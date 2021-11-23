 Skip to content
(The Hill)   Three out of four Americans are delusional   (thehill.com) divider line
76
moos [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
get back Jo Jo
 
Earthworm Jim Jones [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got real lucky that my life was already set-up in a way where nothing changed too much.  I work at a small office that has zero visitors other than the 5 of us that work there.  My life was go to work, go home and spend time with my wife and two year old son, go to sleep and repeat.  So I was already a homebody before the sh*t hit the fan.  Obviously I wish it didn't happen at all, but the timing worked well for me.
 
Dewey Fidalgo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Earthworm Jim Jones: I got real lucky that my life was already set-up in a way where nothing changed too much.  I work at a small office that has zero visitors other than the 5 of us that work there.  My life was go to work, go home and spend time with my wife and two year old son, go to sleep and repeat.  So I was already a homebody before the sh*t hit the fan.  Obviously I wish it didn't happen at all, but the timing worked well for me.


Yeah, our "lifestyle" was already somewhat self-isolating, so it wasn't a huge change for us.  Still wearing masks in Oregon and a bit in San Diego this past week.   I told people who were Covid deniers or anti-vaxxers to stay the fark off my porch and...well, that's been great.  Not changing that.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normality shouldn't be a goal....
 
make me some tea [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I do "normal" things but wear a mask where appropriate to keep other's germs out of my mouth and nose. That's as normal as it gets for the foreseeable future.

What's nice about this "normal" is pretty much never getting sick. Haven't been sick with a respiratory bug since well before the pandemic.
 
jso2897
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Somaticasual: Normality shouldn't be a goal....


This. Anybody who wants to go back to what used to be "normal" is a stinking sack of human shiat.
 
xalres
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which is why I'm still hunkering down until my youngest can get the jab in six months.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I mean, more normal than not. Grocery store is a bit more expensive but inflation seems to mostly be leaving whiskey alone...(for now)....even losing some of my "covid-15".
 
LeftisRightisWrong
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hmm, broke, in debt, dread reading the news because it's become so polarized and sensationalized, the planet is dying and our political leaders are too busy jerking themselves and their corporate sponsors off to do anything about it...

About the only thing different is I wear a mask when I go to the store. Maybe life was shiatty when it was "normal" too, subby .
 
groppet
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dewey Fidalgo: Earthworm Jim Jones: I got real lucky that my life was already set-up in a way where nothing changed too much.  I work at a small office that has zero visitors other than the 5 of us that work there.  My life was go to work, go home and spend time with my wife and two year old son, go to sleep and repeat.  So I was already a homebody before the sh*t hit the fan.  Obviously I wish it didn't happen at all, but the timing worked well for me.

Yeah, our "lifestyle" was already somewhat self-isolating, so it wasn't a huge change for us.  Still wearing masks in Oregon and a bit in San Diego this past week.   I told people who were Covid deniers or anti-vaxxers to stay the fark off my porch and...well, that's been great.  Not changing that.


Yeah not much of a big change for me, just avoided people even more. I do feel lucky that 5 months before the lockdown the lady I was dating broke up with me. She was a very outgoing social butterfly and I am sure the lockdown was killing her. I did here she did end up getting covid cause she had to be around people at the holidays.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More people have died of COVID in 2021 than 2020, and we still have another month to go.

Fark user imageView Full Size


So yeah, let's go back to farking normal.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Some of the normal things were long overdue.
Things like working remotely - there's no reason for a lot of jobs to go to a brick and mortar building.
There's no reason to go to a movie theater either, when I've got streaming and a big screen in my living room.
 
Headso
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Subby:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If "normal" means "every dystopian and dysfunctional horror intrinsic to America's favorite blend of f*ck-the-poor capitalism remains the same but at least the person in charge isn't orange and rude," then, yeah, I guess?

This "normal" is unsustainable. We are starving our children and grandchildren to eke out a couple extra dollars of profit and bring home a new car every year.
 
drayno76
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"took place from Nov. 17-19 and surveyed 1,696"

Yeah, Yahoo/YourGov, YourPolling sucks.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As normal as I want it to be, dumbassmitter, are you defining "normal" as how it was in 2019? Because that isn't ever going to happen.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A Yahoo/YouGov poll.

Yeah.

I'll go survey some of the goats my neighbor down the way raises, see what they think. Should be about equivalent results.
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: Normality shouldn't be a goal....

This. Anybody who wants to go back to what used to be "normal" is a stinking sack of human shiat.


Lol
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Normal is constantly being redefined. If pandemic deaths had remained at their peak for years, eventually we would feel like that was normal. Societies can get used to almost anything.
 
tom baker's scarf
‘’ 1 hour ago  
you ignore reality at your peril.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

bluejeansonfire: If "normal" means "every dystopian and dysfunctional horror intrinsic to America's favorite blend of f*ck-the-poor capitalism remains the same but at least the person in charge isn't orange and rude," then, yeah, I guess?

This "normal" is unsustainable. We are starving our children and grandchildren to eke out a couple extra dollars of profit and bring home a new car every year.


So you're saying vote Republican because both sides are bad.
I never thought of it that way!
 
Gawdzila [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If that's true then you're either very boring, very irresponsible, or both.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jso2897: Somaticasual: Normality shouldn't be a goal....

This. Anybody who wants to go back to what used to be "normal" is a stinking sack of human shiat.


Lions fan?
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Going about day to day and looking around, most people are back to normal.

The people still freaking out over covid are in the minority, and everyone else is just waiting for the supply issues to smooth out.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Akuinnen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Daughter just had an exposure yesterday, fever today. She's had the first shot and her school requires masks. School buses are mental right now. My son's bus didn't even run this week. Luckily I have a job where I can skip out for a bit to drive him or pick him up.

Sooo... no normal here.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess I am in the 1 out of 4 then cause my life still aint normal. I still mask up and social distance even though I'm vaxxed, my wife converted our living room into her office for the past year in and 1/2, though I myself have been back to work in my old office for the past 3 months. We barely go places and use hand sanitizer like its going out of style. So yeah, not normal.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x473]


Pink backgrounds with black text are deffo not normal.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The only things that have really changed for us is not eating in restaurants, and wearing masks around others.  We spend less because we don't wander stores as much, don't get talked into another round or dessert, and can't be upsold on stuff if we keep far away from clerks.

I don't miss all the extra meetings we used to have at work, and I really like not having a constant sinus infection from Labor Day to Memorial Day.  No one bats an eye when I wear my mask and whip out my hand sanitizer after touching door knobs or faucets.  I think I like this normal.
 
Lance Robdon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Before the pandemic, I only had time to browse porn on the weekends. But now that I work from home, my new normal is porn 7 days a week. Achievement unlocked!
 
kukukupo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm definitely one of them.

Apart from having to go to the Hospital, I haven't seen or worn a mask in months.  Some hours have changed at drive-throughs and restaurants, but apart from that my life isn't drastically different than it was two years ago.

Granted, I would probably not be considered an exciting person, and I chose staying home over going out most of the time apart from Covid.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x473]


??
9/11 didn't affect the vast majority of people in the US directly at all.
Aside from being inconvenienced when boarding a plane (which most people rarely do) and having an extra step when opening a bank account, or if you knew somebody who was wounded/killed by Bush's wars, nothing much changed from that.
 
capngroovy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nah, mine is back to normal in a way that I've adapted to the changes. Struggling with the much smaller social circle, but I no longer notice the mask on my face when at the grocery. The vaccine card for all inside events is second nature, unlike digital tickets. So, in that way, normal.
 
Tman144
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we just get rid of the TSA now? Like 800k people have died in the last 2 years and no one seems to really give a shiat. Are we ready to accept that a few planes here and there crashing due to terrorism isn't that big a deal?
 
BeesNuts
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image 425x473]


I'd add:
And remember not to confuse being "comfortable" with being "satisfied".

This feels like part of the "GET BACK TO WORK AND MAKE US MONEY, PLEBES!" thing that doesn't seem to be working as well as maybe offering a living wage probably would.

"It's normal again!  What's your excuse!  You must just be lazy!"
 
camarugala
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Honestly subs, if 75% of the people are calling their world normal, you can't really argue with them with much to stand on. Unfortunately for you, you have become the vast minority of people who simply can't adapt.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My life has been 'normal' throughout the pandemic with a brief disruption when they cut off liquor sales and I got to stay home half the week for a couple months. There was the whole 'flee the country to evade multiple murder charges' but that was really nothing new for me.
 
Salmon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm gassier than before.
 
Creoena
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Somaticasual: Normality shouldn't be a goal....


According to my therapist it is.
 
Lvl 19 bureaucrat
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Lance Robdon: Before the pandemic, I only had time to browse porn on the weekends. But now that I work from home, my new normal is porn 7 days a week. Achievement unlocked!


oh yeah THIS. the porn addiction and functional alcoholism are lingering for sure.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I felt the sense of normalcy once the porn started to show up again on piratebay. I don't get out much.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x473]


You can't make me brush my teeth.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Mine's back to normal, but I was already an agoraphobe, so...
 
guestguy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
My black market Ivermectin business is booming...
 
slantsix
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
One of my business partners just got back from a two week holiday in Vegas and Phoenix (where he has a condo). We're Canadian, and he would be considered by most to be conservative - he's a card varyingy member of the provincial Conservative party, in fact. He's triple-vaccinated.

I can almost understand Vegas, but he described his time in Phoenix as pretty surreal. At our sporting events and concerts, we're required to be double vaccinated. He said it was as if COVID did not, nor has ever existed in the minds of Arizonans. Went to an NFL game and not a mask in sight (I saw the photos).

It looked nice to pretend that there's not still a global pandemic happening that's killed half a million Americans. Must be nice to be that delusional, indeed.
 
Mail Order American Husband
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I gotta say the pandemic really didn't have that big an effect on me. Wife and I kept our jobs. I don't like to leave the house much anyway. No one I'm close to got seriously sick or died. If anything I came out further ahead than I would have thanks to the large market crash and rebound and the stimulus checks. Wearing masks everywhere was kinda strange at first, but I got used to it.
I guess the lesson I took away from this is that it wasn't too bad and we should do it again sometime.

/probably not the lesson it should have been.
// Trump lost and we got the Herman Cain Awards.
///I'm definitely a glass half full kinda guy.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: Cafe Threads: [Fark user image image 425x473]

You can't make me brush my teeth.


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
genner
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
3 out of 4 of us have always had horrible lives.
 
blondambition [OhFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

cherryl taggart: The only things that have really changed for us is not eating in restaurants, and wearing masks around others.  We spend less because we don't wander stores as much, don't get talked into another round or dessert, and can't be upsold on stuff if we keep far away from clerks.

I don't miss all the extra meetings we used to have at work, and I really like not having a constant sinus infection from Labor Day to Memorial Day.  No one bats an eye when I wear my mask and whip out my hand sanitizer after touching door knobs or faucets.  I think I like this normal.


I love wearing a mask, mainly because of not getting colds but also it has cut way down on assholes telling me to smile.
 
