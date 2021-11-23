 Skip to content
(Tech Dirt)   Baltimore police being sued for confiscating cash and jewelry from crime victims. If only there was an agency that protected the public   (techdirt.com) divider line
    Fail, Baltimore Police Department, Baltimore, Crime, Johns Hopkins Hospital, Property law, Johns Hopkins University, forfeiture victims, crime victims  
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
"Help call the police, the police stole all my shiat", says everybody all the time.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Officer Klepto:  It's not my fault. I though he was dying.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In before Officer UnoDos comes in to tell us that these were a few bad apples and no one can do anything about it from inside, and it's really the fault of the public, since we all hate cops so much, so it drives them into theft from victims, and besides this was evidence.  Totally OK for the cops to strip mine everything they can lay their hands on, if they say it's evidence.

Thievin' motherf*ckers.  ACAB, ACAThieves, ACALiars, ACAViolent, criminal assholes or enablers of same.  never EVER trust a cop.
 
Peter von Nostrand
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: In before Officer UnoDos comes in to tell us that these were a few bad apples and no one can do anything about it from inside, and it's really the fault of the public, since we all hate cops so much, so it drives them into theft from victims, and besides this was evidence.  Totally OK for the cops to strip mine everything they can lay their hands on, if they say it's evidence.

Thievin' motherf*ckers.  ACAB, ACAThieves, ACALiars, ACAViolent, criminal assholes or enablers of same.  never EVER trust a cop.


Don't hate the players, hate the... no, on second thought, hate the players.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When you're done with the shiat, release it.

If it turns out you don't need the shiat, release it.
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Civil Forfeiture: Last Week Tonight with John Oliver (HBO)
Youtube 3kEpZWGgJks
 
Weatherkiss [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We still can't say Defund the Police though, because it makes white moderates feel uncomfortable.
 
Madaynun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
On an unusually warm spring evening in the early days of Covid-19, Amber Spencer turned out to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday at a front stoop cookout in East Baltimore.
Suddenly, bullets flew, hitting her in the chest. When she turned to run, a bullet struck the back of her head and lodged itself in her skull. Then Spencer lost consciousness.
"When I came to, I had been shot in the head. I asked, 'Where's my phone?' and my mom said, 'The police took it,'" she said.

Shot Twice, and the first thing you think of is your Phone?
 
thatboyoverthere
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: On an unusually warm spring evening in the early days of Covid-19, Amber Spencer turned out to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday at a front stoop cookout in East Baltimore.
Suddenly, bullets flew, hitting her in the chest. When she turned to run, a bullet struck the back of her head and lodged itself in her skull. Then Spencer lost consciousness.
"When I came to, I had been shot in the head. I asked, 'Where's my phone?' and my mom said, 'The police took it,'" she said.

Shot Twice, and the first thing you think of is your Phone?


Almost as if brain trauma has weird effects.
 
kmgenesis23
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Many years ago we had a case with charges of meth manufacturing. Our client claimed he was set up. We obtained a statement from an inmate in the county jail who claimed the police TOLD him to plant meth in our clients home, call the cops when the deed was accomplished, and then suggested to him that the door would be unlocked post-search/post-arrest and that he could take what he wanted from our client's home afterwards.

Sounded like utter BS but we were ready to call the guy as a witness at an evidentiary hearing on our motion to suppress. Before the case could even be called the morning of the hearing, the DA's office filed a voluntary dismissal of all charges. That was the third time about ten years that charges against the same client were dismissed. The first was ostensibly for 'entrapment', but truthfully the judge who issued the search warrant participated in writing the officer's affidavit. The second time there was simply no probable cause. 

It's not just a few bad apples scattered here and there. The good apples are few and far between, and it's a minor miracle if they don't turn into bad apples after a few years of exposure and pressure to the pig mentality.
 
Yeoman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: On an unusually warm spring evening in the early days of Covid-19, Amber Spencer turned out to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday at a front stoop cookout in East Baltimore.
Suddenly, bullets flew, hitting her in the chest. When she turned to run, a bullet struck the back of her head and lodged itself in her skull. Then Spencer lost consciousness.
"When I came to, I had been shot in the head. I asked, 'Where's my phone?' and my mom said, 'The police took it,'" she said.

Shot Twice, and the first thing you think of is your Phone?


Shot in the head?  Unlikely to be thinking clearly at all.
 
Bith Set Me Up [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: On an unusually warm spring evening in the early days of Covid-19, Amber Spencer turned out to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday at a front stoop cookout in East Baltimore.
Suddenly, bullets flew, hitting her in the chest. When she turned to run, a bullet struck the back of her head and lodged itself in her skull. Then Spencer lost consciousness.
"When I came to, I had been shot in the head. I asked, 'Where's my phone?' and my mom said, 'The police took it,'" she said.

Shot Twice, and the first thing you think of is your Phone?


This isn't the 1990s, anymore. Almost all phones are smartphones, nowadays, and they have some sensitive information on them.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Worthless pig bastards.
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Would it be possible to pursue Federal RICO charges against the Baltimore PD?  I'll bet you they'd start giving shiat back if they thought the FBI was about to start crawling up their asses with a microscope.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think it's pretty clear by now that some police departments are simply the best armed and most predatory of street gangs in their respectively localities.
 
anuran
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Another Government Employee: When you're done with the shiat, release it.

If it turns out you don't need the shiat, release it.


So you're saying the police need a high colonic
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Madaynun: On an unusually warm spring evening in the early days of Covid-19, Amber Spencer turned out to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday at a front stoop cookout in East Baltimore.
Suddenly, bullets flew, hitting her in the chest. When she turned to run, a bullet struck the back of her head and lodged itself in her skull. Then Spencer lost consciousness.
"When I came to, I had been shot in the head. I asked, 'Where's my phone?' and my mom said, 'The police took it,'" she said.

Shot Twice, and the first thing you think of is your Phone?


Your lifeline to everyone and everything? YES
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
kmgenesis23:

A few bad apples spoil the bunch
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm frankly surprised anyone in the Baltimore city government both noticed and gave a crap. The Baltimore city government has to be one of the most inept, bloated, example of inefficiency around. They do next to nothing and constantly raise taxes to pay for the nothing they do. Most of the money coming in is doled out to friends and family feeding off the politicians in the system.
The cops are stealing? Yeah, ok. You took away the power for the police to do anything in favor of letting people get their frustrations out. You have one of the largest crime, drug, rat, STD infested cities in the United States and you kneecapped your ability enforce the law.
Sure the cops shouldn't be stealing but lets start looking further up the food chain shall we?
 
wouldestous
‘’ 1 hour ago  
...just as every cop is a criminal
and all the sinners saints...
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Weatherkiss: We still can't say Defund the Police though, because it makes white moderates feel uncomfortable.


Now you've gone and triggered me.  You better believe I'm going to write a sternly worded letter regarding my discomfort.
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: I think it's pretty clear by now that some ALL police departments are simply the best armed and most predatory of street gangs in their respectively localities.


All.  You just don't know it yet.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: We still can't say Defund the Police though, because it makes white moderates feel uncomfortable.


In MN, civil forfeiture needs a conviction.
Problem solved.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I'm frankly surprised anyone in the Baltimore city government both noticed and gave a crap. The Baltimore city government has to be one of the most inept, bloated, example of inefficiency around. They do next to nothing and constantly raise taxes to pay for the nothing they do. Most of the money coming in is doled out to friends and family feeding off the politicians in the system.
The cops are stealing? Yeah, ok. You took away the power for the police to do anything in favor of letting people get their frustrations out. You have one of the largest crime, drug, rat, STD infested cities in the United States and you kneecapped your ability enforce the law.
Sure the cops shouldn't be stealing but lets start looking further up the food chain shall we?


Well, now that I've read the entire  article I see it wasn't the city government that figured it out but the victims. That makes a lot more sense. I shouldn't have accused the city government of getting anything right.
 
whither_apophis
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Surprised some defense attorney hasn't tried "My client wasn't stealing; he was executing a citizen's civil forfeiture"
 
erewhon the opinionated
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Your militarised fascist police force is corrupt.
 
nyan9mm
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Erebus1954: I think it's pretty clear by now that some police departments are simply the best armed and most predatory of street gangs in their respectively localities.


Can you imagine how bad things are going to get with them if shiat ever really goes south? Even just in the short term, like something to do with the banks or food and/or gas doesn't get delivered for a week or two...
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: In before Officer UnoDos comes in to tell us that these were a few bad apples and no one can do anything about it from inside, and it's really the fault of the public, since we all hate cops so much, so it drives them into theft from victims, and besides this was evidence.  Totally OK for the cops to strip mine everything they can lay their hands on, if they say it's evidence.

Thievin' motherf*ckers.  ACAB, ACAThieves, ACALiars, ACAViolent, criminal assholes or enablers of same.  never EVER trust a cop.


He never shows up when the actions of the cops is this indefensible.  He won't denounce bad cops, which is the fundamental problem of police corruption.
 
kendelrio
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

wouldestous: ...just as every cop is a criminal
and all the sinners saints...


A rare case of the cover being better than the original...

Sympathy For The Devil
Youtube ldCbVPMzyD4
 
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Peter von Nostrand: Benevolent Misanthrope: In before Officer UnoDos comes in to tell us that these were a few bad apples and no one can do anything about it from inside, and it's really the fault of the public, since we all hate cops so much, so it drives them into theft from victims, and besides this was evidence.  Totally OK for the cops to strip mine everything they can lay their hands on, if they say it's evidence.

Thievin' motherf*ckers.  ACAB, ACAThieves, ACALiars, ACAViolent, criminal assholes or enablers of same.  never EVER trust a cop.

Don't hate the players, hate the... no, on second thought, hate the players.


Especially when said players knew the game was rigged and that's precisely why they signed up for it.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

kendelrio: A rare case of the cover being better than the original...


No.
 
Troy Aikman's Giant Thumbs
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
It's easy to avoid getting surprised by these things as long as you remember one thing: the police hate the Bill of Rights.

Which makes sense when you think about it. The majority of enumerated rights are telling the police they can't do things that come naturally to them. The Founding Fathers didn't put in an Amendement saying the police couldn't force confessions out of people for no reason. They did it because the police were forcing confessions out of people. Warantless searches, seizing property, cruel punishments, imprisonment without trial. These are things that law enforcement types love. That's the whole reason they tried to prevent the cops from doing them when they created this country.

And the cops haven't stopped trying to destroy the Bill of Rights. The whole reason we have Supreme Court cases saying that the cops can't beat a confession out of people is that cops felt that they should be able to beat confessions out of people. The same for denying access to lawyers, excessive force, not letting juveniles see lawyers or their parents, searching people on the street, detaining people for hours with no probable cause, randomly searching homes with thermal cameras, forced DNA collection, racial profiling, forced body cavity searches. These are all things cops did because they felt they were entitled.

And before you get on about not all cops, I'm sure that individual cops vary on their views on different Amendements. But as a collective whole, the police are naturally antithetical to the citzens having any rights. The authoritarian tedencies of people drawn to law enforcement are the whole reason they felt the need to put rules in the Constitution against that behavior.
 
hammettman
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Unavailable for comment.
 
KwameKilstrawberry
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Madaynun: On an unusually warm spring evening in the early days of Covid-19, Amber Spencer turned out to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday at a front stoop cookout in East Baltimore.
Suddenly, bullets flew, hitting her in the chest. When she turned to run, a bullet struck the back of her head and lodged itself in her skull. Then Spencer lost consciousness.
"When I came to, I had been shot in the head. I asked, 'Where's my phone?' and my mom said, 'The police took it,'" she said.

Shot Twice, and the first thing you think of is your Phone?


Mobile phones have become our personal memories.  Our diaries and our record keepers.  Our banks and first source of communication.  I am 57-years old and I can't remember the last time I used a writing implement.  

If I was shot, yes, I would want my phone.  So I could call my daughters and brothers (but don't tell Mom until I'm okay, alright?) and let them know I've been shot, but I'm still living.

Also, I live alone.
 
OgreMagi
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

KwameKilstrawberry: Madaynun: On an unusually warm spring evening in the early days of Covid-19, Amber Spencer turned out to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday at a front stoop cookout in East Baltimore.
Suddenly, bullets flew, hitting her in the chest. When she turned to run, a bullet struck the back of her head and lodged itself in her skull. Then Spencer lost consciousness.
"When I came to, I had been shot in the head. I asked, 'Where's my phone?' and my mom said, 'The police took it,'" she said.

Shot Twice, and the first thing you think of is your Phone?

Mobile phones have become our personal memories.  Our diaries and our record keepers.  Our banks and first source of communication.  I am 57-years old and I can't remember the last time I used a writing implement.  

If I was shot, yes, I would want my phone.  So I could call my daughters and brothers (but don't tell Mom until I'm okay, alright?) and let them know I've been shot, but I'm still living.

Also, I live alone.


How many of those important phone numbers do you have memorized?  Do you have even a single number memorized?  So without your personal phone, you're going to have a tough time contacting anyone.  Imagine being dumped on the street after being a crime victim, without your phone on wallet, miles from home.
 
SpaceMonkey-66 [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

kmgenesis23: Many years ago we had a case with charges of meth manufacturing. Our client claimed he was set up. We obtained a statement from an inmate in the county jail who claimed the police TOLD him to plant meth in our clients home, call the cops when the deed was accomplished, and then suggested to him that the door would be unlocked post-search/post-arrest and that he could take what he wanted from our client's home afterwards.

Sounded like utter BS but we were ready to call the guy as a witness at an evidentiary hearing on our motion to suppress. Before the case could even be called the morning of the hearing, the DA's office filed a voluntary dismissal of all charges. That was the third time about ten years that charges against the same client were dismissed. The first was ostensibly for 'entrapment', but truthfully the judge who issued the search warrant participated in writing the officer's affidavit. The second time there was simply no probable cause. 

It's not just a few bad apples scattered here and there. The good apples are few and far between, and it's a minor miracle if they don't turn into bad apples after a few years of exposure and pressure to the pig mentality.


That dude really, really, really, really  needs to get out of town.......
 
jjorsett [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

J_Kushner: Weatherkiss: We still can't say Defund the Police though, because it makes white moderates feel uncomfortable.

In MN, civil forfeiture needs a conviction.
Problem solved.


It isn't civil forfeiture if your stuff simply disappears and they don't even issue a receipt or acknowledge its existence. It's just gone.
 
KwameKilstrawberry
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

OgreMagi: KwameKilstrawberry: Madaynun: On an unusually warm spring evening in the early days of Covid-19, Amber Spencer turned out to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday at a front stoop cookout in East Baltimore.
Suddenly, bullets flew, hitting her in the chest. When she turned to run, a bullet struck the back of her head and lodged itself in her skull. Then Spencer lost consciousness.
"When I came to, I had been shot in the head. I asked, 'Where's my phone?' and my mom said, 'The police took it,'" she said.

Shot Twice, and the first thing you think of is your Phone?

Mobile phones have become our personal memories.  Our diaries and our record keepers.  Our banks and first source of communication.  I am 57-years old and I can't remember the last time I used a writing implement.  

If I was shot, yes, I would want my phone.  So I could call my daughters and brothers (but don't tell Mom until I'm okay, alright?) and let them know I've been shot, but I'm still living.

Also, I live alone.

How many of those important phone numbers do you have memorized?  Do you have even a single number memorized?  So without your personal phone, you're going to have a tough time contacting anyone.  Imagine being dumped on the street after being a crime victim, without your phone on wallet, miles from home.


Actually, I have the family members' numbers memorized that would actually be able to quickly and competently react in such an emergency, which could then web out to the rest of the network as necessary.  That's if my skull wasn't so battered that that part of my brain wasn't damaged.  Otherwise, comprehending which contact or recent call or message to click in an emergency could prove to be most helpful.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

KwameKilstrawberry: OgreMagi: KwameKilstrawberry: Madaynun: On an unusually warm spring evening in the early days of Covid-19, Amber Spencer turned out to celebrate her boyfriend's birthday at a front stoop cookout in East Baltimore.
Suddenly, bullets flew, hitting her in the chest. When she turned to run, a bullet struck the back of her head and lodged itself in her skull. Then Spencer lost consciousness.
"When I came to, I had been shot in the head. I asked, 'Where's my phone?' and my mom said, 'The police took it,'" she said.

Shot Twice, and the first thing you think of is your Phone?

Mobile phones have become our personal memories.  Our diaries and our record keepers.  Our banks and first source of communication.  I am 57-years old and I can't remember the last time I used a writing implement.  

If I was shot, yes, I would want my phone.  So I could call my daughters and brothers (but don't tell Mom until I'm okay, alright?) and let them know I've been shot, but I'm still living.

Also, I live alone.

How many of those important phone numbers do you have memorized?  Do you have even a single number memorized?  So without your personal phone, you're going to have a tough time contacting anyone.  Imagine being dumped on the street after being a crime victim, without your phone on wallet, miles from home.

Actually, I have the family members' numbers memorized that would actually be able to quickly and competently react in such an emergency, which could then web out to the rest of the network as necessary.  That's if my skull wasn't so battered that that part of my brain wasn't damaged.  Otherwise, comprehending which contact or recent call or message to click in an emergency could prove to be most helpful.


From memory, I can call my childhood home, 911, and Hooked on Phonics.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

Weatherkiss: We still can't say Defund the Police though, because it makes white moderates feel uncomfortable.


What do you think caused them to steal in the first place. They were defunded! The slogan worked too well. And now, stuck in the cycle of poverty were supposed to treat them as criminals thanks to society? Have some compassion.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Plaintiff Damon Gray is a 23-year-old Black man who resides in the City of Baltimore, Maryland.
Plaintiff Amber Spencer is a 27-year-old Black woman who resides in the County of Baltimore, Maryland.
Plaintiff Faye Cottman is a 36-year-old Black woman who resides in the City of Baltimore, Maryland.
Plaintiff Audrey Carter is a 58-year-old Black woman who resides in the City of Baltimore, Maryland.

I feel like there's a pattern emerging among these victims but I can't quite put my finger on it.
 
J_Kushner
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

jjorsett: J_Kushner: Weatherkiss: We still can't say Defund the Police though, because it makes white moderates feel uncomfortable.

In MN, civil forfeiture needs a conviction.
Problem solved.

It isn't civil forfeiture if your stuff simply disappears and they don't even issue a receipt or acknowledge its existence. It's just gone.


True that.
From what I understand, civil forfeiture stops dead with leased vehicles / equipment... that use-case is a legal precedent that no one wants to set.

If shiat ever gets bad with civil forfeiture, I have a plan to lease everything & let my lessor sort it out with the cops.

Shiat is F'd when that's become a possible scenario.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ less than a minute ago  

anuran: Another Government Employee: When you're done with the shiat, release it.

If it turns out you don't need the shiat, release it.

So you're saying the police need a high colonic


Yes.
 
