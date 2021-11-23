 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Gov. Newsom has taken the radical step of asking police and CHP to help fight the wave of "flash mob" thefts at retail stores. Wait, the police can assist in property crimes? When did that start?   (ktla.com) divider line
78
    More: Followup, Theft, San Francisco Bay Area, California, San Francisco Bay, Gov. Gavin Newsom, string of thefts, Robbery, Louis Vuitton  
•       •       •

429 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 2:35 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



78 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all

 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The Supreme Court says otherwise, Subby.

I wonder how Gov Newsom will get around that?
 
gar1013 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
So what he's saying is that mass incarceration is his plan?
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Gov. Newsom has taken the radical step of asking police and CHP to help fight the wave of "flash mob" thefts at retail stores. Wait, the police StateHighway Patrol can assist in property crimes? When did that start?

Let's not make shiate up, Subby.  He's not requesting something of city police or county sheriffs, at least not according to TFA.
 
Dancin_In_Anson [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
There was a rash of convenience store robberies in Lubbock, Tx some 30 years ago. To combat this, the city of Lubbock set up "shotgun squads" where officers were stationed at random stores in compartments with one way glass behind the counter. Made a big deal in the media about how they were armed...12 ga shotguns loaded with buckshot which would be used to help end the wave of often violent robberies. The robberies all but ceased. It worked so well that they did it again in 2004.
 
Bootleg [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The police have been helping themselves to property for a while now, Subby, where have you been?

/Oh, that's not what you meant by helping?
 
Chainsaw Turd Elf
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
We know mobs are not conservative patriots or the robbers would have already outed themselves on social media.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
The county sheriffs are too busy ignoring the vaccine mandates by Newsom to be bothered with solving a crime spree.
 
Swampmaster
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
So, time for Acme Bear Traps ala Wile E Coyote?
 
MusicMakeMyHeadPound [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ZMugg: The Supreme Court says otherwise, Subby.

I wonder how Gov Newsom will get around that?


No, that says they're not obligated to. It doesn't prohibit them.
 
Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Corporations are losing money SEND IN THE MILITARY AT ONCE
 
dothemath
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: There was a rash of convenience store robberies in Lubbock, Tx some 30 years ago. To combat this, the city of Lubbock set up "shotgun squads" where officers were stationed at random stores in compartments with one way glass behind the counter. Made a big deal in the media about how they were armed...12 ga shotguns loaded with buckshot which would be used to help end the wave of often violent robberies. The robberies all but ceased. It worked so well that they did it again in 2004.


Can you imagine if the cops showed such grit and imagination in apprehending the criminals of Wall Street who steal billion as they do in catching nickel and dimers?

Sorry I forgot that cops dont exist to stop crime, they exist to keep poor people in line.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Swampmaster: So, time for Acme Bear Traps ala Wile E Coyote?


I imagine a Claire's employee setting up a trap while a looter runs past with an armful of berets and says "meep meep!"
 
Ed Willy
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Now the LAPD can label every black person they encounter as a flash mob member, since they can't label them gang members without scrutiny anymore.
 
TheSubjunctive
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The county sheriffs are too busy ignoring the vaccine mandates by Newsom to be bothered with solving a crime spree.


Also, their feelings are hurt and such as.
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
IANAL, but can people caught during these "flash mob" robberies be brought up on conspiracy charges? I mean, it's pretty clear that these are planned events, with dozens of people and multiple getaway cars ready to go. It seems that simple shoplifting/theft charges (meant for someone stealing piece items) does not convey what is happening.
 
Headso
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: There was a rash of convenience store robberies in Lubbock, Tx some 30 years ago. To combat this, the city of Lubbock set up "shotgun squads" where officers were stationed at random stores in compartments with one way glass behind the counter. Made a big deal in the media about how they were armed...12 ga shotguns loaded with buckshot which would be used to help end the wave of often violent robberies. The robberies all but ceased. It worked so well that they did it again in 2004.


Sounds like bullshiat, a junkie's risk tolerance goes beyond the chance that some cop might maybe be on duty in the store during a robbery.
 
jthsbay
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Of course, they'll have to quit their 'flash mob' jobs to put in overtime on the force.
 
Godscrack
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fake staged events. Just an excuse to escalate the police state. More reason to stop people who look 'suspicious', and smell for marijuana.

Where was the police presence during Jan 6th. A well organized and well planned assault on the US.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
i.pinimg.comView Full Size

Reporting for duty!
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Who could have predicted such a thing would happen? Once again the left destroys anything it touches.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

TotallyHeadless: IANAL, but can people caught during these "flash mob" robberies be brought up on conspiracy charges? I mean, it's pretty clear that these are planned events, with dozens of people and multiple getaway cars ready to go. It seems that simple shoplifting/theft charges (meant for someone stealing piece items) does not convey what is happening.


Bloomingdales robbed themselves.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
I saw this episode.  The thieves are on roller skates and Ponch chases them on a hang-glider while John cuts them off on a catamaran.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
So no one in government wants to address why these are happening?

Cool to see that property theft matters when it happens to companies with resources and insurance.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
So what happens when the investigation finds out that the organizers of the mob were paid by the corporate entity in order to scam insurance because of lower than expected sales?
 
fat boy
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size

Problem solved
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Who could have predicted such a thing would happen? Once again the left destroys anything it touches.



Welp, looks like the RW trolls found their way here this morning. Did the RW troll webcrawler flag this thread?
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Junior Brown - Highway Patrol
Youtube 93P5blVg_L8
 
skers69
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Shoot them all and let God sort them out.  Problem solved.
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
TotallyHeadless:

Corporate doesn't want that detailed an investigation. Sales this year was down and an insurance claim pays for a renovation/security upgrades and the venders get their money...


Nope everything looks just peachy.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Headso: Dancin_In_Anson: There was a rash of convenience store robberies in Lubbock, Tx some 30 years ago. To combat this, the city of Lubbock set up "shotgun squads" where officers were stationed at random stores in compartments with one way glass behind the counter. Made a big deal in the media about how they were armed...12 ga shotguns loaded with buckshot which would be used to help end the wave of often violent robberies. The robberies all but ceased. It worked so well that they did it again in 2004.

Sounds like bullshiat, a junkie's risk tolerance goes beyond the chance that some cop might maybe be on duty in the store during a robbery.


This doesn't sound like a desperate crackhead doing a quick smash and grab. This is a online coordinated effort by dozens of people to rush a store and sell shiat on ebay for an easy buck. Junkies typically don't act with such coordination or numbers.
 
dbaggins
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Who could have predicted such a thing would happen? Once again the left destroys anything it touches.


I'mma guessing you think the Jan 6 insurrection was an antifa/FBI/false flag operation.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Who could have predicted such a thing would happen? Once again the left destroys anything it touches.


Agreed. Looting mobs are only a leftist thing.
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AuralArgument
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Purgatory cause you don't want them in hell with their murderers
 
dbaggins
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

AuralArgument: So what happens when the investigation finds out that the organizers of the mob were paid by the corporate entity in order to scam insurance because of lower than expected sales?


How about "no investigation is going to show such a thing" ?  For many reasons.
 
Headso
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Headso: Dancin_In_Anson: There was a rash of convenience store robberies in Lubbock, Tx some 30 years ago. To combat this, the city of Lubbock set up "shotgun squads" where officers were stationed at random stores in compartments with one way glass behind the counter. Made a big deal in the media about how they were armed...12 ga shotguns loaded with buckshot which would be used to help end the wave of often violent robberies. The robberies all but ceased. It worked so well that they did it again in 2004.

Sounds like bullshiat, a junkie's risk tolerance goes beyond the chance that some cop might maybe be on duty in the store during a robbery.

This doesn't sound like a desperate crackhead doing a quick smash and grab. This is a online coordinated effort by dozens of people to rush a store and sell shiat on ebay for an easy buck. Junkies typically don't act with such coordination or numbers.


I'm off tt topic and was responding to that post about closeted shotgun cops shooting their loads at junkies who are robbing convenience stores.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
The only time the police assist in property theft is when they're the ones taking it. Remember, all cash is drug sale proceeds.
 
SimonElectric
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
FTFA: The thefts are believed to be part of sophisticated criminal networks that recruit people to steal merchandise in stores throughout the country then sell it in online.

I can believe that there is a network of criminals as much as I can believe it is a bunch of tiktok yahoos, but I'd need to see some evidence of sophistication. These types of robberies have been happening for at least a decade in the US, why would the latest in California be some exception?

I'm crap at IDing cars but one car at the LV with passenger filming looked like one at Nordstrom.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Headso: Subtonic: Headso: Dancin_In_Anson: There was a rash of convenience store robberies in Lubbock, Tx some 30 years ago. To combat this, the city of Lubbock set up "shotgun squads" where officers were stationed at random stores in compartments with one way glass behind the counter. Made a big deal in the media about how they were armed...12 ga shotguns loaded with buckshot which would be used to help end the wave of often violent robberies. The robberies all but ceased. It worked so well that they did it again in 2004.

Sounds like bullshiat, a junkie's risk tolerance goes beyond the chance that some cop might maybe be on duty in the store during a robbery.

This doesn't sound like a desperate crackhead doing a quick smash and grab. This is a online coordinated effort by dozens of people to rush a store and sell shiat on ebay for an easy buck. Junkies typically don't act with such coordination or numbers.

I'm off tt topic and was responding to that post about closeted shotgun cops shooting their loads at junkies who are robbing convenience stores.


Fair enough, but you just know there are a few facebook groups out there dedicated to this.
 
tansa [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
Police aren't needed for property crimes anymore. You, as a free underage citizen, can illegally arm up, go across state lines to "protect someone else's property," shoot murder people and claim self defense without an iota of legal consequence. This is now legal precedent. Use it well.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Headso: Dancin_In_Anson: There was a rash of convenience store robberies in Lubbock, Tx some 30 years ago. To combat this, the city of Lubbock set up "shotgun squads" where officers were stationed at random stores in compartments with one way glass behind the counter. Made a big deal in the media about how they were armed...12 ga shotguns loaded with buckshot which would be used to help end the wave of often violent robberies. The robberies all but ceased. It worked so well that they did it again in 2004.

Sounds like bullshiat, a junkie's risk tolerance goes beyond the chance that some cop might maybe be on duty in the store during a robbery.


https://www.kcbd.com/story/2134403/po​l​ice-reinstate-shotgun-squads-to-preven​t-robberies/
 
TotallyHeadless [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

austerity101: So no one in government wants to address why these are happening?

Cool to see that property theft matters when it happens to companies with resources and insurance.


They are happening because groups of people figure that flash robbing a store is a good way of getting stuff without paying for it and without the danger of confronting individuals. I'm betting a lot of these people are not in dire straits, but rather see it as an opportunity to get stuff for free. This is not a case of a homeless guy stealing an apple from the grocery store, but planned events by people who want to steal stuff.

The government is not responsible to coddle people who do bad things because they want to, Newsom is correct that this is a policing issue, not an economical one.
 
Headso
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Subtonic: that post about closeted shotgun cops shooting their loads at junkies who are robbing convenience stores.


Fair enough, but you just know there are a few facebook groups out there dedicated to this.


pornhub for sure
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
This is seriously old news.   Decades ago, small stores would limit the number of "youth customers" to three at a time ... sometimes it worked, sometimes not.   They have every right to do so, at least in Ohio.
 
Malenfant
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

BobCumbers: Who could have predicted such a thing would happen? Once again the left destroys anything it touches.


What the derp?
 
question_dj [TotalFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
I'm supposed to feel bad about luxury goods stores getting robbed?
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

tansa: Police aren't needed for property crimes anymore. You, as a free underage citizen, can illegally arm up, go across state lines


*DRINK!*
 
noitsnot
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

ZMugg: The Supreme Court says otherwise, Subby.

I wonder how Gov Newsom will get around that?


After you survive recall, you can do whatever you want, and they just let you.

Seriously though, I don't want them shooting protestors, but if there's any organized dancing involved - let 'em have it.
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Dancin_In_Anson: There was a rash of convenience store robberies in Lubbock, Tx some 30 years ago. To combat this, the city of Lubbock set up "shotgun squads" where officers were stationed at random stores in compartments with one way glass behind the counter. Made a big deal in the media about how they were armed...12 ga shotguns loaded with buckshot which would be used to help end the wave of often violent robberies. The robberies all but ceased. It worked so well that they did it again in 2004.


So what you are saying is there was never a single officer stationed anywhere and it was an empty threat to scare people?
 
Dinjiin [BareFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

tansa: Police aren't needed for property crimes anymore. You, as a free underage citizen, can illegally arm up, go across state lines to "protect someone else's property," shoot murder people and claim self defense without an iota of legal consequence. This is now legal precedent. Use it well.

[Fark user image 500x282] [View Full Size image _x_]


You're not murdering them, you are filling their bodies with freedom pellets.  You want them to be free, don't you?
 
mrmopar5287 [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

Teddy Brosevelt: Corporations are losing money SEND IN THE MILITARY AT ONCE


Nah, we throw liberal talking points from riots and looting back in their faces: "YOU HAVE INSURANCE TO COVER YOUR LOSSES!"
 
Displayed 50 of 78 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

The next best thing to UltraFark

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.