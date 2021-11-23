 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Russia to Foreign Tech Firms: You must set up shop on Russian soil by the end of 2021. Foreign Tech Firms: I feel that you should be aware that some asshole is signing your country's name to stupid letters   (thehill.com) divider line
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Something something nose something face
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
<shrug>  OK, you can deal with the backlash from us cutting you off.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
gaslight [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Hahaha. No.

Arrogance and Stupidity
Youtube tF27OtzAslY
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
It'd be a shame if Russia was isolated from the rest of the internet. We'd lose... Dash cam videos?
 
dv-ous [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  

Bootleg: It'd be a shame if Russia was isolated from the rest of the internet. We'd lose... Dash cam videos?


Hackers, mail order brides...
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
China did this. But it was a very different time. I mean, they still do I think but companies are now mostly planning their pulling out, not trying to get in.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Putin is openly demanding hostages and cash. His threats already got apple and Google to bend the knee during the elections and now wants to keep control. There isn't really much money to be made by tech firms in Russia and blocking Russians from accessing sites and publicly blaming Putin would be a good PR move.
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

buckwebb: China did this. But it was a very different time. I mean, they still do I think but companies are now mostly planning their pulling out, not trying to get in.


I know I will never visit HK again, it is a sad because it was a great City.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Russians are scumbags. Why do business with them anyway?
 
buckwebb [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

eurotrader: buckwebb: China did this. But it was a very different time. I mean, they still do I think but companies are now mostly planning their pulling out, not trying to get in.

I know I will never visit HK again, it is a sad because it was a great City.


Yup. I am already missing going to visit friends in Shanghai. Oh well, time moves on and China isn't like it was.   Too repressive and randomly aggressive to visitors now.
 
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Back when I worked for (*redacted big tech company*) we were supposed to ship some firewalls into Russia for a large company's branch office we supported, and the Russian government demanded we provide source code for our firewall software, and someone way up the food chain told them to pound borscht.

Six weeks later we shipped out our shiat, no questions asked.

Six months later we found out we settled after paying a hefty tariff for the imported goods.

Plain extortion.
 
germ78
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
Yes, so their systems can all be back-doored by the FSB. Great plan!
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Judging by past experience, the tech companies will probably mostly comply.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

markie_farkie: Back when I worked for (*redacted big tech company*) we were supposed to ship some firewalls into Russia for a large company's branch office we supported, and the Russian government demanded we provide source code for our firewall software, and someone way up the food chain told them to pound borscht.

Six weeks later we shipped out our shiat, no questions asked.

Six months later we found out we settled after paying a hefty tariff for the imported goods.

Plain extortion.


To ask a stupid question. They want servers in Russia to record content made in Russia. I assume that the goal is that the FSB can then physically control said servers and edit content. Am I in tinfoil hat territory?
 
tuxq
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Read the article, not the headline. They're protecting their interests in no different of a way than we do. Big deal.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
markie_farkie. I have you farkied as usually solid. I never give always solid, because no one is.
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

tuxq: Read the article, not the headline. They're protecting their interests in no different of a way than we do. Big deal.


Da, comrade.
 
fragMasterFlash [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The Beatles - Back In The U.S.S.R. (2018 Mix / Lyric Video)
Youtube nS5_EQgbuLc
 
baron von doodle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  

tuxq: Read the article, not the headline. They're protecting their interests in no different of a way than we do. Big deal.


Huh. 15 years again. Go figure.
 
valenumr
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

buckwebb: China did this. But it was a very different time. I mean, they still do I think but companies are now mostly planning their pulling out, not trying to get in.


I'm thinking the same. They are taking a page out of china's playbook of illegal tech transfer. Guess we won't be offshoring development work to Russia / Ukraine (aka future Russia) any more.
 
tuxq
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: tuxq: Read the article, not the headline. They're protecting their interests in no different of a way than we do. Big deal.

Da, comrade.


Looking for negative motive in things is a learned behavior. Think about who taught you.

/da da da.
 
8tReAsUrEz
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
valenumr
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Jake Havechek: Russians are scumbags. Why do business with them anyway?


Because if you don't they'll burn your business to the ground? It's not like we don't know the mafia mentality there.
 
mongbiohazard
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

baron von doodle: markie_farkie: Back when I worked for (*redacted big tech company*) we were supposed to ship some firewalls into Russia for a large company's branch office we supported, and the Russian government demanded we provide source code for our firewall software, and someone way up the food chain told them to pound borscht.

Six weeks later we shipped out our shiat, no questions asked.

Six months later we found out we settled after paying a hefty tariff for the imported goods.

Plain extortion.

To ask a stupid question. They want servers in Russia to record content made in Russia. I assume that the goal is that the FSB can then physically control said servers and edit content. Am I in tinfoil hat territory?


What's tinfoil hat-y about a sovereign government possibly seizing some company's servers? It happens on the reg. Has for a long time now. The US has seized plenty.

We may question Russia's motives for doing so, but the fact that the Russian government could at some point physically seize serves that are on their soil is not far fetched whatsoever. It's pretty normal, in and of itself. Sovereign governments have that power, per whatever laws they operate under.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

tuxq: Read the article, not the headline. They're protecting their interests in no different of a way than we do. Big deal.


Go back to Moscow.
 
