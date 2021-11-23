 Skip to content
(Daily Mail)   Speeding SUV runs red light, collides with A car, narrowly misses A jogger, and flips before landing on hood of moving Jaguar. TA-DA   (dailymail.co.uk) divider line
markie_farkie [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Underwear purchases required for all involved.   It's amazing nobody got killed.
 
dstanley [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
I know it's not meant to be funny, but the ending made me laugh.
 
guestguy
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
i.kym-cdn.comView Full Size
 
whidbey
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The Fail is there.
 
emersonbiggins
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
The real story here is a Jaguar without mechanical failure.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Someone in an SUV sucks at driving. It's not news, it's Fark.
 
Stud Gerbil
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

emersonbiggins: The real story here is a Jaguar without mechanical failure.


well, for a little while anyway.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: Someone in an SUV sucks at driving. It's not news, it's Fark.


As recycled from reddit days ago by a completely disreputable 'news' source.
 
RedVentrue
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

whidbey: The Fail is there.


It was a successful failure.
 
NINEv2 [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
The Aristocrats?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
TFA says "Indianapolis", but my heart says "Albuquerque".
 
Stands With A Tiny Fist [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
It's okay 'cause he hit a jaaaaaaaag.
 
