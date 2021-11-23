 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(BBC-US)   Those rascal students   (bbc.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, University, rascal student, image of Cambridge, work of Cambridge University, festive hats, city, college chapel, college buildings  
•       •       •

715 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 8:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
EL EM
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While it's still November, this is so spectacular, I'm impressed.
 
invictus2
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
I'd wager Bond, Martin Bond put the hats there himself.
 
Summoner101
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

EL EM: While it's still November, this is so spectacular, I'm impressed.


Had to do something before going home for the holidays
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They used a drone?
 
SmithHiller
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
i.ytimg.comView Full Size

What a rascal student may look like
 
cyberspacedout
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I'm on my phone, and had to zoom in to make sure they weren't condoms.
 
FarkingChas
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

invictus2: [Fark user image 300x200]

SmithHiller: [i.ytimg.com image 480x360]
What a rascal student may look like


Only if they are little ones.
:)
 
sex_and_drugs_for_ian [BareFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
A commenter alluded to the work of Cambridge University "night climbers", or students who defy the dangers to scale the college buildings under cover of darkness.


Well, that's pretty cool.
 
ScrimBoy
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
It's a Christmas miracle. Bless you, Baby Jesus!
 
tuxq
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
I hope someone gets bored and makes a fleet of drones that seek out head sized statues to drop Santa hats on.
 
My Sober Alt
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
They used to cut my grass.
They were very nice boys.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chitownmike
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

My Sober Alt: They used to cut my grass.
They were very nice boys.
[Fark user image image 500x492]


A four guy lawn crew? That must be one hell of a yard
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

sex_and_drugs_for_ian: A commenter alluded to the work of Cambridge University "night climbers", or students who defy the dangers to scale the college buildings under cover of darkness.


Well, that's pretty cool.


Always looked up to anyone climbing buildings.
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Can't get enough Fark in your life? Try

TotalFark

More threads. More community. More Farking.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.