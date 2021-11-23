 Skip to content
(Connecticut Post)   $50,000 sneakers stolen from CT store, suspect last seen fleeing down Elm Street. Business owner says it's been a real Nightmare   (ctpost.com) divider line
24
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Values on the shoes, which have a green and red stripe pattern reminiscent of the sweater worn by the Freddy Kreuger villain in "A Nightmare on Elm Street" film series, have gone up, with some sizes online valued at six-figures.

And you keep telling us NFT's are weird?
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I for one, wouldn't even try to catch a guy wearing $50,000 sneakers, he has got to be at least as fast as a speeding bullet, if not faster. Why else would they cost so much?
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Why do $50,000 sneakers even exist?
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

RolandTGunner: Why do $50,000 sneakers even exist?


Why do billionaires?
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Colin Hoffman said he paid a combined $50,000 for the two pairs"

Im kind of glad you got robbed because youre an idiot.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
I'm disappointed that this is a real thing. Who buys this stuff?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Those shoes are, as we used to say, butt-ugly
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Paul Baumer
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The related article link in TFA about Bridgeport having to rehire fired officers found by Internal Affairs to have beaten citizens with a flashlight while their partners held them down is gonna give me nightmares.
 
The Devil's Bartender
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
You can run but you can't hide, biatch!
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

RolandTGunner: Why do $50,000 sneakers even exist?


Paul Simon - Diamonds On The Soles Of Her Shoes
Youtube -I_T3XvzPaM
 
Tyrosine
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Today I learned there are people stupid enough to pay 50k for a pair of shoes.
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
you want a real nightmare?  try playing this game


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
fark yews
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

dothemath: "Colin Hoffman said he paid a combined $50,000 for the two pairs"

Im kind of glad you got robbed because youre an idiot.


He got robbed when he bought the sneakers, this was just the second part.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Insurance scam. Book it. Done. He knows the "thief". Everything about this reeks
 
Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Tyrosine: Today I learned there are people stupid enough to pay 50k for a pair of shoes.


Stop being so dramatic. It was two pairs.
 
Bslim [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: I'm disappointed that this is a real thing. Who buys this stuff?
[Fark user image image 850x850]


Keep in mind these are the same.folks who throw a shiat-fit over paying taxes to have a functioning society.
 
kindms
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
insurance fraud
 
kabloink [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I would have to protect the shoes when wearing them using plastic bags or something

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Not sure I like my characters with legs and necks. Seems unnatural.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
"Everyone in the sneaker community in the world knows what these are," Hoffman said.

Freddy Kreuger was in a sneaker fetish club?
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: RolandTGunner: Why do $50,000 sneakers even exist?

Why do billionaires?


I for one wouldn't mind trying it on for size. You know, for science- see if I can definitively answer the question.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Jojo_TheDogFacedBoy: Those shoes are, as we used to say, butt-ugly
[Fark user image image 329x750]


30 minutes ago, it was $11,000. Now it's $30,000.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
DRTFA
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Cafe Threads: RolandTGunner: Why do $50,000 sneakers even exist?

Why do billionaires?


Billionaires exist because they have a genius idea, they are brilliant in business, they get rich off other people, or a combination of the three.

$50,000 sneakers exist because people with money want to be able to say they own rare things.
 
