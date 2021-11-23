 Skip to content
(NYPost) NYPD hunting for crew of "idiots" who shut down Kosciuszko Bridge, backing up traffic for miles as part of a social media "stunt,"
    More: Dumbass, Twitter, Criminal justice, Crime, New York City, part of a social media, Police Commissioner Dermot Shea, Video of the bridge shutdown, Mayor-elect Eric Adams  
cretinbob [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Looks like they couldn't cut the mustard
 
DoBeDoBeDo [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Probably an evil sorceress and her dim-witted but well meaning lackey.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Still OK with Chris Christie does it, or when NYPD gets mad about masks and does it themselves.
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Where is a madman behind the wheel of a SUV when you need one?
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: Still OK with Chris Christie does it, or when NYPD gets mad about masks and does it themselves.


Well yeah, it's the NYP
 
minivanracer
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
The poison. The poison for Kosciuszko?
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
That seems like an excellent way to test one's ability to absorb bullets and Toyota RAV4s
 
Headso
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
The just need to install trap doors into the bridge, problem solved.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
They're lucky they didn't do this during weekday rush hour. The cops wouldn't have able to save them.
 
Dustin_00 [TotalFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
They don't know what platform this was broadcast on... yet they have pictures?

Confusing times are confusing.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
"You know, unfortunately, there's no shortage of idiots these days and blocking a bridge and the inconvenience and the potential danger it can cause to me is reckless at the minimum," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday on NY1.

Sigh.  If only an organization like OPEC could control the worlds idiot supply.

"In the news today, President Joe Biden says some smaller towns may have to share an idiot in light of the global idiot shortage.   The shortage, Biden claims, is based on International Organization of Idiots and Dolts' refusal to increase supply of idiots worldwide."
 
robodog
‘’ 9 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "You know, unfortunately, there's no shortage of idiots these days and blocking a bridge and the inconvenience and the potential danger it can cause to me is reckless at the minimum," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday on NY1.

Sigh.  If only an organization like OPEC could control the worlds idiot supply.

"In the news today, President Joe Biden says some smaller towns may have to share an idiot in light of the global idiot shortage.   The shortage, Biden claims, is based on International Organization of Idiots and Dolts' refusal to increase supply of idiots worldwide."


The world embargoes Florida for flooding the market with below cost supply =)
 
MrSplifferton
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

Ragin' Asian: They're lucky they didn't do this during weekday rush hour. The cops wouldn't have able to save them.


12 rappers die on bridge at the hands of hundreds of angry commuters.
Police say they were literally torn limb from limb by the mob of angry commuters that just wanted to get the fark home.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
The bigger story is that apparently the NYPD has no presence on or near that bridge.
 
Deathfrogg
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: "You know, unfortunately, there's no shortage of idiots these days and blocking a bridge and the inconvenience and the potential danger it can cause to me is reckless at the minimum," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday on NY1.

Sigh.  If only an organization like OPEC could control the worlds idiot supply.

"In the news today, President Joe Biden says some smaller towns may have to share an idiot in light of the global idiot shortage.   The shortage, Biden claims, is based on International Organization of Idiots and Dolts' refusal to increase supply of idiots worldwide."


OPEC, especially the house of Saud, is firmly in the GOP camp, and will do anything to make sure the opposition looks bad enough to have people want them replaced with a regime more friendly to their own interests.
 
Flowery Twats
‘’ less than a minute ago  

Deathfrogg: Harry Freakstorm: "You know, unfortunately, there's no shortage of idiots these days and blocking a bridge and the inconvenience and the potential danger it can cause to me is reckless at the minimum," Police Commissioner Dermot Shea said Tuesday on NY1.

Sigh.  If only an organization like OPEC could control the worlds idiot supply.

"In the news today, President Joe Biden says some smaller towns may have to share an idiot in light of the global idiot shortage.   The shortage, Biden claims, is based on International Organization of Idiots and Dolts' refusal to increase supply of idiots worldwide."

OPEC, especially the house of Saud, is firmly in the GOP camp, and will do anything to make sure the opposition looks bad enough to have people want them replaced with a regime more friendly to their own interests.


More accurately, the GOP is in the pockets of the House of Saud.

The pockets without the bone saw...so far.
 
