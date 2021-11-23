 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(UPI)   The jury began deliberations today in the trial of the three men accused of killing Ahmaud Arbery. Please do the right thing ladies and gentlemen of the jury. (GUILTY)   (upi.com) divider line
101
    More: Followup, White people, Black people, Criminal law, prosecutor Linda Dunikoski, arguments Tuesday morning, South Africa, felony murder, Assault  
•       •       •

583 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 2:20 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



101 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all

 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems pretty open and shut to me.

Which means probably not guilty.
 
AirForceVet [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It seems pretty open and shut to me.

Which means probably guilty.
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
3 white men in 2 trucks chase an unarmed black man for several minutes, then finally catch up to him and in the ensuing melee, shoot him.  Then they claim "self defense"... in Georgia

They'll probably get off with 1 charge of reckless driving
 
OldRod [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I doubt they get a verdict back this quickly, but I wonder if the judge would stall the reading of the verdict until next week, just to avoid Georgia being on fire for Thanksgiving?
 
12349876
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Surprises they're starting it this close to the Holiday.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: It seems pretty open and shut to me.

Which means probably not guilty.


Well he did have dirty toenails...
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Nina9 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The most surprising thing about this trial is that none of the men go by the nickname "Bubba."
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AirForceVet: It seems pretty open and shut to me.
Which means probably guilty.


BizarreMan: It seems pretty open and shut to me.
Which means probably not guilty.


It seems pretty open and hut to me.
They're white so facts don't matter.
 
spongeboob
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: BizarreMan: It seems pretty open and shut to me.

Which means probably not guilty.

Well he did have dirty toenails...


And no 'proof' he jogged in that neighborhood

Which to me means they must have shot him somewhere else and carried his body there in one of their trucks.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 3 white men in 2 trucks chase an unarmed black man for several minutes, then finally catch up to him and in the ensuing melee, shoot him.  Then they claim "self defense"... in Georgia

They'll probably get off with 1 charge of reckless driving


... and then go get free drinks at the local watering hole for "taking care of business"
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: The most surprising thing about this trial is that none of the men go by the nickname "Bubba."


static.tvtropes.orgView Full Size



/that you know of
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BuT hE wAs JogGinG iN bOOtS...
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: The most surprising thing about this trial is that none of the men go by the nickname "Bubba."


It will be their new prison names when they walk into prison for the first time..

Bubba 1
Bubba 2
and the dude with the bowl haircut?  They will call him Ben. As in Ben Dover...
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 1 hour ago  

OldRod: 3 white men in 2 trucks chase an unarmed black man for several minutes, then finally catch up to him and in the ensuing melee, shoot him.  Then they claim "self defense"... in Georgia

They'll probably get off with 1 charge of reckless driving


We're a few months away from "He was wearing a BLM shirt so I ran him over and/or ventilated him" is seen as a legitimate defense in parts of the South.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
While I agree with Subby based on what I know, and what I've seen, I do still insist on the system doing its thing, and then competent people tearing it apart to ensure it was legit.

What I do not encourage, is the emotional BS that will happen, anyway.

Those arsehole ambushed and killed a kid who was jogging.  It does not matter to me if he was suspect in having taken a measuring tape last week.  Ya ambushed and killed a kid.  Anti-aircraft style execution may be too swift for my liking.

Change my mind.  Ya probably can't, but give it your best shot.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


Defense lawyers banking on not guilty by reason of podiatric hygiene.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is a modern day case of lynching. I have never in my life been a rabble rouser, but if these men aren't found guilty and sent to prison for several lifetimes, I will be the 1st person in line to protest. A statement must be made that we will not tolerate this behavior in an advanced society. This is way more important than the crybaby Kyle nonsense we just went through.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nina9: The most surprising thing about this trial is that none of the men go by the nickname "Bubba."

It will be their new prison names when they walk into prison for the first time..

Bubba 1
Bubba 2
and the dude with the bowl haircut?  They will call him Ben. As in Ben Dover...


I've always just called them 'The Trucknuts Boys.'
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


This is what hunting humans looks like.
 
guestguy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
A White Man's Guide to Legally Hunting People

Step 1: Arm self
Step 2: Confront/antagonize brown person in public
Step 3: Wait for brown person to respond in "threatening" manner
Step 4: Shoot brown person in "self-defense"
Step 5: Walk free as right-wing hero
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: This is a modern day case of lynching. I have never in my life been a rabble rouser, but if these men aren't found guilty and sent to prison for several lifetimes, I will be the 1st person in line to protest. A statement must be made that we will not tolerate this behavior in an advanced society. This is way more important than the crybaby Kyle nonsense we just went through.


I think a lot more of us are in this position than internet people realize.
 
Mindlock
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nina9: The most surprising thing about this trial is that none of the men go by the nickname "Bubba."


Fun fact: Bubba is the legal first name of all the defendants, as well as the majority of most men in Georgia.  Names like "Greg" and "Timothy" are really their nicknames.
 
whidbey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thank you, submitter.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nina9: The most surprising thing about this trial is that none of the men go by the nickname "Bubba."

It will be their new prison names when they walk into prison for the first time..

Bubba 1
Bubba 2
and the dude with the bowl haircut?  They will call him Ben. As in Ben Dover...


Nah, they'll fit right in with the shiate supremist gang. They'll have literal street cred for hunting and killing this poor man.

Of course, they will also be as well known but less popular with the black prison gangs (and possibly a few black prison guards who look the other way. ) .
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Those defense attorneys are some some incredibly vile and disgusting people, they hit some new lows in this trial. Shame on them and the the cowardly Klan boys they represent.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

emersonbiggins: OldRod: 3 white men in 2 trucks chase an unarmed black man for several minutes, then finally catch up to him and in the ensuing melee, shoot him.  Then they claim "self defense"... in Georgia

They'll probably get off with 1 charge of reckless driving

We're a few months away from "He was wearing a BLM shirt so I ran him over and/or ventilated him" is seen as a legitimate defense in parts of the South.


months? That ship sailed last Friday.
 
aungen [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

khitsicker: emersonbiggins: OldRod: 3 white men in 2 trucks chase an unarmed black man for several minutes, then finally catch up to him and in the ensuing melee, shoot him.  Then they claim "self defense"... in Georgia

They'll probably get off with 1 charge of reckless driving

We're a few months away from "He was wearing a BLM shirt so I ran him over and/or ventilated him" is seen as a legitimate defense in parts of the South.

months? That ship sailed last Friday.


No he supports BLM.  I think he has to shoot these guys, now.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

vilesithknight: This is a modern day case of lynching. I have never in my life been a rabble rouser, but if these men aren't found guilty and sent to prison for several lifetimes, I will be the 1st person in line to protest. A statement must be made that we will not tolerate this behavior in an advanced society. This is way more important than the crybaby Kyle nonsense we just went through.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
chrisco123
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Even living in Quebec is better than the US south...
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

guestguy: A White Man's Guide to Legally Hunting People

Step 1: Arm self
Step 2: Confront/antagonize brown person in public
Step 3: Wait for brown person to respond in "threatening" manner
Step 4: Shoot brown person in "self-defense"
Step 5: Walk free as right-wing hero


Pick Up The Gun Jack Palance
Youtube NIi-HGKlL_0
 
Boojum2k [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is that one case where all my friends online, right, left, or offsides, want and expect a guilty verdict. Nobody likes these murdering jackasses.
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 1 hour ago  

steklo: Nina9: The most surprising thing about this trial is that none of the men go by the nickname "Bubba."

It will be their new prison names when they walk into prison for the first time..

Bubba 1
Bubba 2
and the dude with the bowl haircut?  They will call him Ben. As in Ben Dover...


Hate to be a killjoy, but all the prison rape jokes miss that with a few exceptions it's usually the worst people who are on the giving end of such interactions. Highly likely if convicted and sent somewhere where that sort of stuff is prevalent that there is a chapter of the Aryan Brotherhood willing to welcome with open arms.

The fact that one of them is a former LEO is more likely to get them in trouble inside than the crime itself.
 
Chemlight Battery
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I admit I haven't kept up to date on the specifics during the trial. What exactly is the defense's claim here? That they killed him in self defense while they were falsely imprisoning him?
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

chrisco123: Even living in Quebec is better than the US south...


yup

Quebec has legal weed. GA does not.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Well he did have dirty toenails...


I had to google that.
HOE LEE FOOK that actually happened!!!!

Defense scumbag: "Turning Ahmaud Arbery into a victim after the choices that he made does not reflect the reality of what brought Ahmaud Arbery to Satilla Shores in his khaki shorts with no socks to cover his long, dirty toenails," Hogue told jurors.
 
Jeebus Saves
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

OldRod: I doubt they get a verdict back this quickly, but I wonder if the judge would stall the reading of the verdict until next week, just to avoid Georgia being on fire for Thanksgiving?


This is the best time to read it.  Everyone will be too busy eating turkey and watching football to pay any attention to the verdict.
 
cowsaregoodeating
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Gleeman: BuT hE wAs JogGinG iN bOOtS...


Ah yes, improper footwear. Those guys were just the fashion police and they saw something that had to be murdered.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I admit I haven't kept up to date on the specifics during the trial. What exactly is the defense's claim here? That they killed him in self defense while they were falsely imprisoning him?


1) They're white
2) One of them used to be a (presumably crooked racist) cop
3) The victim was black and scary with long dirty toenails
 
Grungehamster
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

Chemlight Battery: I admit I haven't kept up to date on the specifics during the trial. What exactly is the defense's claim here? That they killed him in self defense while they were falsely imprisoning him?


- That they were monitoring the area for crime (one is former police.)
- They recognized him from a former theft in the area.
- When they attempted to question him, he fled.
- They said after perusing him he eventually turned around to charge at them, at which point they feared for their life and shot him.

Yeah, it is a weak case when there is no evidence of a crime on his part and they escalated the situation except for the alleged charging.
 
The Southern Dandy
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
If the jury acquits, they will set a precedent, so any criminal can plead self defense if their victim struggles to get their gun away from them.

Rob a bank and shoot the teller because they tried to get your gun away from you?  Self defense.
Car jack someone and shoot the driver because they tried to get your gun away from you?  Self defense.
Home invasion and you shoot the homeowner because they tried to get your gun away from you?  Self defense.
 
ISmartAllMyOwnPosts
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
It isn't about the "right" or "wrong" decision, odds about the decision that's factually consistent with the law.

The McMichaels are pretty much guaranteed to be found guilty based on the details of the GA citizens arrest statute.

The third guy really depends on the jury and how good he was at playing dumb about not knowing the intent was to detain Arbury, and that he just wanted to make sure the whole exchange was documented.
 
Private_Citizen
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
I won't speculate on the outcome, but if wager $100 that if the rednecks walk, every troll on Fark will be in the thread to gloat.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

cowsaregoodeating: Gleeman: BuT hE wAs JogGinG iN bOOtS...

Ah yes, improper footwear. Those guys were just the fashion police and they saw something that had to be murdered.


This season of queer eye is really raising the stakes!
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

chrisco123: Even living in Quebec is better than the US south...


I don't see too many Southerners thirsting after a foreign monarch like a middle-aged divorcee sending $1000 to a cute Twitch streamer.
 
AeAe
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
I want to see capital punishment on the table for these murderers. Was there a federal hate crime charge? There should be.
 
dothemath
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
Man, being Black sucks dick.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

Grungehamster: Chemlight Battery: I admit I haven't kept up to date on the specifics during the trial. What exactly is the defense's claim here? That they killed him in self defense while they were falsely imprisoning him?

- That they were monitoring the area for crime (one is former police.)
- They recognized him from a former theft in the area.
- When they attempted to question him, he fled.
- They said after perusing him he eventually turned around to charge at them, at which point they feared for their life and shot him.

Yeah, it is a weak case when there is no evidence of a crime on his part and they escalated the situation except for the alleged charging.


as one of them said..."we trapped him like a rat"
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

AeAe: I want to see capital punishment on the table for these murderers. Was there a federal hate crime charge? There should be.


ah but we also need to see what happens to the DA who happened to "sit" on this case two months before it hit the public.

I wonder what charges they'll be brought on.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dothemath: Man, being Black sucks dick.


If you have the means I highly recommend living as an affluent white male.

Please pass the Grey Poupon.
 
Displayed 50 of 101 comments


Oldest | « | 1 | 2 | 3 | » | Newest | Show all


Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.