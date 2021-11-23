 Skip to content
(Irish Post US)   Irishman has last laugh at own funeral with hilarious 'Hello, let me out' recorded message for mourners from his coffin   (irishpost.com) divider line
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Dúirt mé leat go raibh mé breoite.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Let me out!
Let me out!
This is not a dance wake
I'm begging for help
I'm screaming for help
Please come let me out!
 
NobleHam
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Sure. Joke. Did anyone check on his body?
 
TBC [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
My mother recently told me that, before she's cremated, she wants her pockets stuffed with those treated pinecones that shoot coloured sparks when set alight, and she wants her cheeks stuffed with unpopped popcorn.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
He was tempting fate with that message. Asking to be buried alive for real. It's like when Tommy Cooper suffered a fatal heart attack live on stage in front of a laughing audience convinced it was part of his act.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
encrypted-tbn0.gstatic.comView Full Size
 
MightyMerkin
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Finnigan?
 
The Zen Philosopher Basho
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Again?
 
Cultured [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

TBC: My mother recently told me that, before she's cremated, she wants her pockets stuffed with those treated pinecones that shoot coloured sparks when set alight, and she wants her cheeks stuffed with unpopped popcorn.


Your mom is awesome. I'm stealing this idea, Brb, gotta go change my will and stuff.
 
desertfool [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
Only the Irish.

When my Irish great uncle died I was 8. I got to see drunk adults at his wake. His brothers drank through all the booze, went to the liquor store and upon returning hit the house with the car. They were too drunk to drive, but wanted more booze to keep the party going.

/csb
//late 1970's
 
