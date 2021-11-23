 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The US Sun)   Massive 'cannibal' bear known as 'The Boss' is back and prowling in Canada's Banff National Park. You've been warned   (the-sun.com) divider line
26
    More: Scary, Banff National Park, Bears, Grizzly Bear, British Columbia, Yellowstone National Park, cannibal bear, Glacier National Park, hills of a national park  
•       •       •

298 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 3:17 PM (15 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



26 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
beezeltown [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I'm not a bear, so...okay?
 
Combustion [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
Usually bear-on-bear crime is underreported. So this is nice to see for once.
 
gopher321 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I GIS'd 'cannibal bear'...and I really wish I hadn't.

*shudder*
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
"Boss the Cannibal" was my handle way back in college. I'm going to smear some honey on my kid's face and get a selfie of all three of us.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Maybe we can get Toto Coelo up there to fix this?
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
He is believed to have sired cubs across his vast home home range, with experts saying his life revolves around "food and mating".

A true hero.
 
TheCruxOfTheBiscuitIsTheApostrophe
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
I have a picture of The Boss from the time I lived in Canmore. He is legend.
 
Oak
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
If you see him, teleport away.
 
skyotter
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
[Steve Michel, a human wildlife conflict specialist with Banff National Park] added: "It looks like that black bear just happened to find himself in the wrong place at the wrong time when a very large grizzly bear came by."

Eating a different species isn't cannibalism.
 
whidbey
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
guestguy
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
THE BEAST OF BANFF
Massive 600lb 'cannibal' bear dubbed 'The Boss' who was hit by a train & lived as tourists warned to stay away from him

O_O

Nature has produced train-proof bears...evolution is real.
 
dothemath
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Sociologists blame his violent tendencies on the failures of the Canadian public school system.
 
Gordon Bennett [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
He is believed to have sired cubs across his vast home home range, with experts saying his life revolves around "food and mating".

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
bughunter
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What The Boss on a rampage may look like:

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I thought bears killed and ate other bears all the time.
 
SwiftFox
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Grizzly.  This doesn't make it a cannibal, for eating a black bear.  Or particularly impressive for the biggest grizz. Like a wolf eating a fox (a wolf killing and eating a coyote would be a species it could mate with and produce fertile offspring).
 
dothemath
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

bughunter: What The Boss on a rampage may look like:

[Fark user image 352x532]


Does anyone else find it a little odd that he removes the sleeves from his button down shirts but not the collar...?
What is that??
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
zbtop
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Brown bear ate black bear 1/5th its size. Totally different species. We don't consider people cannibals for eating orangutans or gorillas, not sure why we'd consider a brown bear a cannibal for eating a black bear.

That said, I'm sure if given the opportunity, a lone wayward small young brown bear may have suffered the same fate anyway, so...eh.
 
capt.snicklefritz [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Officials: Hey tourists, stay away from this absolute farking unit of a grizzly bear.

Me, a tourist that isn't a complete moron: Duh.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
Caught that on Rifftrax last week.

Fark user imageView Full Size

It's one of the rare MST3K movies that was actually commercially successful.  It did this by being a complete ripoff of Jaws... but with a bear.
 
Pointy Tail of Satan
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
If he eats you, as a Canadian, I'd like to apologize.
 
eKonk
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

guestguy: THE BEAST OF BANFF
Massive 600lb 'cannibal' bear dubbed 'The Boss' who was hit by a train & lived as tourists warned to stay away from him

O_O

Nature has produced train-proof bears...evolution is real.


Yeah, but she's bald on both ends now...
 
bughunter
‘’ 1 minute ago  
there's nothing else in the food chain that could push him off

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
drewsclues
‘’ 1 minute ago  
More like Bamf National Park, amirite?
 
WastrelWay
‘’ less than a minute ago  
I appreciate the warning... about as much as a cell phone Amber Alert 400 miles from me in the middle of the night. What am I supposed to do, go out and look?
 
Displayed 26 of 26 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

More Fark for your buck

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.