Today's 4-hour serving of '80s alt/post-punk/new wave includes music from Adam Ant, XTC, and a very special surprise in the 4th hour. Hear what commercial radio doesn't sound like on pastFORWARD #280. Starts @ 1:00 PM ET
    More: Live, KUCI player, University of California, Irvine, University of California, Association of American Universities, Global Radio, California, Student activities and traditions at UC Irvine, Orange County, California  
posted to Main » and Discussion » on 23 Nov 2021 at 12:30 PM



Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hello all.
Socalnewwaver has just landed & should make the start of the show.

In the meantime, something to warm your ears up
Eureka Machines - These Are The People Who Live In My House
Youtube om_Yfb1tAwg
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Standing' by...
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: Hello all.
Socalnewwaver has just landed & should make the start of the show.

In the meantime, something to warm your ears up
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/om_Yfb1t​Awg]


If the interns get there first, do they get to lock the door?
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"driving" by...
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

jasonvatch: Pista: Hello all.
Socalnewwaver has just landed & should make the start of the show.

In the meantime, something to warm your ears up
[Youtube-video https://www.youtube.com/embed/om_Yfb1t​Awg]

If the interns get there first, do they get to lock the door?


No interns today for sure. I knew I might not make it back.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: "driving" by...


Drive safely mister
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Present.  With snacks!

Fark user imageView Full Size


*Ducks*
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: "driving" by...

Drive safely mister


He's probably in a cab or something. Airport parking is expensive.

Also, standing by, and sad to miss the special surprise later.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
so the plan today was wake up and 4 dark thirty, catch the first flight out, get car, head to station. looks like i might pull it off. oh yah, throw some caffeine up in there.

/would you say i have a plethora of caffeine?
//oh yes, i have a plethora
///not the best idea i've ever had.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: Pista: socalnewwaver: "driving" by...

Drive safely mister

He's probably in a cab or something. Airport parking is expensive.


Good point. He's probably used the UCI private jet & now taking the limo to the studio.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
oh, and, cheers you beautiful lot. damn am i jetlagged already.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: so the plan today was wake up and 4 dark thirty, catch the first flight out, get car, head to station. looks like i might pull it off. oh yah, throw some caffeine up in there.

/would you say i have a plethora of caffeine?
//oh yes, i have a plethora
///not the best idea i've ever had.


media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Lioness7
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi guys,

You have the studio just around the corner of the airport, Mr. DJ. Very convenient.
Thanks for no interns, nobody will spoil the playlist today.

I'll join you a bit later, has just come home from work and need to do some things here first.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pista: socalnewwaver: so the plan today was wake up and 4 dark thirty, catch the first flight out, get car, head to station. looks like i might pull it off. oh yah, throw some caffeine up in there.

/would you say i have a plethora of caffeine?
//oh yes, i have a plethora
///not the best idea i've ever had.

[media2.giphy.com image 384x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


that was me like four cups ago
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: so the plan today was wake up and 4 dark thirty, catch the first flight out, get car, head to station. looks like i might pull it off. oh yah, throw some caffeine up in there.

/would you say i have a plethora of caffeine?
//oh yes, i have a plethora
///not the best idea i've ever had.


I guess a plethora of caffeine would be more useful than a plethora of pinatas right now.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

djslowdive: socalnewwaver: so the plan today was wake up and 4 dark thirty, catch the first flight out, get car, head to station. looks like i might pull it off. oh yah, throw some caffeine up in there.

/would you say i have a plethora of caffeine?
//oh yes, i have a plethora
///not the best idea i've ever had.

I guess a plethora of caffeine would be more useful than a plethora of pinatas right now.


you get a smart.
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
*slides in* *stands and bows* I'M HERE DON'T START WITHOUT ME *ta da*
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Pinatas full of coffee add a layer of sophisticated fun to children's parties.
 
jasonvatch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

socalnewwaver: *slides in* *stands and bows* I'M HERE DON'T START WITHOUT ME *ta da*


Just in time for a four-hour tour

/a four-hour tour
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ooh she's tossing to your show.
Is that allowed?
 
Madison_Smiled [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hi, everybody. Busy, but listening.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Happy Almost Turkey Day US Farkers

i.gifer.comView Full Size
 
NeoMoxie [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Holy flying cow! The dj made it! Sadly, I will not make until the 2nd or 3rd hour. *sad trombone* Hopefully, hear y'all in a bit!
 
ANDizzleWI [TotalFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Is the special fourth hour surprise full album sides once you need a nap when the caffeine wears off?

Violator flows really well, yanno..
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: djslowdive: socalnewwaver: so the plan today was wake up and 4 dark thirty, catch the first flight out, get car, head to station. looks like i might pull it off. oh yah, throw some caffeine up in there.

/would you say i have a plethora of caffeine?
//oh yes, i have a plethora
///not the best idea i've ever had.

I guess a plethora of caffeine would be more useful than a plethora of pinatas right now.

you get a smart.


I love that movie, and also love the word plethora.
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

ANDizzleWI: Violator


64.media.tumblr.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
here. we. goooo....
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
Today is a no work and lay around in pajamas kind of day, so 4 hours is perfect. Here's hoping the 4th hour surprise is how to get rid of vaccine next day side-effects.

As long as the surprise isn't the bus that must have hit me after the second dose, or all the passengers that got off and spent the day kicking me...
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

socalnewwaver: here. we. goooo....


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Today is a no work and lay around in pajamas kind of day, so 4 hours is perfect. Here's hoping the 4th hour surprise is how to get rid of vaccine next day side-effects.

As long as the surprise isn't the bus that must have hit me after the second dose, or all the passengers that got off and spent the day kicking me...


That sounds rough.
Hope you get back up to speed soon
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
Jangle klaxon!
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Today is a no work and lay around in pajamas kind of day, so 4 hours is perfect. Here's hoping the 4th hour surprise is how to get rid of vaccine next day side-effects.

As long as the surprise isn't the bus that must have hit me after the second dose, or all the passengers that got off and spent the day kicking me...


I've heard that bourbon makes it better
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Ahh synth Ministry <3
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

djslowdive: BourbonMakesItBetter:

I've heard that bourbon makes it better


y.yarn.coView Full Size
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: Today is a no work and lay around in pajamas kind of day, so 4 hours is perfect. Here's hoping the 4th hour surprise is how to get rid of vaccine next day side-effects.

As long as the surprise isn't the bus that must have hit me after the second dose, or all the passengers that got off and spent the day kicking me...

That sounds rough.
Hope you get back up to speed soon


Thanks! It's actually not nearly as bad as the second. Was a bit concerned because a friend really got walloped by her booster.

djslowdive: BourbonMakesItBetter: Today is a no work and lay around in pajamas kind of day, so 4 hours is nd spent the day kicking me...

I've heard that bourbon makes it better


It probably would, but I think alcohol may depress the immune response, so sadly I'm abstaining for the next few days.

But bourbon in the pecan pie doesn't count.
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: Thanks! It's actually not nearly as bad as the second. Was a bit concerned because a friend really got walloped by her booster.


Mine wiped me out last Thursday evening but was okay on Friday save for the freshly punched arm feeling
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
jokejive.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
Hells YA

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
socalnewwaver [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

pc_gator: [jokejive.com image 655x409]


no kidding. ask me how i know.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I'm always amazed that so many bands were able to create a sound that is collectively distinctly 1980s, yet still individually be immediately identifiable, even decades later.

Kind of makes me wonder if maybe there is some kind of Snowcrash-type brain rewiring going on
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: Thanks! It's actually not nearly as bad as the second. Was a bit concerned because a friend really got walloped by her booster.

Mine wiped me out last Thursday evening but was okay on Friday save for the freshly punched arm feeling


I was one of the lucky ones that didn't have any issues with any of the 3 shots I've gotten. (minus the sore arm)
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Alison Moyet's voice always gives me the feels
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  
More Hells Ya!!!!

images-wixmp-ed30a86b8c4ca887773594c2.wixmp.comView Full Size
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: Thanks! It's actually not nearly as bad as the second. Was a bit concerned because a friend really got walloped by her booster.

Mine wiped me out last Thursday evening but was okay on Friday save for the freshly punched arm feeling

I was one of the lucky ones that didn't have any issues with any of the 3 shots I've gotten. (minus the sore arm)


That's all the IPA you drink.
It made you immune to any other form of nausea
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Pista: djslowdive: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: Thanks! It's actually not nearly as bad as the second. Was a bit concerned because a friend really got walloped by her booster.

Mine wiped me out last Thursday evening but was okay on Friday save for the freshly punched arm feeling

I was one of the lucky ones that didn't have any issues with any of the 3 shots I've gotten. (minus the sore arm)

That's all the IPA you drink.
It made you immune to any other form of nausea


You might be right, I think I would have preferred having issues w/ the vaccine.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

djslowdive: Pista: BourbonMakesItBetter: Thanks! It's actually not nearly as bad as the second. Was a bit concerned because a friend really got walloped by her booster.

Mine wiped me out last Thursday evening but was okay on Friday save for the freshly punched arm feeling

I was one of the lucky ones that didn't have any issues with any of the 3 shots I've gotten. (minus the sore arm)


You can go sit at the "people I hate today" table with my wife :)
 
djslowdive [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
YAY a Thurs show I get to listen to in it's entirety!
 
Pista [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
Leg warmers engage
media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
media4.giphy.comView Full Size
 
pc_gator [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Shhhhhh, Dale is singing

c.tenor.comView Full Size
 
