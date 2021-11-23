 Skip to content
(UPI)   Loose Emu gives the slip to animal control officers in Missouri. Loose Emu is going to be the new name of my garage band   (upi.com) divider line
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Don't do it.  It's too close to "Lucy Liu"
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Y'all gonna play that 'emu' stuff and bevall gothy and sad?
 
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Animal control there is a very ugly turkey in my yard and boy he's a big one!

Bring the largest net you got!
 
DesertCoyote [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Doug is a bad sidekick. Also, Liberty Mutual's ads suck.
 
JustHereForThePics
‘’ 1 minute ago  

Billy Liar: Don't do it.  It's too close to "Lucy Liu"


Thanks for that "forever" association. That's now my new nickname for her
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 minute ago  
"Loose Emu" will be the name of your Tame Impala cover band.
 
jaytkay [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  
♩ ♪ ♫ ♬...You picked a fine time to leave me, loose emu...♩ ♪ ♫ ♬
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ less than a minute ago  

DesertCoyote: Doug is a bad sidekick. Also, Liberty Mutual's ads suck.


payload.cargocollective.comView Full Size
 
Polish Hussar
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Don't bother calling the Australian army for help, they're useless when it comes to emus.

Emu War - OverSimplified (Mini-Wars #4)
Youtube BXpu6tbFCsI
 
KingOfTown
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

/RIP Lucy Moo
 
