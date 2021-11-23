 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(KTLA Los Angeles)   Central California hospitals are overflowing with covid patients. If only there had been months and months to get some widely distributed, free, safe, and effective way to prevent this   (ktla.com) divider line
31
    More: Followup, California, hospital patients, Hospital, health officials, populous county, Fresno County, Central California, COVID-19 surge  
•       •       •

547 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 1:17 PM (40 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



31 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
eurotrader [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sanitariums for the unvaxxed the same as used for TB patients. Free up hospital space for good and decent people and put all the sick unvaxxed in an area away from hospitals.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"We don't have enough hospitals to serve the population and the needs," said Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.

Fresno happens to be the epicenter of the new California KKK movement. I wish them Satan's speed.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Free?

I paid top dollar for my horse de-wormer.
 
dothemath
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Thats what we like to call "Livin' By The Sword".

Just be a man and die, you fu*cking pussy.
 
AcneVulgaris
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Free?

I paid top dollar for my horse de-wormer.


Because of the Central Valley, California has more white trash than Texas.
 
whidbey
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Central California

*cue Deliverance banjos
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Sanitariums for the unvaxxed the same as used for TB patients.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
I guess I'm still confused on why California hasn't put into place a vaccine mandate law - something that has been constitutionally upheld for over 100 years. Why are they waiting for Biden's failed mandate and not just doing it themselves.

I am forced to conclude, like low-cost healthcare for all, low-cost college education, and higher taxes on the rich, that it just isn't very high up on Democrats' list of policy initiatives give the complete abdication of these at the state level over the historical legislative intransigence at the federal level.

I'm beginning to believe this is on purpose, but I'd rather believe Democrats have some semblance of political aptitude before writing them off as comically incompetent.
 
pointfdr
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "We don't have enough hospitals to serve the population and the needs," said Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.

Fresno happens to be the epicenter of the new California KKK movement. I wish them Satan's speed.


Lambskincoat: "We don't have enough hospitals to serve the population and the needs," said Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.

Fresno happens to be the epicenter of the new California KKK movement. I wish them Satan's speed.


you do realize half the population is Hispanic?
 
wage0048
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
It seems that it would be appropriate to start rationing hospital beds.  Given the limited supply, hospital beds should be reserved for those who are vaccinated in any situation where hospitals are at 85% capacity or higher.

Emergency room care, likewise, should be segregated so that unvaccinated individuals with respiratory symptoms are placed at a lower priority than vaccinated individuals with anything more severe than a sprained ankle.

Outpatient clinics (regardless of specialty) should deny appointments (other than video visits) to anyone who has not provided proof of vaccination.  The only exception to this is if the patient's visit is for the purpose of vaccination.

fark the unvaxxed.  They chose to not get vaccinated against a deadly virus.  Now they get to experience the consequences of their choice - they get to be denied medical care in favor of those who made a better choice.
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: "We don't have enough hospitals to serve the population and the needs," said Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.

Fresno happens to be the epicenter of the new California KKK movement. I wish them Satan's speed.


Fresno has alwaysbeen the center of the California KKK movement for as long as I can remember; Madera specifically.

I honestly couldn't wish them better.
 
munko
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

pointfdr: Lambskincoat: "We don't have enough hospitals to serve the population and the needs," said Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.

Fresno happens to be the epicenter of the new California KKK movement. I wish them Satan's speed.

Lambskincoat: "We don't have enough hospitals to serve the population and the needs," said Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.

Fresno happens to be the epicenter of the new California KKK movement. I wish them Satan's speed.

you do realize half the population is Hispanic?


they are the worst KKK groups.  don't underestimate their capabilities and outright racism.
 
TheVirginMarty
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I guess I'm still confused on why California hasn't put into place a vaccine mandate law - something that has been constitutionally upheld for over 100 years. Why are they waiting for Biden's failed mandate and not just doing it themselves.

I am forced to conclude, like low-cost healthcare for all, low-cost college education, and higher taxes on the rich, that it just isn't very high up on Democrats' list of policy initiatives give the complete abdication of these at the state level over the historical legislative intransigence at the federal level.

I'm beginning to believe this is on purpose, but I'd rather believe Democrats have some semblance of political aptitude before writing them off as comically incompetent.


If you want to see the results of their aptitude take a good look at San Francisco. This is the district managed by our own speaker of the house.

Let a problem fester and turn it into something profitable. Not many places will pay $180k plus a year to clean up human excrement off the sidewalk.
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
Central California is very similar to being central Alabama. If it wasn't for the the migrants who come through or have ended up staying, the place would be as fat, stupid, and white as any southern state threr is and worse than anywhere in California outside of the Alturas area...which is jesus farking christ horrible!
 
dothemath
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Heres a new Trump slogan for you guys, "Lets Go Brandon To Your Funeral".
 
twenty one characters
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

pointfdr: Lambskincoat: "We don't have enough hospitals to serve the population and the needs," said Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.

Fresno happens to be the epicenter of the new California KKK movement. I wish them Satan's speed.

Lambskincoat: "We don't have enough hospitals to serve the population and the needs," said Dr. Rais Vohra, the Fresno County interim health officer.

Fresno happens to be the epicenter of the new California KKK movement. I wish them Satan's speed.

you do realize half the population is Hispanic?


And a large fraction of the other half is entitled, poor, lazy, and racist white folk (and the farmers they work for).

/I spent too much time there involuntarily as a child
//now my life goal is just to die on the other side of the mountains.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

eurotrader: Sanitariums for the unvaxxed the same as used for TB patients. Free up hospital space for good and decent people and put all the sick unvaxxed in an area away from hospitals.


No thanks, I want to keep Fort Stanton open to the public.  St. Anthony's was sadly demolished.  And Valmora was sold off building by building to nearby ranchers, so that isn't an option either.
 
JRoo
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Free?

I paid top dollar for my horse de-wormer.


You need UV to really activate the horse paste though.

A long one, you have to get the light way into your body and wiggle it around like you're widening a drill hole.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
At this point, everyone has had the opportunity to get vaccinated. Anyone left unprotected should just be considered collateral damage.
 
Inaditch
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I'm beginning to believe this is on purpose, but I'd rather believe Democrats have some semblance of political aptitude before writing them off as comically incompetent.


I hate to break it to you, but "comically incompetent" is generous.
 
Stephen_Falken [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I guess I'm still confused on why California hasn't put into place a vaccine mandate law - something that has been constitutionally upheld for over 100 years. Why are they waiting for Biden's failed mandate and not just doing it themselves.

I am forced to conclude, like low-cost healthcare for all, low-cost college education, and higher taxes on the rich, that it just isn't very high up on Democrats' list of policy initiatives give the complete abdication of these at the state level over the historical legislative intransigence at the federal level.

I'm beginning to believe this is on purpose, but I'd rather believe Democrats have some semblance of political aptitude before writing them off as comically incompetent.


Well maybe it IS on purpose. It's the perfect crime: no need to murder conservative fascists - they're killing themselves. Just sayin.
 
Suflig
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
So... eugenics?
 
ongbok
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
It would be interesting if somebody did follow up interviews with all of those anti mask people that were screaming at the townhall meetings early in the pandemic to see what they are up to now.

I know the reason why most reporters aren't doing this, and that is that they have a pretty good idea of how they are doing and have the common decency to let them be.

But a lot of those meetings that ended up broadcast around the world, were from California.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

JRoo: Subtonic: Free?

I paid top dollar for my horse de-wormer.

You need UV to really activate the horse paste though.

A long one, you have to get the light way into your body and wiggle it around like you're widening a drill hole.


It's all just worthless with out cow poop.   Dry some.  Chop it up and smoke it.   Reconstitute with water and smear some on your body.   Cow Poop.  It's not just for boots anymore
 
SirEattonHogg
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
Well that's one way to end up in LA, as opposed to Fresno.
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Stephen_Falken: 137 Is An Excellent Time: I guess I'm still confused on why California hasn't put into place a vaccine mandate law - something that has been constitutionally upheld for over 100 years. Why are they waiting for Biden's failed mandate and not just doing it themselves.

I am forced to conclude, like low-cost healthcare for all, low-cost college education, and higher taxes on the rich, that it just isn't very high up on Democrats' list of policy initiatives give the complete abdication of these at the state level over the historical legislative intransigence at the federal level.

I'm beginning to believe this is on purpose, but I'd rather believe Democrats have some semblance of political aptitude before writing them off as comically incompetent.

Well maybe it IS on purpose. It's the perfect crime: no need to murder conservative fascists - they're killing themselves. Just sayin.


They're not even taking credit for it!
 
Gawdzila [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
Devin Nunes is the Rep for the district just outside Fresno, to give an idea of the level of idiocy there.
 
FarkinNortherner
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Time to modify the definition of 'hospital':

media.npr.orgView Full Size
 
Displayed 31 of 31 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come check out what's behind the curtain.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.