(NYPost)   So it wasn't death by alligator after all
    Death, Brian Laundrie, death of Long Island, native Gabby Petito, young couple, Suicide, skeletal remains, Causes of death  
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think we all knew that already, somewhere deep in our guts.
 
Trik
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yeah, so where's the gun?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nope, it was a Glockodile.
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  
In a sane world this would be the end of this as far as mainstream media coverage goes.  Their lives and deaths would go on to be discussed as a cautionary tale among content-creator travelers and others with video weblogs that might have to contend with getting into shared tight quarters for extended periods of time, but that would be pretty much fringe media, for consumption by a pretty limited audience.

Unfortunately this isn't a sane world and I do not expect CNN to let go if they can squeeze any additional salaciousness out of it.
 
Moose out front
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How do we know the alligator didn't shoot him?
 
TWX
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Trik: Yeah, so where's the gun?


Believe it or not, the authorities performing an investigation are not likely to tell us everything as soon as they know.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
k
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Parents are shady as fark.
 
morg
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
He has a lot going through his head at the time.
 
Trik
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
The parents killed him. Mother was complicit but the father pulled the trigger.
That's how they knew where to direct LE to where he was found.
It's also why they haven't found the gun.
The parents had time to dispose of it in a way and place where it'll never be found.

They killed him because they felt he was their responsibility and to spare him prison because he was their son and they still loved him.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Oh no

Anyway
 
kb7rky
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Goddamned farking asshole took the coward's way out.

May he burn in Hell.
 
leeksfromchichis [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

TWX: Trik: Yeah, so where's the gun?

Believe it or not, the authorities performing an investigation are not likely to tell us everything as soon as they know.


I get why THEY wouldn't tell ME, but CNN ain't the cops.

She dead, he dead. I already knew that. They're not getting more dead. Wait till there's enough information released to be worth a story, like where the gun was or was he nibbled by gators.  I don't need blow by blow updates.
 
mr intrepid [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

morg: He has a lot going through his head at the time.


Well, only one thing, really.
 
King Something
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Fark user image
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
The brother killed her, and her parents covered up for him. All this attention on the mom is misplaced, but I hope she has found peace now in death.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

Trik: The parents killed him. Mother was complicit but the father pulled the trigger.
That's how they knew where to direct LE to where he was found.
It's also why they haven't found the gun.
The parents had time to dispose of it in a way and place where it'll never be found.

They killed him because they felt he was their responsibility and to spare him prison because he was their son and they still loved him.


That's just odd. Even if I was a shiatty murderer like I might consider just doing the time. Who knows, I could flourish in prison, maybe find Jesus or something like write a book in feces.

Dead is dead, without a chance to atone.

The idea that his parents would drive him out to the swamp at gunpoint is just odd.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: morg: He has a lot going through his head at the time.

Well, only one thing, really.


That was the joke.
 
stevecore
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
fark this guy. Who cares. Wish he was never found and actually eaten by alligators
 
waxbeans
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

TWX: In a sane world this would be the end of this as far as mainstream media coverage goes.  Their lives and deaths would go on to be discussed as a cautionary tale among content-creator travelers and others with video weblogs that might have to contend with getting into shared tight quarters for extended periods of time, but that would be pretty much fringe media, for consumption by a pretty limited audience.

Unfortunately this isn't a sane world and I do not expect CNN to let go if they can squeeze any additional salaciousness out of it.


Saw off. You just want to belive he killed her. And this puts a wrench in that.  Full stop.
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.


Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.
 
baronbloodbath [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moose out front: How do we know the alligator didn't shoot him?


Fark user image
 
Trik
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: The idea that his parents would drive him out to the swamp at gunpoint is just odd.


They didn't drive him out there at gunpoint.

After he'd been "missing" for awhile and they had time away from him to talk it over they made the decision to end his misery.
They or just the father went to his site and did what they agreed was best all around.
 
fuzzybacchus
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

We Ate the Necco Wafers: The brother killed her, and her parents covered up for him. All this attention on the mom is misplaced, but I hope she has found peace now in death.


Wait, are you talking about the JonBenet Ramsey case?
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.


Sometimes better than being raped non stop for a few decades.
 
WhoGAS
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Trik: The parents killed him. Mother was complicit but the father pulled the trigger.
That's how they knew where to direct LE to where he was found.
It's also why they haven't found the gun.
The parents had time to dispose of it in a way and place where it'll never be found.

They killed him because they felt he was their responsibility and to spare him prison because he was their son and they still loved him.

That's just odd. Even if I was a shiatty murderer like I might consider just doing the time. Who knows, I could flourish in prison, maybe find Jesus or something like write a book in feces.

Dead is dead, without a chance to atone.

The idea that his parents would drive him out to the swamp at gunpoint is just odd.


The parents just got tired of his whining and biatching and worrying and when he said, "I should just kill myself," for the millionth time, they handed him a gun and a map and said, "Dare you."

Just as plausible, eh?
 
rosekolodny [TotalFark]
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.

Sometimes better than being raped non stop for a few decades.


Look, dude.  If you're being raped non stop just let us know.  Fark will f*ck them up for you.
 
MurphyMurphy
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Parents are shady as fark.


Well yeah. Look at the monster they created for us.
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Moose out front: How do we know the alligator didn't shoot him?


I think it was a rock.

It was a big rock.
 
Fano
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: Trik: The parents killed him. Mother was complicit but the father pulled the trigger.
That's how they knew where to direct LE to where he was found.
It's also why they haven't found the gun.
The parents had time to dispose of it in a way and place where it'll never be found.

They killed him because they felt he was their responsibility and to spare him prison because he was their son and they still loved him.

That's just odd. Even if I was a shiatty murderer like I might consider just doing the time. Who knows, I could flourish in prison, maybe find Jesus or something like write a book in feces.

Dead is dead, without a chance to atone.

The idea that his parents would drive him out to the swamp at gunpoint is just odd.


Poor Solomon Grundy gets his reward
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Too bad he didn't do it sooner...as in before he murdered his girlfriend.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.


They say things like that because they've never contemplated their own mortality and what it means.

They conjure up stories of "life after death" because they're so self-righteous that they cannot fathom the fact that death= you don't exist.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

WhoGAS: NathanAllen: Trik: ...

The parents just got tired of his whining and biatching and worrying and when he said, "I should just kill myself," for the millionth time, they handed him a gun and a map and said, "Dare you."

Just as plausible, eh?


Or he just killed himself.

Based on him killing his girlfriend I bet he had poor impulse control.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.

They say things like that because they've never contemplated their own mortality and what it means.

They conjure up stories of "life after death" because they're so self-righteous that they cannot fathom the fact that death= you don't exist.


Fark user image
 
mjg
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

mr intrepid: morg: He has a lot going through his head at the time.

Well, only one thing, really.


Fark user image
 
anuran
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.


There's nothing more peaceful than a corpse. It just lies there
 
valenumr
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

TWX: In a sane world this would be the end of this as far as mainstream media coverage goes.  Their lives and deaths would go on to be discussed as a cautionary tale among content-creator travelers and others with video weblogs that might have to contend with getting into shared tight quarters for extended periods of time, but that would be pretty much fringe media, for consumption by a pretty limited audience.

Unfortunately this isn't a sane world and I do not expect CNN to let go if they can squeeze any additional salaciousness out of it.


I'm pretty confident I'm 3 for 3 now. I claimed he killed her, killed himself, and (still TBD) left a confession in the notebook. Waiting for my bonus ball that the quitters will conspiracy theory this to death for the rest for the rest of my life.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

fuzzybacchus: We Ate the Necco Wafers: The brother killed her, and her parents covered up for him. All this attention on the mom is misplaced, but I hope she has found peace now in death.

Wait, are you talking about the JonBenet Ramsey case?


My bad. I gotta update this script.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

NathanAllen: WhoGAS: NathanAllen: Trik: ...

The parents just got tired of his whining and biatching and worrying and when he said, "I should just kill myself," for the millionth time, they handed him a gun and a map and said, "Dare you."

Just as plausible, eh?

Or he just killed himself.

Based on him killing his girlfriend I bet he had poor impulse control.


Nah..he was a farking coward and was too afraid to face try he punishment for what he did.

I for one and good with just letting him fade into the oblivion of obsolescense...where he belongs
 
valenumr
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Trik: The parents killed him. Mother was complicit but the father pulled the trigger.
That's how they knew where to direct LE to where he was found.
It's also why they haven't found the gun.
The parents had time to dispose of it in a way and place where it'll never be found.

They killed him because they felt he was their responsibility and to spare him prison because he was their son and they still loved him.


Exhibit A.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

anuran: rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.

There's nothing more peaceful than a corpse. It just lies there


You never saw what happens when the maggots get going. Then it does a lot of moving.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The Official Fark Cajun: rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.

They say things like that because they've never contemplated their own mortality and what it means.

They conjure up stories of "life after death" because they're so self-righteous that they cannot fathom the fact that death= you don't exist.

Fark user image


Better than the made up story.

You know...the one of some chick who cheated on her husband so they made up an elaborate cover story of a married woman being a virgin and giving birth nonetheless to avoid her being beheaded....then the story got outta hand.
 
151 [OhFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: jaivirtualcard: The Official Fark Cajun: rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.

They say things like that because they've never contemplated their own mortality and what it means.

They conjure up stories of "life after death" because they're so self-righteous that they cannot fathom the fact that death= you don't exist.

Fark user image

Better than the made up story.

You know...the one of some chick who cheated on her husband so they made up an elaborate cover story of a married woman being a virgin and giving birth nonetheless to avoid her being beheaded....then the story got outta hand.


At least that story has wine
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

151: The Official Fark Cajun: jaivirtualcard: The Official Fark Cajun: rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.

They say things like that because they've never contemplated their own mortality and what it means.

They conjure up stories of "life after death" because they're so self-righteous that they cannot fathom the fact that death= you don't exist.

Fark user image

Better than the made up story.

You know...the one of some chick who cheated on her husband so they made up an elaborate cover story of a married woman being a virgin and giving birth nonetheless to avoid her being beheaded....then the story got outta hand.

At least that story has wine


And snacks
 
valenumr
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

valenumr: TWX: In a sane world this would be the end of this as far as mainstream media coverage goes.  Their lives and deaths would go on to be discussed as a cautionary tale among content-creator travelers and others with video weblogs that might have to contend with getting into shared tight quarters for extended periods of time, but that would be pretty much fringe media, for consumption by a pretty limited audience.

Unfortunately this isn't a sane world and I do not expect CNN to let go if they can squeeze any additional salaciousness out of it.

I'm pretty confident I'm 3 for 3 now. I claimed he killed her, killed himself, and (still TBD) left a confession in the notebook. Waiting for my bonus ball that the quitters will conspiracy theory this to death for the rest for the rest of my life.


Quitters = q-nutters.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

151: The Official Fark Cajun: jaivirtualcard: The Official Fark Cajun: rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.

They say things like that because they've never contemplated their own mortality and what it means.

They conjure up stories of "life after death" because they're so self-righteous that they cannot fathom the fact that death= you don't exist.

Fark user image

Better than the made up story.

You know...the one of some chick who cheated on her husband so they made up an elaborate cover story of a married woman being a virgin and giving birth nonetheless to avoid her being beheaded....then the story got outta hand.

At least that story has wine


I'll give you that much...considering I have a glass of mondavi bourbon barrel chardonnay sitting next to me at the moment.
 
King Something
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

mjg: mr intrepid: morg: He has a lot going through his head at the time.

Well, only one thing, really.

Fark user image


Fark user image
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

The Official Fark Cajun: jaivirtualcard: The Official Fark Cajun: rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.

They say things like that because they've never contemplated their own mortality and what it means.

They conjure up stories of "life after death" because they're so self-righteous that they cannot fathom the fact that death= you don't exist.

Fark user image

Better than the made up story.

You know...the one of some chick who cheated on her husband so they made up an elaborate cover story of a married woman being a virgin and giving birth nonetheless to avoid her being beheaded....then the story got outta hand.


Who says that is the story that answers the question. There could be a lot more that you don't know.
 
Hallows_Eve
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

stevecore: fark this guy. Who cares. Wish he was never found and actually eaten by alligators


I am glad they found him, that way the lookalikes can at least not get harassed over years and conspiracy theories can get stopped before twisting it so that it would later seem he killed in self defense or wasnthe new Wendigo or whatever.

Bonus is that it made Dog the Bounty Hunter look even more an idiot 'chasing' the dude down and theoretically less marketable than before.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: The Official Fark Cajun: jaivirtualcard: The Official Fark Cajun: rosekolodny: We Ate the Necco Wafers: I hope she has found peace now in death.

Oh please.  There is no "peace" in death.  It's simply not existing anymore.

They say things like that because they've never contemplated their own mortality and what it means.

They conjure up stories of "life after death" because they're so self-righteous that they cannot fathom the fact that death= you don't exist.

Fark user image

Better than the made up story.

You know...the one of some chick who cheated on her husband so they made up an elaborate cover story of a married woman being a virgin and giving birth nonetheless to avoid her being beheaded....then the story got outta hand.

Who says that is the story that answers the question. There could be a lot more that you don't know.


I know there's no such thing as a pregnant virgin
 
