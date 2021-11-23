 Skip to content
(Daily Star) Kid asks for toy chainsaw, Amazon thinks 'what the hell' and sends him real thing. Yes, there are toy chainsaws
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Amazon (mostly) sends what you order.  It's up to you to read the description.
 
optikeye [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Benevolent Misanthrope [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
pics.me.meView Full Size
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
i2-prod.dailystar.co.ukView Full Size

It's never too young to start teaching them how to replace those farking orings on the stihl filler caps
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Order fulfillment manager at Amazon.

i2.wp.comView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I feel this is an important lesson for adult life. The surprise is both disappointing, and helpful in a very practical way.

//a boy can always dream when trimming the hedges..
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Did subby not know there were toy chainsaws or did subby think that everyone else didn't know?
 
dbaggins
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
I would have loved a real chainsaw as a kid.

I grew up on a farm, so a bit of a different context.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

SumoJeb: [i2-prod.dailystar.co.uk image 615x494]
It's never too young to start teaching them how to replace those farking orings on the stihl filler caps


Jimmy's first "where the hell did I leave the scrench this time".
 
discgolfguru [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
They sent him a hedge trimmer, so they didn't even get it wrong in a funny way properly.
 
masterofnothing
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
What?
 
Billy Bathsalt
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

SirDigbyChickenCaesar: Did subby not know there were toy chainsaws or did subby think that everyone else didn't know?


Not many people know this...
Already four years old?  I was on my second Husqvarna by that age, the wee slacker!
 
RobotSpider
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
My son had one when he was 5 or so. He loved it. Even had one of those ball-chains (like on the pens at the bank) that spun around the 'blade'. And it wasn't half as loud as all the other crap he had.
 
Headso
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
A hedge trimmer is a kind of like a toy chainsaw I guess.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Parenting, 70's style:
Kid: I want to cut down a tree.
Dad: Here's a chainsaw, take out that one there

/On the upside, if you live, you have very cool stories, and likely some cool scars.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
Farking hated chainsaw duty. There's a pair of chaps out there with some gnarly looking rips in them from a surprise hornet attack when I was cutting up a log. I could file that son of a biatch perfectly though.
 
fat boy
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

RobotSpider: My son had one when he was 5 or so. He loved it. Even had one of those ball-chains (like on the pens at the bank) that spun around the 'blade'. And it wasn't half as loud as all the other crap he had.


Same here, Dad bought a new Homelite XL 101 around 1964? 65. and the dealer gave me one of those
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Parenting, 70's style:
Kid: I want to cut down a tree.
Dad: Here's a chainsaw, take out that one there

/On the upside, if you live, you have very cool stories, and likely some cool scars.


haha yep.
gpa: hands young teen me an axe "go chop up the wood, you stand it on it's end to break it into pieces for the fireplace"
me: cool!
I was a bigger kid so figured I could be captain manly and about the 3rd log I glanced off the side and buried the axehead in the dirt right next to my foot.  I proceeded with much more caution at that point.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Subby, there are also toy hammers, toy drills, toy cranes, toy trucks, toy cars, toy planes,...
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Benevolent Misanthrope: [pics.me.me image 500x645]


Literally my first thought
 
SirDigbyChickenCaesar [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Private_Citizen: Parenting, 70's style:
Kid: I want to cut down a tree.
Dad: Here's a chainsaw, take out that one there

/On the upside, if you live, you have very cool stories, and likely some cool scars.


We lived next to a national forest.  I'd tell my mom I was going to chop down a tree.  I'd grab an axe and walk into the woods.

It was a different time then.
 
flappy_penguin [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
My grandad was a master woodworker. So of course me and my cousins got workbenches and kid sized sets of hand tools saws and everything when we were about 7. The work bench had a sweet ass vice that crushed so many things. It later helped build models and eventually bongs and weed smoking utensils

/Thanks grandad, rip
//I snagged a stack of his extremely nice maple plywood, gotta do something with it
///He was missing three fingers, farking dado blades and Canadian Club
 
deadsanta
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Maybe he's Michael Palin's grandkid and he just wants to grow up "just like my dear paparrr!"
 
oldfarthenry
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

'I fails tuh see the problem.
Lil' Timmy can earns some pocket money cuttin' a bush cord for the woodstoves.'
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
You'll saw your arm off, kid.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Santa said you're old enough to do real yard work. Hop to it, junior.
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

SimonElectric: Subby, there are also toy hammers, toy drills, toy cranes, toy trucks, toy cars, toy planes,...


...toy animals, toy guns, toy TIE Fighters, toy cheese, and toy Monty Pythons.
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
*taunting n unison*
You'll saw your arm off, You'll saw your arm off!
 
Diocletian's Last Cabbage [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

deadsanta: Maybe he's Michael Palin's grandkid and he just wants to grow up "just like my dear paparrr!"


Came for this.
 
guestguy
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

flappy_penguin: My grandad was a master woodworker. So of course me and my cousins got workbenches and kid sized sets of hand tools saws and everything when we were about 7. The work bench had a sweet ass vice that crushed so many things. It later helped build models and eventually bongs and weed smoking utensils

/Thanks grandad, rip
//I snagged a stack of his extremely nice maple plywood, gotta do something with it
///He was missing three fingers, farking dado blades and Canadian Club


cdn.substack.comView Full Size
 
CordycepsInYourBrain
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Diocletian's Last Cabbage: SimonElectric: Subby, there are also toy hammers, toy drills, toy cranes, toy trucks, toy cars, toy planes,...

...toy animals, toy guns, toy TIE Fighters, toy cheese, and toy Monty Pythons.


My dad had a "toy" single-shot .22 rifle that was made for kids. He used it to plink squirrels and whatnot to add a little meat to the stew-pot during the Great Depression. Not the good old days.
 
