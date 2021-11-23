 Skip to content
 
(WESH Orlando)   An armed society is a polite society, librarian edition   (wesh.com) divider line
Lsherm [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Well she didn't sound like a very pleasant person. Hit and run AND pull a gun?
 
Ghastly [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pity she died because it would be interesting to hear what triggered a psychotic break with reality.
 
DeadGeek
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Don't you know the Dewey Decimal system?

th.bing.comView Full Size
 
waxbeans
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Clearly, Gun violence is the best. Otherwise we'd do something.
 
derpes_simplex
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Everyone in this story sucks.
 
Russ1642
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Police say Morales ran inside and came back out with a gun. On the call, you can hear Morales briefly yelling at the motorcyclist and then gunshots.

To all the morons who think that having a gun means you're can protect yourself this is what happens when you point a gun at someone who's a faster shot than you.

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Well, that ain't good
 
Russ1642
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
erik-k [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
The entire reason that Wild West towns passed the first gun control laws in the United States is because an armed society isn't a polite society.

It's a society where everyone's constantly tiptoeing on eggshells because of the psycho asshole they know about and fear of the one the don't.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
derpes_simplex:

This. I can only imagine some hot under the collar wannabe with his Harley and Sig (it was probably a Sig) in his waistband spoiling for a confrontation. Now he has a great story to tell all the other bad bikers at his local Chili's.
 
i.r.id10t
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
When asked for a quote, another Librarian responded "Oooook!"
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
She farked around and found out.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Don't you know the Dewey Decimal system?

[th.bing.com image 850x478]


thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size


Came here to post that.
 
Gin Buddy [BareFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

DeadGeek: Don't you know the Dewey Decimal system?

[th.bing.com image 850x478]



Is it this?

Teddy Brosevelt
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Stop trying to solve all your problems with guns you farking assholes.

-an avid firearms enthusiast and former competitive shooter who is slowly swinging further and further toward supporting Australia-style gun laws
 
neongoats
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sure, that's how it really happened. The violent, terrible, no good, bad little librarian lady tried to kill a biker, then as if that wasn't enough, tried to kill them with a gun.

Who wants to bet that the actual sequence of events was something like this:

1) distracted woman accidentally clips biker in group of guys split-laning and generally bikering like douches and doesn't notice
2) now an entire gang of intimidating violent thugs follows her home
3) out of genuine fear for her life and/or virtue, because they look like a rape gang librarian lady pulls a gun
4) violent group of bikers kills her, then intimidates all the witnesses into parroting their transparent, idiotic version of events.
 
rac23
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Id say that the state of this country right now proves that statement wrong.  Unlimited access to guns just seems to make things worse.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Don't upset the librarian.

64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

neongoats: Sure, that's how it really happened. The violent, terrible, no good, bad little librarian lady tried to kill a biker, then as if that wasn't enough, tried to kill them with a gun.

Who wants to bet that the actual sequence of events was something like this:

1) distracted woman accidentally clips biker in group of guys split-laning and generally bikering like douches and doesn't notice
2) now an entire gang of intimidating violent thugs follows her home
3) out of genuine fear for her life and/or virtue, because they look like a rape gang librarian lady pulls a gun
4) violent group of bikers kills her, then intimidates all the witnesses into parroting their transparent, idiotic version of events.


Step 3 is where you lost the plot. She went into the house and then CAME OUTSIDE with a gun. Whoopsie. She done farked around and found out. If you pull a gun on a bunch of angry people you had better be firing till you're empty.
 
Zizzowop
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
"Police say 36-year-old Sara Nicole Morales had the intent to hit a motorcyclist on Volusia Avenue after some kind of incident and then took off. The motorcyclist was not seriously hurt. He then followed her, along with several witnesses to the hit-and-run,"

The bold part is the question I have. What kind of 'incident'? Did the motorcyclist harass her in the library before she tried to run him over? I feel like we skipped over a page.
 
2wolves [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Heinlein isn't infallible.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Pity she died because it would be interesting to hear what triggered a psychotic break with reality.


The Patriarchy, duh.

Why didn't they wait until the police arrived? All would have been sorted out in short order if only they could have waited. 15 or 45 minutes isn't too long to wait people.

/Someone is Efd in civil court.
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

neongoats: Sure, that's how it really happened. The violent, terrible, no good, bad little librarian lady tried to kill a biker, then as if that wasn't enough, tried to kill them with a gun.

Who wants to bet that the actual sequence of events was something like this:

1) distracted woman accidentally clips biker in group of guys split-laning and generally bikering like douches and doesn't notice
2) now an entire gang of intimidating violent thugs follows her home
3) out of genuine fear for her life and/or virtue, because they look like a rape gang librarian lady pulls a gun
4) violent group of bikers kills her, then intimidates all the witnesses into parroting their transparent, idiotic version of events.


I was surprised too as why the fark would the witnesses follow her. I mean who does that unless it's your fellow bikers. They don't need no parroting either.
 
neongoats
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Russ1642: neongoats: Sure, that's how it really happened. The violent, terrible, no good, bad little librarian lady tried to kill a biker, then as if that wasn't enough, tried to kill them with a gun.

Who wants to bet that the actual sequence of events was something like this:

1) distracted woman accidentally clips biker in group of guys split-laning and generally bikering like douches and doesn't notice
2) now an entire gang of intimidating violent thugs follows her home
3) out of genuine fear for her life and/or virtue, because they look like a rape gang librarian lady pulls a gun
4) violent group of bikers kills her, then intimidates all the witnesses into parroting their transparent, idiotic version of events.

Step 3 is where you lost the plot. She went into the house and then CAME OUTSIDE with a gun. Whoopsie. She done farked around and found out. If you pull a gun on a bunch of angry people you had better be firing till you're empty.


The violent biker rape gang already chased her home, why should she expect them to not invade her house? It would have been smarter to stay inside and call 911 but when you're being chased by a violent biker rape gang, you're sometimes not thinking so clearly.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
C'mon, people.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jaivirtualcard
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Maybe we can start some hot librarian pix going to lighten up the mood?

Here. I'll start.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Raoul Eaton [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

derpes_simplex: Everyone in this story sucks.


More assholes with guns, looking for an excuse to shoot someone.
 
Tman144
‘’ 31 minutes ago  
ih1.redbubble.netView Full Size
 
Russ1642
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

neongoats: Russ1642: neongoats: Sure, that's how it really happened. The violent, terrible, no good, bad little librarian lady tried to kill a biker, then as if that wasn't enough, tried to kill them with a gun.

Who wants to bet that the actual sequence of events was something like this:

1) distracted woman accidentally clips biker in group of guys split-laning and generally bikering like douches and doesn't notice
2) now an entire gang of intimidating violent thugs follows her home
3) out of genuine fear for her life and/or virtue, because they look like a rape gang librarian lady pulls a gun
4) violent group of bikers kills her, then intimidates all the witnesses into parroting their transparent, idiotic version of events.

Step 3 is where you lost the plot. She went into the house and then CAME OUTSIDE with a gun. Whoopsie. She done farked around and found out. If you pull a gun on a bunch of angry people you had better be firing till you're empty.

The violent biker rape gang already chased her home, why should she expect them to not invade her house? It would have been smarter to stay inside and call 911 but when you're being chased by a violent biker rape gang, you're sometimes not thinking so clearly.


If she hadn't pulled a gun she most likely wouldn't have been shot.
 
mofa [TotalFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
Kia drivers are violent psychopaths.
 
cherryl taggart [recently expired TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

kozlo: derpes_simplex:

This. I can only imagine some hot under the collar wannabe with his Harley and Sig (it was probably a Sig) in his waistband spoiling for a confrontation. Now he has a great story to tell all the other bad bikers at his local Chili's.


Maybe I hang with the wrong crowd, but having a concealed carry permit usually indicates someone with a bit of maturity.  That, and the fact that he's cooperating with authorities tells me he's probably less of a braggart than most bikers.
 
jso2897
‘’ 28 minutes ago  
More and more, it looks like law and order is a matter of who wins the gun fight.
I guess the moral is to avoid gunfights, and be prepared to win any you're forced into.
 
Herr Flick's Revenge
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Pregnant women are sometimes a big boiling mess of hormones.
I have no trouble believing she lost the plot and went nuts.

The motorcyclist should have gotten witness statements, license plate number and called the police.
Him and his posse should not have followed her home

Everybody in the incident acted badly.
 
RolfBlitzer
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

mofa: Kia drivers are violent psychopaths.


KIA = Killed In Action
 
Begoggle
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
The winner of the gun fight always claims the dead one was the bad guy.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

erik-k: The entire reason that Wild West towns passed the first gun control laws in the United States is because an armed society isn't a polite society.

It's a society where everyone's constantly tiptoeing on eggshells because of the psycho asshole they know about and fear of the one the don't.


Technically the Jamestown and Virginia colonies had the first gun control laws, which made it mandatory for all Anglos to be armed and to carry their muskets to church, and also made it illegal to sell or give arms to any Indigenous people.
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 23 minutes ago  
cherryl taggart:

Yeah.... It's you imo. Everyone that I know that has a CC permit are the ones that want to shoot someone, at least out of people I know and talk to at the range. The ones that think you only get shot if you go downtown.

/own guns
//used to have lots
///never felt the need to have a CCW
 
One Size Fits Some
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Russ1642: neongoats: Russ1642: neongoats: Sure, that's how it really happened. The violent, terrible, no good, bad little librarian lady tried to kill a biker, then as if that wasn't enough, tried to kill them with a gun.

Who wants to bet that the actual sequence of events was something like this:

1) distracted woman accidentally clips biker in group of guys split-laning and generally bikering like douches and doesn't notice
2) now an entire gang of intimidating violent thugs follows her home
3) out of genuine fear for her life and/or virtue, because they look like a rape gang librarian lady pulls a gun
4) violent group of bikers kills her, then intimidates all the witnesses into parroting their transparent, idiotic version of events.

Step 3 is where you lost the plot. She went into the house and then CAME OUTSIDE with a gun. Whoopsie. She done farked around and found out. If you pull a gun on a bunch of angry people you had better be firing till you're empty.

The violent biker rape gang already chased her home, why should she expect them to not invade her house? It would have been smarter to stay inside and call 911 but when you're being chased by a violent biker rape gang, you're sometimes not thinking so clearly.

If she hadn't pulled a gun she most likely wouldn't have been shot.


If she hasn't been followed home she definitely wouldn't have been shot. What the fark did the bikers plan on doing, exactly?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

jaivirtualcard: Maybe we can start some hot librarian pix going to lighten up the mood?

Here. I'll start.

[Fark user image 425x561]


that ain't a librarian. that's a lady who wakes up every damn day and hears her back and spine SCREAMING for a breast reduction and then just carries on because she makes money with those boobs.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Begoggle: The winner of the gun fight always claims the dead one was the bad guy.


Yep.  See Zimmerman and Rottenhouse.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Ghastly: Pity she died because it would be interesting to hear what triggered a psychotic break with reality.


Damn! Where do I learn how to judge someone so easily? Is there some sort of online course or something? If there was some sort of life threatening tiny dog I could easily understand but damn, I'm baffled.

I'm guessing knowledge of feelings is required to judge so quickly with almost zero awareness of the situation is required. It's almost like trying to use the thinking meat is a handicap, um. I'm sorry. I mean handicapability. That word seems to feel with awareness and sensitivity, so I apologize, knowing fully well that their is zero consideration for insensitive, improper, and not in sync with the right usage of word "things" I have typed. Crap! Ohhhhh.

"Thinking disabled"! Duh. I feel so dumb. LoL.

Question:
Would you prefer driving a vehicle capped at 85 mph or a disabled vehicle?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

jso2897: More and more, it looks like law and order is a matter of who wins the gun fight.
I guess the moral is to avoid gunfights, and be prepared to win any you're forced into.


Yup. This happened on her own property. Not to say she is probably blameless. But this angry guy was in her yard and confronting her, and now getting off for self defense.
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Russ1642: neongoats: Russ1642: neongoats: Sure, that's how it really happened. The violent, terrible, no good, bad little librarian lady tried to kill a biker, then as if that wasn't enough, tried to kill them with a gun.

Who wants to bet that the actual sequence of events was something like this:

1) distracted woman accidentally clips biker in group of guys split-laning and generally bikering like douches and doesn't notice
2) now an entire gang of intimidating violent thugs follows her home
3) out of genuine fear for her life and/or virtue, because they look like a rape gang librarian lady pulls a gun
4) violent group of bikers kills her, then intimidates all the witnesses into parroting their transparent, idiotic version of events.

Step 3 is where you lost the plot. She went into the house and then CAME OUTSIDE with a gun. Whoopsie. She done farked around and found out. If you pull a gun on a bunch of angry people you had better be firing till you're empty.

The violent biker rape gang already chased her home, why should she expect them to not invade her house? It would have been smarter to stay inside and call 911 but when you're being chased by a violent biker rape gang, you're sometimes not thinking so clearly.

If she hadn't pulled a gun she most likely wouldn't have been shot.


and if strangers hadn't followed her all the way to her house she wouldn't have run inside and grabbed a gun.....

.....two can play at this "we can make up all kinds of fun things that never happened!" game.
 
Mugato [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
lh3.googleusercontent.comView Full Size


i.pinimg.comView Full Size
 
cravak
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
Bikers are A HOLES, glad the police are normally all over them, we don't need biker gangs we need people that can think for themselves.
 
iron de havilland [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

i.r.id10t: When asked for a quote, another Librarian responded "Oooook!"


Is that librarian some kind of monkey?
 
WelldeadLink [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Sara Morales worked for Volusia County as a library assistant.

What an ass.
 
strathmeyer
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Lsherm: Well she didn't sound like a very pleasant person. Hit and run AND pull a gun?


I guess everyone else in this thread would stay around for someone to shoot you.
 
StoPPeRmobile
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

waxbeans: Clearly, Gun violence is the best. Otherwise we'd do something.


So... There were zero bang bang bad things used to defend your ancestors so you could exist to critique other genetic lines that seek to exist?
 
luna1580 [TotalFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

Herr Flick's Revenge: Pregnant women are sometimes a big boiling mess of hormones.
I have no trouble believing she lost the plot and went nuts.

The motorcyclist should have gotten witness statements, license plate number and called the police.
Him and his posse should not have followed her home

Everybody in the incident acted badly.


and where have we learned that the 36 YO library assistant was pregnant when she died?

was the guy who emotionally decided to chase her home ALSO a "big boiling mess of hormones"? and all of his friends who accompanied him, they were pregnant and thusly SUPER irrational too?

WTF kind of "women be crazy! it's their damn hormones!" misogyny is this?
 
Captain Shaky
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
I support self defense laws when used logically.

But the killer in this situation entered someone's property with a gun with the intent on confronting her, when obviously he should have just called the police. It really shouldn't be self defense if he kills her in the confrontation.
 
