(WREG Memphis)   I guess even bad pizza has fans   (wreg.com) divider line
66
    More: Dumbass, Knoxville, Tennessee, Tennessee, Assault, Crime, Prison, Charles Doty Jr., Criminal law, Cedar Bluff Rd  
•       •       •

66 Comments     (+0 »)
Pinnacle Point [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
The nefarious work of Kyle Stonerhouse, I see.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pagunblog.comView Full Size
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  
If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.
 
yuthinasia
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little seizure? Hard pass.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago > New York
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"especially aggravated kidnapping"?
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.


As much as I do enjoy the pie of the NY/NJ persuasion, Chicago deep dish pizza is objectively, empirically, and scientifically much better. This is established fact. There can be no debate.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The article says he was there at 9 pm. Hi
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm the target market for Little Caesar's. When I eat pizza, it's because I don't have time to cook. So I have only two requirements for my pizza: I want it hot. And I want it ready.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Tabletop: The article says he was there at 9 pm. Hi


Damn thumbs.

Hot and ready pizzas stop at 8 pm. He was there at 9. If he had been there an hour earlier I would have understood, but as it is he is clearly in the wrong.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevejovi: DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.

As much as I do enjoy the pie of the NY/NJ persuasion, Chicago deep dish pizza casserole is objectively, empirically, and scientifically much better worse. This is established fact. There can be no debate.


Fixed.
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.


And if it's not from Roumlus, it's not ale.
 
chitownmike
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevejovi: DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.

As much as I do enjoy the pie of the NY/NJ persuasion, Chicago deep dish pizza is objectively, empirically, and scientifically much better. This is established fact. There can be no debate.


Tavern style is better, deep dish is just how we fark with the tourists
 
ChrisDe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Detroit > Chicago.
 
BadReligion [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
The Brains
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Through the magic of Google, by looking up the guy, I see that his mom died last year at 89.

Wonder if he couldn't cook for himself and mommy's baby had a tantrum or something

Enjoy prison, you can tell he's a fascist
 
stevejovi
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: stevejovi: DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.

As much as I do enjoy the pie of the NY/NJ persuasion, Chicago deep dish pizza casserole is objectively, empirically, and scientifically much better worse. This is established fact. There can be no debate.

Fixed.


No. You clearly have no idea what pizza is, or what it should be. People like you are what keep Papa John's in business.
 
Tabletop
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ChrisDe: Detroit > Chicago.


Literally only when it comes to pizza though.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OkieDookie: DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.

And if it's not from Roumlus, it's not ale.


And you have not experienced Shakespeare unless read in the original Klingon.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Which city has the pizza where they make the sauce AND toppings out of Spaghetti-Os?
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevejovi: DarkSoulNoHope: stevejovi: DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.

As much as I do enjoy the pie of the NY/NJ persuasion, Chicago deep dish pizza casserole is objectively, empirically, and scientifically much better worse. This is established fact. There can be no debate.

Fixed.

No. You clearly have no idea what pizza is, or what it should be. People like you are what keep Papa John's in business.


People like you keep Papa John's in business, I on the other hand visit a nice place in the town I was born in called Dominic's. It's small, but probably has the most tastiest, saltiest mozzarella cheese you have ever tasted with the yummiest sauce, and it flops, oh boy does it flop!
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Police: Knoxville man demands pizza with AK-47

I usually ask for pizza with pepperoni, but I guess some people have weird tastes.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not many people know this but the best pizza is found across a variety of locales in Canada.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



Fark user imageView Full Size
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Chicago has weird pride in mediocre food. Any town that actually gives that much of a shiat about hot dogs can't tell me anything about pizza, NY wins by default.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Louisiana_Sitar_Club: [Fark user image image 526x295]


[Fark user image image 526x295]


His real name is Rusty Shackleford.
 
Cafe Threads [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Chemlight Battery: I'm the target market for Little Caesar's. When I eat pizza, it's because I don't have time to cook. So I have only two requirements for my pizza: I want it hot. And I want it ready.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevejovi: DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.

As much as I do enjoy the pie of the NY/NJ persuasion, Chicago deep dish pizza is objectively, empirically, and scientifically much better. This is established fact. There can be no debate.


That's not a pizza, it's a tomato quiche. Not that there's anything wrong with that! Aside from eating one.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: Not many people know this but the best pizza is found across a variety of locales in Canada.


You know why few people know this?  Because you're wrong.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  

foo monkey: Which city has the pizza where they make the sauce AND toppings out of Spaghetti-Os?


Purgatory?
 
winedrinkingman
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stevejovi: DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.

As much as I do enjoy the pie of the NY/NJ persuasion, Chicago deep dish pizza is objectively, empirically, and scientifically much better. This is established fact. There can be no debate.


Chicago Pizza is probably one of the best casseroles you can ever eat.  It is, however, not a pizza.
 
drjekel_mrhyde
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheJoe03: Chicago has weird pride in mediocre food. Any town that actually gives that much of a shiat about hot dogs can't tell me anything about pizza, NY wins by default.


NYC talk just as much about their hotdogs
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TheJoe03: Chicago has weird pride in mediocre food. Any town that actually gives that much of a shiat about hot dogs can't tell me anything about pizza, NY wins by default.


You live in the Bay Area.  What do you know about decent pizza?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

DarkSoulNoHope: stevejovi: DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.

As much as I do enjoy the pie of the NY/NJ persuasion, Chicago deep dish pizza casserole is objectively, empirically, and scientifically much better worse. This is established fact. There can be no debate.

Fixed.


yeah, yeah, jon stewart said that and i love jon stewart most of the time.

BUT he is objectively wrong. a "casserole" is a mixed, baked, "hotdish" that is NOT contained in a crust.

"pizza casserole"
Fark user imageView Full Size


however a "pie" IS contained in a crust.

"fruit pie"
Fark user imageView Full Size


therefore chicago deep dish and chicago stuffed pizza (they are not the same thing, and NEITHER of them is simply a thick "pizza bread" with a random toppings strewn upon it) are pizza pies.

and pizza pies are colloquially known as "pizza"

"pizza"
Fark user imageView Full Size


"pizza pie!"
Fark user imageView Full Size



and poor jon's gone full vegan these days, no more pizzas for him! (because pizza without cheese is just a flatbread. and pizza with "vegan cheese" is an abomination so intense it requires an exorcist.)
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SirEattonHogg: TheJoe03: Chicago has weird pride in mediocre food. Any town that actually gives that much of a shiat about hot dogs can't tell me anything about pizza, NY wins by default.

You live in the Bay Area.  What do you know about decent pizza?


I don't claim we have great pizza, we have other great food. Not every region specializes in the same thing.
 
ifky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Miracle that is Beavis / Seize the Power - Beavis and Butthead
Youtube RPdSkfHuet4
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  

drjekel_mrhyde: TheJoe03: Chicago has weird pride in mediocre food. Any town that actually gives that much of a shiat about hot dogs can't tell me anything about pizza, NY wins by default.

NYC talk just as much about their hotdogs


I thought it was just random street food there but if I'm wrong I'm wrong. I've definitely heard less about it than Chicago dogs and how apparently it's a crime to put ketchup on a food made of random mystery meat.
 
WTP 2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
AK-47 is now a topping ????        WOW.

I 2ND that !
 
Nonrepeating Rotating Binary
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knox County?

Can't wait to hear Mayor Glenn Jacobs (WWE's Kane) refer to the pizza parlor as "sinister forces" and defend the man's right to bear arms.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

lizaardvark: stevejovi: DarkSoulNoHope: If it's not from New Jersey or New York, it's bad pizza.

As much as I do enjoy the pie of the NY/NJ persuasion, Chicago deep dish pizza is objectively, empirically, and scientifically much better. This is established fact. There can be no debate.

That's not a pizza, it's a tomato quiche. Not that there's anything wrong with that! Aside from eating one.


by definition a quiche is a savory baked egg custard.

ain't no eggs up in this biatch!
Fark user imageView Full Size
that's a solid inch of pure, melted mozzarella baby!
 
MrHormel [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Little Caesar's is my favorite chain pizza. Probably just cause it was our Friday night pizza as a kid, rent a movie, an NES game.  A complete Friday night.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Little Caesar's is my favorite chain pizza. Probably just cause it was our Friday night pizza as a kid, rent a movie, an NES game.  A complete Friday night.


It used to be square.
 
Adam24 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: Little Caesar's is my favorite chain pizza. Probably just cause it was our Friday night pizza as a kid, rent a movie, an NES game.  A complete Friday night.


I love little Caesar's. It's great pizza.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just don't get the hate for Chicago pizza.

A next day slice of Chicago pizza that's been chilling in the fridge after an evening of drinking is the food of the gods.

Food of the gods.
 
SBinRR [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I guess Subby's headline was the extra most bestest.
 
DarkSoulNoHope
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: stuhayes2010: Little Caesar's is my favorite chain pizza. Probably just cause it was our Friday night pizza as a kid, rent a movie, an NES game.  A complete Friday night.

It used to be square.


It's hip to be square.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

SirEattonHogg: MillionDollarMo: Not many people know this but the best pizza is found across a variety of locales in Canada.

You know why few people know this?  Because you're wrong.


Tsk tsk, speak not from your butt when your silence will suffice.
Get this... there is even excellent pizza in NEWFOUNDLAND.

But the better stuff is generally found in southern Ontario.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Pizza with AK-47?

Could be worse: Pizza with pineapple.
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

MillionDollarMo: SirEattonHogg: MillionDollarMo: Not many people know this but the best pizza is found across a variety of locales in Canada.

You know why few people know this?  Because you're wrong.

Tsk tsk, speak not from your butt when your silence will suffice.
Get this... there is even excellent pizza in NEWFOUNDLAND.

But the better stuff is generally found in southern Ontario.


Like Windsor? Give me a name.  I'm always game to try pizza across the border.
 
