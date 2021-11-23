 Skip to content
(National Post)   Someone in Canada is assaulting theatergoers and damaging screens in theaters that show Bollywood movies. Luckily, nobody has sustained serious injuries in the Malays   (nationalpost.com) divider line
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
As cheap as farking cameras are today,
no business should be left utterly mystified as to who vandalized them.

Especially a place that requires tickets for entry.
 
wouldestous
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
canada?
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

MurphyMurphy: As cheap as farking cameras are today,
no business should be left utterly mystified as to who vandalized them.

Especially a place that requires tickets for entry.


Cameras that can record everyone's actions in a dark room are probably more expensive. Someone could easily waltz in there with an arsenal of guns and stun grenades before anyone could react.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
They must be complicit in this for insurance money or something.
Maybe once, somebody luckily gets away with it.
But not multiple times.
 
Begoggle
‘’ 7 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: MurphyMurphy: As cheap as farking cameras are today,
no business should be left utterly mystified as to who vandalized them.

Especially a place that requires tickets for entry.

Cameras that can record everyone's actions in a dark room are probably more expensive. Someone could easily waltz in there with an arsenal of guns and stun grenades before anyone could react.


I bet they would catch somebody who smuggled in an outside container of soda in 10 seconds.
 
Lovesandwich [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

wouldestous: canada?


Yup, we got racist jerks up here as well.
 
hammettman
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

wouldestous: canada?


Farkwits anywhere are gonna farkwit.
 
