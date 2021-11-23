 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NYPost)   Doctor bets you didn't know you could have a nipple on the bottom of your foot   (nypost.com) divider line
29
    More: Weird, Breast, Milk, Nipple, New England Journal of Medicine, case report, NHS doctor, Mammary gland, Supernumerary nipple  
•       •       •

717 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 5:31 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



29 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I can't fap to that.
 
dammit just give me a login [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whatever you're into. I prefer them on my lips.
 
covfefe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it normal to be lower than the two on the other side?
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The milk line doesn't always end at the groin. Plantar fatty tissue is a thing. So, yeah, it's a little weird but  makes sense.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Whom's nipple?
 
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
Super Chronic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TikTokers have been making videos about how their moles are actually additional nipples.

My neighbor two houses away can plausibly make that claim about the monstrosity on his cheek. I was just commenting about it to Mrs. Chronic yesterday, after I walked past him. I feel like Austin Powers in that scene with the Fred Savage character. I swear that thing cannibalizes more of his face every year.

I know that sounds mean, but in my defense, the guy is a dick.
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"This little titty went to market, this little titty stayed home..."
 
Short Victoria's War
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That would explain the athlete's boob
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
And I'd double the bet that the doctor couldn't imagine all the other things I would put on the bottom of my foot.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Hard as a rock right now.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

dammit just give me a login: Whatever you're into. I prefer them on my lips.


Tit-toeing through the two lips?
 
EdgeRunner [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
You're not the boss of my nipple. It goes where it likes!
 
JDAT [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

anuran: The milk line doesn't always end at the groin. Plantar fatty tissue is a thing. So, yeah, it's a little weird but  makes sense.


Mammopods.
 
ISO15693
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Do they need to have pseudomammagrams?

NO I am not offering.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
It's a plantar wart. Find a new doctor, or a different website.
 
shuntman
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
That would make a foot rub interesting.
 
bughunter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

JDAT: [Fark user image image 300x168]


"If you take the right hormone supplements I can."
 
KwameKilstrawberry
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
She got nipples on the soles of her feet
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
How does that guy find his cigarettes when he's drunk?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Weird. I thought the milk line ended at the groin.
 
Neondistraction
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Knows a thing or two about foot nipples.
 
anuran
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

Super Chronic: TikTokers have been making videos about how their moles are actually additional nipples.

My neighbor two houses away can plausibly make that claim about the monstrosity on his cheek. I was just commenting about it to Mrs. Chronic yesterday, after I walked past him. I feel like Austin Powers in that scene with the Fred Savage character. I swear that thing cannibalizes more of his face every year.

I know that sounds mean, but in my defense, the guy is a dick.


Nipples on moles? Time for an Old Fark spank-bank thread!

s.yimg.comView Full Size
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
LewDux [OhFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Time Trumpet - Beckham's Vagina
Youtube SnM3w8dCrz8
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Nipple

Fark user imageView Full Size


on a foot

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Seems like a few people need to start OnlyFans accounts.
 
thehellisthis
‘’ 1 minute ago  
One woman previously revealed that her little boy was born with breasts that lactated.

While most of you go have a seat over there, I'm going to see if babies can grow exoskeleton diapers.  This is going to save a lot of money in daycare and babysitters.
 
Displayed 29 of 29 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come for the Total, stay for the Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.