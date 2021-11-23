 Skip to content
(Kansas City)   Exonerated after serving 42 years in prison? Right, out you go. No compensation for you   (kansascity.com) divider line
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Red State?
 
HedlessChickn [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

freddyV: Red State?


We were very much Purple for along time, then along came Trump.

Now, very much a red state.

When I go up to town, I drive past no fewer than 5 Confederate flags, no matter which way I take.

This story has haunted us for a long time, and looks like it will for the rest of our days.

/No Justice, No Peace
 
Petit_Merdeux [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
lol.

He'll probably get a bill for the free room & board that he wasn't really entitled to.
 
Gubbo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sorry we destroyed your life. Our bad.
 
Kat09tails [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Being a red state they're probably lucky they don't keep them there longer to work on paying off their boarding fees.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Hopefully he's got some kind of support system.....
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

Gubbo: Sorry we destroyed your life. Our bad.


He didn't even get that.  More of an "OK, OK, we can't technically keep you here if you don't want to be here.  F*ck off. Leave your clothing and wheelchair at the gate."
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
And there ought to be a f*cking fedeal law entitling every exoneree a yearly payment of the average household income in their locality for their entire time in prison - and if they're exonerated after 20 years, they get a percentage for the rest of their life, like a retiree.

This shiat is unacceptable.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: freddyV: Red State?

We were very much Purple for along time, then along came Trump.

Now, very much a red state.

When I go up to town, I drive past no fewer than 5 Confederate flags, no matter which way I take.

This story has haunted us for a long time, and looks like it will for the rest of our days.

/No Justice, No Peace


Admittedly I live down in Little Texas, but I saw a very strange bumper sticker on my lunch break.  It said:

ONE NATION
[square battleflag][square USA flag]
UNDER GOD

That's downright confusing.
 
Joe USer [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

NM Volunteer: HedlessChickn: freddyV: Red State?

We were very much Purple for along time, then along came Trump.

Now, very much a red state.

When I go up to town, I drive past no fewer than 5 Confederate flags, no matter which way I take.

This story has haunted us for a long time, and looks like it will for the rest of our days.

/No Justice, No Peace

Admittedly I live down in Little Texas, but I saw a very strange bumper sticker on my lunch break.  It said:

ONE NATION
[square battleflag][square USA flag]
UNDER GOD

That's downright confusing.


Maybe they're really into civil war reenactments.
 
C18H27NO3
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: And there ought to be a f*cking fedeal law entitling every exoneree a yearly payment of the average household income in their locality for their entire time in prison - and if they're exonerated after 20 years, they get a percentage for the rest of their life, like a retiree.

This shiat is unacceptable.


^
This, that, and the other thing.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I would be burning some shiat down and plead guilty in exchange for a "time served" sentence....


Did TFA go into how he was wrongly convicted and how he was ultimately exonerated?
 
Moose out front
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

HedlessChickn: freddyV: Red State?

We were very much Purple for along time, then along came Trump.

Now, very much a red state.

When I go up to town, I drive past no fewer than 5 Confederate flags, no matter which way I take.

This story has haunted us for a long time, and looks like it will for the rest of our days.

/No Justice, No Peace


Had to drive through Kansas a few years ago. Never in my life have I seen so many Jesus and God and general christian billboards. I mean, every couple miles, another. And another. Only Kansas too. I drove all the way from Colorado to Maryland and then took a Southern detour on the way back. Nope, just Kansas with all the Jesus. I figured for sure there'd be more Jesus in Alabama and Mississippi but nope. Kansas is really drumming hard for Christ.

Other than all the Jesus signs, the entire trip through Kansas was uneventful and boring as fark.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
He's screwed. He won't get social security because almost his whole adult life was spent in prison. The AG fought tooth and nail to keep him in jail. Most of the state's population appears completely fine with it. I mean - just look how black he is! Missouri is a terrible state. I wish I could leave...
 
jake_lex [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

madgonad: He's screwed. He won't get social security because almost his whole adult life was spent in prison. The AG fought tooth and nail to keep him in jail. Most of the state's population appears completely fine with it. I mean - just look how black he is! Missouri is a terrible state. I wish I could leave...


This is a real problem for people who are exonerated after long sentences.  Like you mention here, 42 years with no income means no Social Security.  If you're paroled, there are services you can use to help you find housing and work.  Exonerated people get none of those.  It's "OK, well, I guess you're innocent after all, good luck."
 
Prof. Frink [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
But he was exonerated. See? The system works.

/is what an asshole or Republican would say.
 
freddyV [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Moose out front: HedlessChickn: freddyV: Red State?

We were very much Purple for along time, then along came Trump.

Now, very much a red state.

When I go up to town, I drive past no fewer than 5 Confederate flags, no matter which way I take.

This story has haunted us for a long time, and looks like it will for the rest of our days.

/No Justice, No Peace

Had to drive through Kansas a few years ago. Never in my life have I seen so many Jesus and God and general christian billboards. I mean, every couple miles, another. And another. Only Kansas too. I drove all the way from Colorado to Maryland and then took a Southern detour on the way back. Nope, just Kansas with all the Jesus. I figured for sure there'd be more Jesus in Alabama and Mississippi but nope. Kansas is really drumming hard for Christ.

Other than all the Jesus signs, the entire trip through Kansas was uneventful and boring as fark.


You just described Western Iowa.
I live in a town of 300. My nearest grocery store is in a town of 2500 bout 7 miles away.
On that drive there are 2 anti abortion signs, a few god signs and 3 or 4 billboards for churches.
 
Daedalus27
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

madgonad: He's screwed. He won't get social security because almost his whole adult life was spent in prison. The AG fought tooth and nail to keep him in jail. Most of the state's population appears completely fine with it. I mean - just look how black he is! Missouri is a terrible state. I wish I could leave...


He will have to go on disability to at least try and get some basic level of income.  Not like he can rely on fundraisers to support his day to day needs forever. Missouri really needs pass a statute to help people after these mistakes are uncovered.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Let's give him everything Trump has.

I bet he'd do more good with it than the Nose Candy clan ever will
 
AmbassadorBooze
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Let's give him everything Trump has.

I bet he'd do more good with it than the Nose Candy clan ever will


You want to force him to make a tape with russian hookers peeing on him while putin watches?
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: Let's give him everything Trump has.

I bet he'd do more good with it than the Nose Candy clan ever will


Why would you incriminate an innocent man by giving him the proceeds of criminal activity?
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Kat09tails: Being a red state they're probably lucky they don't keep them there longer to work on paying off their boarding fees.


Christ, don't give them ideas.
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  
Prisoner Re-entry: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube gJtYRxH5G2k
 
kmfjd
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
what a shiathole of a country
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
There should be a law that says people are owed $50,000 for every year they spent in prison if they were wrongfully convicted.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Oh,and the prosecutor should do jail time.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Moose out front: HedlessChickn: freddyV: Red State?

We were very much Purple for along time, then along came Trump.

Now, very much a red state.

When I go up to town, I drive past no fewer than 5 Confederate flags, no matter which way I take.

This story has haunted us for a long time, and looks like it will for the rest of our days.

/No Justice, No Peace

Had to drive through Kansas a few years ago. Never in my life have I seen so many Jesus and God and general christian billboards. I mean, every couple miles, another. And another. Only Kansas too. I drove all the way from Colorado to Maryland and then took a Southern detour on the way back. Nope, just Kansas with all the Jesus. I figured for sure there'd be more Jesus in Alabama and Mississippi but nope. Kansas is really drumming hard for Christ.

Other than all the Jesus signs, the entire trip through Kansas was uneventful and boring as fark.


Those other states have just as many billboards, it's just that in Kansas you can see them all at the same time. It's not like any hills or trees are going to block your view.
 
Archie Goodwin
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Well, isn't that nice of them.

The Official Fark Cajun: There should be a law that says people are owed $50,000 for every year they spent in prison if they were wrongfully convicted.


You are missing a zero there TOFC.
 
