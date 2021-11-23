 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(Digg)   Unfortunately, in 1997 Wired predicted 10 things that could go wrong in the 21st century. Unfortunate because they were right about most of them   (digg.com) divider line
58
    More: Obvious, Climate change, Climate, Energy development, Alternative energy, Global warming, Prediction, Solar variation, Future  
•       •       •

2334 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 9:41 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



58 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Wait until they see the Soylent Corporation Oceanographic Report
 
sithon [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
9 out of 10. Freaking scary how, on the nose, their predictions were. Mobbed up Russia, rising tensions with China, global warming, pandemic. The only thing they missed was the weaponized ignorance of the right wing.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
Good list!
Thanks GOP.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
Yet they couldn't predict the failure of wired magazine.
 
syrynxx [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 4 hours ago  
I saw digg.com and thought the URL was from 1997
 
thorpe [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
The 2nd prediction about failed technology is interesting but phrased vaguely like a Tarot Card reading. The 21st century has been pretty strong with technology innovations overall. I'm curious what the most devastating 21st technology failure has been? In my opinion it's either hoverboards or social media.
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Pinnacle Point: The 2nd prediction about failed technology is interesting but phrased vaguely like a Tarot Card reading. The 21st century has been pretty strong with technology innovations overall. I'm curious what the most devastating 21st technology failure has been? In my opinion it's either hoverboards or social media.


The Segway springs to mind and one could argue quite easily that the internet didn't bring us together in the way promised.
 
cman [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
- New technologies turn out to be a bust. They simply don't bring the expected productivity increases or the big economic boosts,

Incorrect.

- The cumulative escalation in pollution causes a dramatic increase in cancer, which overwhelms the ill-prepared health system.

Cancer rates are still the same as they were back in 97. The ozone layer has nearly healed itself from it's ebb.

- Energy prices go through the roof. Convulsions in the Middle East disrupt the oil supply, and alternative energy sources fail to materialize.

Besides what you may hear on the news, oil is still relatively cheap when compared with 2003 or especially 2008. And alternative energy sources are working well.
 
Marcus Aurelius [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: The only thing they missed was the weaponized ignorance of the right wing.


You mean like a social and cultural backlash that stops progress dead in its tracks?
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Predicting "bad things will happen" is like betting on black at the casino.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Simpsons did it.
 
Back2Good
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Pinnacle Point: The 2nd prediction about failed technology is interesting but phrased vaguely like a Tarot Card reading. The 21st century has been pretty strong with technology innovations overall. I'm curious what the most devastating 21st technology failure has been? In my opinion it's either hoverboards or social media.

The Segway springs to mind and one could argue quite easily that the internet didn't bring us together in the way promised.


In fairness, I think they said the internet will make us come together. And since we all know the internet is for porn, it did its job quite well.
The rest of it is our own damn arrogant fault
 
mchaboud
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: Predicting "bad things will happen" is like betting on black at the casino.


But every time I do that, they say "sir, this is a craps table", but ALWAYS BET ON BLACK!
 
tuxq
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which ones haven't come true?
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1997 wasn't that long ago, and those items are the same shiat that doomsayers have been wringing their hands about since the '70s, so let's all just calm the fark down.
 
AlwaysRightBoy
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Back2Good: cretinbob: Pinnacle Point: The 2nd prediction about failed technology is interesting but phrased vaguely like a Tarot Card reading. The 21st century has been pretty strong with technology innovations overall. I'm curious what the most devastating 21st technology failure has been? In my opinion it's either hoverboards or social media.

The Segway springs to mind and one could argue quite easily that the internet didn't bring us together in the way promised.

In fairness, I think they said the internet will make us come together. And since we all know the internet is for porn, it did its job quite well.
The rest of it is our own damn arrogant fault


The Internet came together and glued us all together with dried up jizz.
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So of course the logical next questions are who wrote this and where are they?
 
Majin_Buu [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: 9 out of 10. Freaking scary how, on the nose, their predictions were. Mobbed up Russia, rising tensions with China, global warming, pandemic. The only thing they missed was the weaponized ignorance of the right wing.


That was already a given in 1997.
 
Unsung_Hero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Of all the things this article made me feel, the one I feel most is surprise that Digg still exists.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Lol I had a copy of that issue. Loaned it to someone. Never got it back
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


The 1990s were the peak of your civilization.

I say your civilization because once the Freedom FryTea Party Great Agains showed up, it really became their civilization, didn't it?
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: - New technologies turn out to be a bust. They simply don't bring the expected productivity increases or the big economic boosts,

Incorrect.

- The cumulative escalation in pollution causes a dramatic increase in cancer, which overwhelms the ill-prepared health system.

Cancer rates are still the same as they were back in 97. The ozone layer has nearly healed itself from it's ebb.

- Energy prices go through the roof. Convulsions in the Middle East disrupt the oil supply, and alternative energy sources fail to materialize.

Besides what you may hear on the news, oil is still relatively cheap when compared with 2003 or especially 2008. And alternative energy sources are working well.


Came to say this. The gas prices I find amusing considering they were there in 2008, and since then, people had well over a decade to adapt with better fuel economy vehicles or EVs, but no, they had to have muscle cars with over 800HP.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Majin_Buu: sithon: 9 out of 10. Freaking scary how, on the nose, their predictions were. Mobbed up Russia, rising tensions with China, global warming, pandemic. The only thing they missed was the weaponized ignorance of the right wing.

That was already a given in 1997.


As was the rest of the list
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Like maybe a few of those.  We are not in a Cold War with China anymore than we're in a Cold War with Iran or Russia.  We trade billions with China every year.  We're free to travel with a visa and likewise.

#2 is just goofy.  Technology doesn't pan out all the time.   It didn't in 1997.  You still don't have your flying car.

Coronavirus pandemic didn't kill 200 million and there's nothing historically unique about a pandemic anyway.
 
Shryke
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cman: - New technologies turn out to be a bust. They simply don't bring the expected productivity increases or the big economic boosts,

Incorrect.

- The cumulative escalation in pollution causes a dramatic increase in cancer, which overwhelms the ill-prepared health system.

Cancer rates are still the same as they were back in 97. The ozone layer has nearly healed itself from it's ebb.

- Energy prices go through the roof. Convulsions in the Middle East disrupt the oil supply, and alternative energy sources fail to materialize.

Besides what you may hear on the news, oil is still relatively cheap when compared with 2003 or especially 2008. And alternative energy sources are working well.


Agree. Most of the other items are nowhere near accurate. If not all of them.
 
Watubi
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Did they predict everyone under 30 word use the word, literally, incorrectly and hundreds of times a day?  I think not...literally
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"The Inevitabilities Of Overpopulation" by Brilliant Observer.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Only missed on the pandemic death count by a couple orders of magnitude ...
 
flondrix
‘’ 1 hour ago  

sithon: The only thing they missed was the weaponized ignorance of the right wing.


Fark user imageView Full Size

Sort of fits.

Their prediction about energy prices and alternative energy was too pessimistic.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  

cretinbob: Pinnacle Point: The 2nd prediction about failed technology is interesting but phrased vaguely like a Tarot Card reading. The 21st century has been pretty strong with technology innovations overall. I'm curious what the most devastating 21st technology failure has been? In my opinion it's either hoverboards or social media.

The Segway springs to mind and one could argue quite easily that the internet didn't bring us together in the way promised.


Google glass?

Actually the biggest one I can think of is the Space Shuttle Columbia breaking up on re-entry. That pretty much spelled the end of the space shuttle program, and though there's been plenty of new stuff from Nasa (all the mars stuff in particular) the end of the Space Shuttle program kind of took them out of the spotlight.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

flondrix: sithon: The only thing they missed was the weaponized ignorance of the right wing.

[Fark user image 257x182]
Sort of fits.

Their prediction about energy prices and alternative energy was too pessimistic.


Yup, was gonna say the same
 
ongbok
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

sithon: 9 out of 10. Freaking scary how, on the nose, their predictions were. Mobbed up Russia, rising tensions with China, global warming, pandemic. The only thing they missed was the weaponized ignorance of the right wing.


I think this covers that

A social and cultural backlash stops progress dead in its tracks, human beings need to choose to move forward. They just may not...
 
Begoggle
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The Republican (and international equivalents) to-do list.
 
Night Train to Wakanda
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: 1997 wasn't that long ago, and those items are the same shiat that doomsayers have been wringing their hands about since the '70s, so let's all just calm the fark down.


What year do you think it is? It is on the cusp of being exactly 25 years ago. That's a sufficient enough time to read the tea leaves and see things play out eerily accurate.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Moose out front: cretinbob: Pinnacle Point: The 2nd prediction about failed technology is interesting but phrased vaguely like a Tarot Card reading. The 21st century has been pretty strong with technology innovations overall. I'm curious what the most devastating 21st technology failure has been? In my opinion it's either hoverboards or social media.

The Segway springs to mind and one could argue quite easily that the internet didn't bring us together in the way promised.

Google glass?

Actually the biggest one I can think of is the Space Shuttle Columbia breaking up on re-entry. That pretty much spelled the end of the space shuttle program, and though there's been plenty of new stuff from Nasa (all the mars stuff in particular) the end of the Space Shuttle program kind of took them out of the spotlight.


The Space Shuttle was unfortunately a bust almost from the beginning.  The reduced costs that justified the concept didn't come to fruition owing partly to the Air Force bailing out on the project long ago.
 
spiralscratch
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

cman: - New technologies turn out to be a bust. They simply don't bring the expected productivity increases or the big economic boosts,

Incorrect.


I'm giving this one a half-point. There have been continued productivity gains, and economic boosts for a relative few (e.g., the stock market), but the vast majority of people are no better off now, or often are worse off, economically than they were back then.

Trickle-down continues to screw virtually everyone.
 
noitsnot
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
#11 - Clothing for women will shrink to become effectively body paint.  Men will outwardly welcome the changes, yet will internally be strangely uncomfortable and sexual activity will paradoxically decline.  Women will decry the increased objectification while enthusiastically embracing the new styles.
 
Marshmallow Jones
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Accurate list.  If you're a member of the Farklib Doomsday Oh Noes Cult.
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Zizzowop: cman: - New technologies turn out to be a bust. They simply don't bring the expected productivity increases or the big economic boosts,

Incorrect.

- The cumulative escalation in pollution causes a dramatic increase in cancer, which overwhelms the ill-prepared health system.

Cancer rates are still the same as they were back in 97. The ozone layer has nearly healed itself from it's ebb.

- Energy prices go through the roof. Convulsions in the Middle East disrupt the oil supply, and alternative energy sources fail to materialize.

Besides what you may hear on the news, oil is still relatively cheap when compared with 2003 or especially 2008. And alternative energy sources are working well.

Came to say this. The gas prices I find amusing considering they were there in 2008, and since then, people had well over a decade to adapt with better fuel economy vehicles or EVs, but no, they had to have muscle cars with over 800HP.


Anybody that can afford 800 hp isn't concerned with the price of gas. EVs are great if you don't live in an apartment or rent a room. No place to plug in. I don't see us hardwiring every parking meter and carport stall to charge cars anytime soon.
 
Corn_Fed
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
What if, instead this list being written in 1997, it was written in 1897 instead? Describing what the 20th century would be like?

With remarkably few changes, it would also be seen equally as prophetic.
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Night Train to Wakanda: What year do you think it is? It is on the cusp of being exactly 25 years ago.


I've got shirts that old.

And like I said, it's the same song that crowd's been singing since long before '97.
 
WordsnCollision [OhFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
3. Russia devolves into a kleptocracy run by a mafia or retreats into quasi-communist nationalism that threatens Europe.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: 1997 wasn't that long ago, and those items are the same shiat that doomsayers have been wringing their hands about since the '70s, so let's all just calm the fark down.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nintenfreak [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

cman: - New technologies turn out to be a bust. They simply don't bring the expected productivity increases or the big economic boosts,

Incorrect.


Have they though?  Because most of our economic boosts have been from cannibalizing the lower classes.
 
genner
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Nintenfreak: cman: - New technologies turn out to be a bust. They simply don't bring the expected productivity increases or the big economic boosts,

Incorrect.

Have they though?  Because most of our economic boosts have been from cannibalizing the lower classes.


........and new technologies are letting us do that more efficiently then ever.
 
Christian Bale
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
They basically predicted 25 years of Utopia-level advancement

Then listed 10 things that could derail it

And they got some of the good stuff right and some of the bad stuff. Not exactly Nostradamus.

Well no, exactly Nostradamus because you can interpret their blurbs any way you want to, and most of them are vague and/or obvious.
 
wildcardjack
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
#3 was fully in progress.

#6 seems to be happening more at a perceptual level than actual. That's probably because visual journalism has been a growth sector and needed to fill minutes from larger and larger markets.

#5... well, people keep moving to flood prone regions, then wipe out the natural flood mitigation systems, then make massive impermeable flat lands, the build water controls that fail, and every bad storm becomes global news, it might feel like climate change is winning. 1911 was a bad year and there were voices blaming carbon dioxide.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Dr. Nick Riviera
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

mchaboud: AAAAGGGGHHHH: Predicting "bad things will happen" is like betting on black at the casino.

But every time I do that, they say "sir, this is a craps table", but ALWAYS BET ON BLACK!


I bet you forgot to be Idris Elba or Will Smith when you said it.  Rookie mistake.
 
Displayed 50 of 58 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.