterdam? I do wonder if requiring proof of vaccination to enter places will reduce the number of non legal residents in NL cities.
 
ecmoRandomNumbers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Good to know the U.S. doesn't have a monopoly on stupid.
 
dyhchong
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
"We call the act of breathing in air intentionally infected with COVID the 'Dutch Oven' and are hoping it catches on"
 
jtown
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
KodosZardoz
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
You make me jump so high.
 
omg bbq
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Their leadership is rudderless.
 
wademh
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
If you eat your french fries with mayo, how will you be able to tell if you lose your sense of taste?
 
WhippingBoi [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
"Some Dutchies"

Good to see racism is alive and well on Fark.
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
If I said you had a beautiful anti-body would you hold it against me?
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

WhippingBoi: "Some Dutchies"

Good to see racism is alive and well on Fark.


That's how a Netherlands-based publication is referring to them.

Also, since when is "Dutch" a race?
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: WhippingBoi: "Some Dutchies"

Good to see racism is alive and well on Fark.

That's how a Netherlands-based publication is referring to them.

Also, since when is "Dutch" a race?


I think that the dude you're replying to is being a drama queen and almost for sure being disingenuous with the nonsense reverse racism horseshiat but the Dutch are definitely an ethnic group.
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: WhippingBoi: "Some Dutchies"

Good to see racism is alive and well on Fark.

That's how a Netherlands-based publication is referring to them.

Also, since when is "Dutch" a race?


Some people think "Muslim" is a race.

...or "Jew".
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Apparently the author isn't aware that such contamination parties have existed in the USA, too, in some form or another. There have even been parents deliberately exposing their children to certain viruses in the past, under the presumption that it would only result in immunity.
 
Mock26
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Musical Youth Pass the Dutchie
Youtube dFtLONl4cNc
You are welcome. Or, I am sorry.
 
Puffy McBooze
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Frieslanders are like an unholy combination of appalchians, floridians, and apparently wisconsonites, but way more difficult to figure what warbling is exuding from their noise/cake holes.
 
melfunction [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

ZMugg: Ragin' Asian: WhippingBoi: "Some Dutchies"

Good to see racism is alive and well on Fark.

That's how a Netherlands-based publication is referring to them.

Also, since when is "Dutch" a race?

Some people think "Muslim" is a race.

...or "Jew".


"Race" is a useless, broken word. No one is of a race. But racism is still a necessary word that we mostly agree on.
 
Spice Must Flow
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Mock26: [YouTube video: Musical Youth Pass the Dutchie]You are welcome. Or, I am sorry.


I used to sing karaoke with a DJ who frequently said, "I have never heard that song before." I started singing Pass the Dutchie, and the dj starts doing his whole "what am I listening to" thing, when another karaoke regular came up and started doing all the background vocals, which aren't even listed on the screen. So he really, really knew that song. The dj was totally flabbergasted. He was used to it from me, but getting backup was too much.

Great song. The original is called Pass the Kutchie. Dr Demento told me about it.
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
Fun fact. When you're intubated, they most likely have to give you vasopressors in order to keep your blood pressure from collapsing. That causes your vessels to constrict which moves blood away from your extremities to your internal organs. It is not uncommon for people who have been intubated for a while to start losing fingers and toes.

You know what else is an extremity? The penis.

"99%" survival rate includes those people that don't die while intubated.
 
inner ted
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

wademh: If you eat your french fries with mayo, how will you be able to tell if you lose your sense of taste?


Mayo / ketchup mix is delicious dip for fries (chips for you brexiters)
 
Shakin_Haitian
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

inner ted: wademh: If you eat your french fries with mayo, how will you be able to tell if you lose your sense of taste?

Mayo / ketchup mix is delicious dip for fries (chips for you brexiters)


Add yellow mustard to that for some tang as well.
 
srb68
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

cyberspacedout: Apparently the author isn't aware that such contamination parties have existed in the USA, too, in some form or another. There have even been parents deliberately exposing their children to certain viruses in the past, under the presumption that it would only result in immunity.


Isn't that called going to church?
 
