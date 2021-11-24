 Skip to content
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Forecasters are warning of a deluge of rain and potential for flooding over the colder months, with people being urged to check their flood risk online.

Why, whatever for?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The UK only has two seasons anyway. The cold rainy season, and the *really* cold rainy season.
 
TheJoe03
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
jokerscrowbar
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Welsh weather forecast.
If you can see the mountain then it's going to rain.
If you can't see the mountain then it's already raining.
 
bughunter
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Lurk Who's Talking
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
To Brits from Californians: we'll gladly trade those forecasts witchya! We need the aguas. We'll even throw in a life-time of grooming supplies, saddles, & bits (& some bob's, too) for Camilla CornWallis.
 
