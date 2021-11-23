 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   The Muscogee Nation is requesting the University of Alabama return stolen artifacts and human remains. Roll Tribe   (6park.news) divider line
    More: Interesting, Choctaw, Muscogee Nation, Muscogee, Trail of Tears, Native Americans in the United States, Chickasaw, Leaders of several Native American tribes, human remains  
404 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 6:44 PM



vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Why would the university start doing the right thing no
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
As a Georgia Bulldog fan, please allow me to say..."FARK  BAMA!"
 
chatoyance
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I watched an interesting documentary about the return of some Māori remains to New Zealand from a French museum. As part of the preparation for the return the museum created a 3D virtual model of the remains which would allow for future study. If the university wants to retain the ability to study these remains in the future, they could look at doing something like this and returning the remains to their descendants
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
First relics and bones.  Next thing they'll want whities' land back.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm really curious as to how the university will attempt to deny this.
 
grimlock1972
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The remains should be buried in fitting rites required by their tribes, the artifacts should be in a museum ran by the tribes themselves.
 
ImpendingCynic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

austerity101: I'm really curious as to how the university will attempt to deny this.


It's Alabama so I'm assuming they'll celebrate it by displaying and mistreating the artifacts in the most disrespectful manner possible.
 
NathanAllen
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Just a reminder that the Smithsonian still retains 12,000 of the 18,000 collections of Native remains that were stolen.

31 years after Congress passed a clear law; return them.

farking ghouls.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The tribe should go on ancestry.com look up records on the university president, board members, head of the department studying the bones... figure out were those guys ancestors are buried, hire some folks to steal the bones and jewelry in their graves and mausoleums. Then, start The Muscogge National Museum of Hostage Exchanges.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm pretty sure the defensive lineman already ate everything.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ImpendingCynic: austerity101: I'm really curious as to how the university will attempt to deny this.

It's Alabama so I'm assuming they'll celebrate it by displaying and mistreating the artifacts in the most disrespectful manner possible.


10$ says the college president has a native skull wine goblet.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dancing with Wolves.

He left it.  He didn't want it anymore.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kbronsito: The tribe should go on ancestry.com look up records on the university president, board members, head of the department studying the bones... figure out were those guys ancestors are buried, hire some folks to steal the bones and jewelry in their graves and mausoleums. Then, start The Muscogge National Museum of Hostage Exchanges.


And build moderately priced homes on the cemetery
But only move the headstones.

Say, those homes had basements and pipes.  You'd think the construction guys would have reported digging up bodies/bones etc.  In fact, the construction workers should be getting all the poltergeists.  They did the disturbing.
 
GOSH BARN IT
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

kbronsito: The tribe should go on ancestry.com look up records on the university president, board members, head of the department studying the bones... figure out were those guys ancestors are buried, hire some folks to steal the bones and jewelry in their graves and mausoleums. Then, start The Muscogge National Museum of Hostage Exchanges.


THen Ricco statute be getting them.
It is a hand down from Cherokee Nation Constitution.

Hey that is a reverent icon.  Don't be questioning the nations you racist!
 
rue_in_winter
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

chatoyance: I watched an interesting documentary about the return of some Māori remains to New Zealand from a French museum. As part of the preparation for the return the museum created a 3D virtual model of the remains which would allow for future study. If the university wants to retain the ability to study these remains in the future, they could look at doing something like this and returning the remains to their descendants


It costs money, and reduces prestige.

Like, you're right. It would be helpful, and allow for artifacts and remains to return home. But institutions spend their money on prestige, and having collections creates prestige. Especially for museums and universities. With universities, you have the additional complication of people making careers on researching specific items. So they want to give things over even less.

Even the Auschwitz holocaust museum fought tooth and nail to keep Dina Babbitt's portraits. She's dead now and the family is still fighting. They justify it, no doubt, the same way that other institutions do: we're in service to knowledge and civilization, this is bigger than any single group, so who are these little people to interfere with that? They tend to try to draw out legal proceedings long enough for people to be too poor to fight or dead.

I'm pretty sure the issue of people wanting things returned is only gonna get worse. Lots of countries are investing in fairly new national collections as part of modern statecraft and, you guessed it, prestige. They're going to get those objects through all kinds of shady means as much as legitimate. Add to that, collections holders can easily limit who even knows what the collection includes.

The added rub there is that collections can get so big that there's not enough people to actually study them. God knows no one wants to spend money employing academics to do that work. So you have archives full of treasures sitting in drawers, gathering dust, benefiting nobody.

It's gross. And I can't see it changing for the better with the rush to fill national collections. :(
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Sin_City_Superhero: As a Georgia Bulldog fan, please allow me to say..."FARK  BAMA!"


Where did y'all get your head coach from?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
The time has come
A fact's a fact
It belongs to them
Let's give it back
 
ng2810
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: First relics and bones.  Next thing they'll want whities' land back.


Happy Thanksgiving!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mississippi Mud
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

vudukungfu: Why would the university start doing the right thing no[w].


I think you meant to say 'Why would the university continue to do the right thing.'

"The University of Alabama has returned remains to tribes in the past. The current claim remains under review."

Tribes ask University of Alabama to return artifacts from Moundville - al.com
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 37 minutes ago  

ng2810: Harry Freakstorm: First relics and bones.  Next thing they'll want whities' land back.

Happy Thanksgiving!

[Fark user image image 425x397]


When I get my ancestral Scottish & Irish lands back, Imma head on back to Europe. So go have a chat with the UK and/or EU on my behalf to get that ball rolling,

/And if you really want me to go, fork over my peoples' money you took at the casinos to pay for the move.
//good luck trying to deport African Americans, Asians, and Latinos.
///I'm keeping the Navajo tacos though
 
cravak
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
NO! It's not yours just give it back. These are there people this isn't right!   Cherokee marching on the trail of tears! This is supposed to be thanksgiving. A time of sharing. Give it back!   I'm Jewish this is about as right as the pods thinking they have the right to convert Holocaust survivors, I sincerely hope every archeologist who doesn't understand why they MUST give it back gets cursed they deserve it! Law was passed in 1990 they've already been fighting for six years.   GIVE IT BACK! NOT YOURS!
 
cravak
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: ng2810: Harry Freakstorm: First relics and bones.  Next thing they'll want whities' land back.

Happy Thanksgiving!

[Fark user image image 425x397]

When I get my ancestral Scottish & Irish lands back, Imma head on back to Europe. So go have a chat with the UK and/or EU on my behalf to get that ball rolling,

/And if you really want me to go, fork over my peoples' money you took at the casinos to pay for the move.
//good luck trying to deport African Americans, Asians, and Latinos.
///I'm keeping the Navajo tacos though


You forgot the frybread!
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Mississippi Mud: vudukungfu: Why would the university start doing the right thing no[w].

I think you meant to say 'Why would the university continue to do the right thing.'

"The University of Alabama has returned remains to tribes in the past. The current claim remains under review."

Tribes ask University of Alabama to return artifacts from Moundville - al.com


"Oh, shoot--it looks like you put a semicolon where you should have put a colon on page 172 of your claim. Sorry! Your claim is invalid. If you really cared about these artifacts, you would have gotten your claim right."
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 22 minutes ago  
I don't see where these things particularly belong to anyone. The obsession over the bodies of dead people is particularly bizarre. They may well not even be from the same tribe. They just happened to have come from ground that now, sort've, belongs to a group that wants to have the bodies back so they can store them underground again...? There is no apparent benefit to this.

This old "stuff" doesn't really belong to anyone in particular and doesn't need to be fetishized.
 
foo monkey
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Claude Ballse: ng2810: Harry Freakstorm: First relics and bones.  Next thing they'll want whities' land back.

Happy Thanksgiving!

[Fark user image image 425x397]

When I get my ancestral Scottish & Irish lands back, Imma head on back to Europe. So go have a chat with the UK and/or EU on my behalf to get that ball rolling,

/And if you really want me to go, fork over my peoples' money you took at the casinos to pay for the move.
//good luck trying to deport African Americans, Asians, and Latinos.
///I'm keeping the Navajo tacos though


This doesn't sound nearly as witty as you think it does.
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

rue_in_winter: chatoyance: I watched an interesting documentary about the return of some Māori remains to New Zealand from a French museum. As part of the preparation for the return the museum created a 3D virtual model of the remains which would allow for future study. If the university wants to retain the ability to study these remains in the future, they could look at doing something like this and returning the remains to their descendants

It costs money, and reduces prestige.

Like, you're right. It would be helpful, and allow for artifacts and remains to return home. But institutions spend their money on prestige, and having collections creates prestige. Especially for museums and universities. With universities, you have the additional complication of people making careers on researching specific items. So they want to give things over even less.

Even the Auschwitz holocaust museum fought tooth and nail to keep Dina Babbitt's portraits. She's dead now and the family is still fighting. They justify it, no doubt, the same way that other institutions do: we're in service to knowledge and civilization, this is bigger than any single group, so who are these little people to interfere with that? They tend to try to draw out legal proceedings long enough for people to be too poor to fight or dead.

I'm pretty sure the issue of people wanting things returned is only gonna get worse. Lots of countries are investing in fairly new national collections as part of modern statecraft and, you guessed it, prestige. They're going to get those objects through all kinds of shady means as much as legitimate. Add to that, collections holders can easily limit who even knows what the collection includes.

The added rub there is that collections can get so big that there's not enough people to actually study them. God knows no one wants to spend money employing academics to do that work. So you have archives full of treasures sitting in drawers, gathering dust, benefiting nobody.

It's gross. And I can't see it changing for the better with the rush to fill national collections. :(


Money, yeah, but it depends entirely on who spends the money.  Some tribal agencies will get federal grants for it.  Some tribal agencies will use revenue from casinos to fund consultations and repatriations.  But it costs a lot of money, especially if an inter-tribal consultation is required when the origins of the remains is in doubt.  And a lot of the cost is sending people from the tribal agency to the museum to investigate and carefully repack the remains with funerary materials.  And then another trip back for the actual repatriation and reburial.  And during a pandemic, they don't have the money and the willingness to travel.

The bulk of the costs are on the tribal agencies.  The bulk of the paperwork and correspondence is on the museum.  When museums have staffing issues, NAGPRA loses priority.
 
ToughActinProlactin
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

austerity101: Mississippi Mud: vudukungfu: Why would the university start doing the right thing no[w].

I think you meant to say 'Why would the university continue to do the right thing.'

"The University of Alabama has returned remains to tribes in the past. The current claim remains under review."

Tribes ask University of Alabama to return artifacts from Moundville - al.com

"Oh, shoot--it looks like you put a semicolon where you should have put a colon on page 172 of your claim. Sorry! Your claim is invalid. If you really cared about these artifacts, you would have gotten your claim right."


Do you honestly think anyone in Alabama has a leg to stand on regarding punctuation and grammar?
 
NM Volunteer [TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

ToughActinProlactin: austerity101: Mississippi Mud: vudukungfu: Why would the university start doing the right thing no[w].

I think you meant to say 'Why would the university continue to do the right thing.'

"The University of Alabama has returned remains to tribes in the past. The current claim remains under review."

Tribes ask University of Alabama to return artifacts from Moundville - al.com

"Oh, shoot--it looks like you put a semicolon where you should have put a colon on page 172 of your claim. Sorry! Your claim is invalid. If you really cared about these artifacts, you would have gotten your claim right."

Do you honestly think anyone in Alabama has a leg to stand on regarding punctuation and grammar?


Also, that's not how NAGPRA repatriation works, but whatever.
 
