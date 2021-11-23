 Skip to content
(CBC)   Canadians reeling from news that Bud the Spud from PEI is on a US no-fly list   (cbc.ca) divider line
    More: Murica, Federal government of the United States, Prince Edward Island, French fries, Canada, fresh potato exports, Potato, discovery of potato wart, Premier Dennis King  
Twilight Farkle [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Bud the Spud-By Stompin' Tom Connors-- School project
Youtube KMEszxwyf_M


/for the Yankees who don't have a clue what subby was on about, and for whoever slapped a trollface on a potato in 2012 as part of a school project.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Brak - Potatoe Song
Youtube MIdByzyEa-Y
 
Dodo David
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This Spud's no longer for you.
 
TheReject [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trocadero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I honestly wonder what percentage of the US can trace their DNA back to an Irish Potato Famine refugee. Can't fark around w/ potato blights.
 
New Rising Sun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm kind of surprised that there's a substantial import of potatoes into the US.  That's a crop that's grown pretty much everywhere in the US for local demand and several places at a large scale for commercial demand, and the country is among the top few producers in the world.
 
zimbomba63
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There's a fungus among us,
There's static in the attic....
 
JRoo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
PEI premire prohibits potatoes prediciting pandemic?

Preposterous.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Twilight Farkle: [YouTube video: Bud the Spud-By Stompin' Tom Connors-- School project]

/for the Yankees who don't have a clue what subby was on about, and for whoever slapped a trollface on a potato in 2012 as part of a school project.


Not many people know this, but that song is actually about running black tar heroin from the cartels in Summerside and into downtown Toronto.
Yukon Gold they used to call it.
Neil Young pretty much ripped off Bud the Spud with Needle and the Damage Done.
 
Dryad
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trocadero: I honestly wonder what percentage of the US can trace their DNA back to an Irish Potato Famine refugee. Can't fark around w/ potato blights.


That potato blight affected Europe and the rest of the UK as well, some places far worse than Ireland.
The only reason there were no mass starvations and refugees elsewhere is that in none of those other places did the UK use it as a pretense for a planned genocide. They planned, and did, reduce the population by a two million 'unneeded' workers and make the rest more easily controlled, according to surviving correspondence and records.
tl,dr; It wasn't the blight that caused the mass starvation and refugees, it was the occupiers looking to pacify unruly subjects
-
/The UK may get pissy when you call it a genocide, but so do the Turks do when you mention Armenians
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm curious why the potato guy called this a political decision.

What would the incentive be for Canadian officials to hurt Canadian exports?
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm getting a real Little Sebastian vibe here. PEI is unusually proud and protective of these potatoes
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Trik
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
How ethical of some Canadians who think they're entitled to force their diseased produce off on another country's population.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Trocadero: I honestly wonder what percentage of the US can trace their DNA back to an Irish Potato Famine refugee. Can't fark around w/ potato blights.


Canadian, but I can.
 
tuxq
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
This is weird. Why would we have a trade war with our bordering countries? You'd think we'd be better allies to one another.

Or is it really just about Mr Potato's STD's?
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I'm curious why the potato guy called this a political decision.

What would the incentive be for Canadian officials to hurt Canadian exports?


If you read the story, those 2 fields have been embargoed by both countries for a while. The US, likely influenced by Big Potato, are thrying to change an agreement that has been working for several years.
It isn't even about processed potatos, it is about the seed potato industry.
And none of the affected fields are in the seed potato pipeline.
 
Dknsvsbl
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: I'm curious why the potato guy called this a political decision.

What would the incentive be for Canadian officials to hurt Canadian exports?


Extortion.
 
