(CNN)   Turns out there is a reason why Ocean Spray cans of cranberry sauce are labeled upside-down and "Manufactured in Australia" isn't it   (cnn.com) divider line
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ok I learned something new today

Thank you internet!
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
There's one cranberry grower here who is selling off of the highway. I hadn't seen that before. Usually it gets sent to the Ocean Spray plant.
 
SumoJeb
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nifty.
I like simple fixes like that.
 
kb7rky
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It's not just Ocean Spray that does that...even the store-brand crap are labeled in the same manner.
 
morg
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm not sure I would have used the phrase "the log will easily slide out" when describing something that I am expecting people to eat.
 
ReluctantPaladin
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Because it isn't actually cranberry sauce, but some sort of franken-cranberry concoction that slides out in a farking "log".

Cross.

Cranberries, water, maple syrup, orange zest. How farking hard is that.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait, people didn't know this? This smells like a Qanon conspiracy theory origin story
 
It'sMorphin'Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Hunh. Usually we get store-brand...I haven't checked the ingredients but it's my nurse!grandmother's favorite, so probably there's fewer ingredients.

/a LOT of store-brand stuff has fewer ingredients. It makes a difference, taste-wise.
 
bigdog1960
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kb7rky: It's not just Ocean Spray that does that...even the store-brand crap are labeled in the same manner.


They are made in the same facility, same for Peanut butter.

Also canned Cranberries are crap.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"the log will easily slide out" is not a phrase I'd normally associate with something that is supposed to go on my dinner table.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantPaladin: Because it isn't actually cranberry sauce, but some sort of franken-cranberry concoction that slides out in a farking "log".

Cross.

Cranberries, water, maple syrup, orange zest. How farking hard is that.


Maple syrup...?

Huh.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I'm not sure I would have used the phrase "the log will easily slide out" when describing something that I am expecting people to eat.


BourbonMakesItBetter: "the log will easily slide out" is not a phrase I'd normally associate with something that is supposed to go on my dinner table.


Well you're not fun.
 
StatelyGreekAutomaton
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantPaladin: Because it isn't actually cranberry sauce, but some sort of franken-cranberry concoction that slides out in a farking "log".

Cross.

Cranberries, water, maple syrup, orange zest. How farking hard is that.


I am a lazy, lazy man and I always make my own cranberry sauce. Easiest goddamn part of Thanksgiving/Christmas dinners.
 
stuhayes2010
‘’ 1 hour ago  
My family is full of foodies, and I insist on a can of cranberry sauce on the table.  All sitting on a plate in its glorious cylindrical shape.  I won't even try the made from scratch sauce, gimme a slice of the canned stuff.


/Insist on Stove Top too, from a box.
 
BourbonMakesItBetter
‘’ 1 hour ago  

puffy999: morg: I'm not sure I would have used the phrase "the log will easily slide out" when describing something that I am expecting people to eat.

BourbonMakesItBetter: "the log will easily slide out" is not a phrase I'd normally associate with something that is supposed to go on my dinner table.

Well you're not fun.


And I'm cancelling my RVSP to your dinner party...
 
The Bestest
‘’ 1 hour ago  

ReluctantPaladin: Because it isn't actually cranberry sauce, but some sort of franken-cranberry concoction that slides out in a farking "log".

Cross.

Cranberries, water, maple syrup, orange zest. How farking hard is that.


Hard? No.

More effort than the $1.50 of buying cranberry log-in-a-can? Yes.
 
puffy999 [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: puffy999: morg: I'm not sure I would have used the phrase "the log will easily slide out" when describing something that I am expecting people to eat.

BourbonMakesItBetter: "the log will easily slide out" is not a phrase I'd normally associate with something that is supposed to go on my dinner table.

Well you're not fun.

And I'm cancelling my RVSP to your dinner party...


Well, to be fair that part is dessert.
 
ArcadianRefugee
‘’ 1 hour ago  
1) No shiat
2) That's not cranberry sauce
3) it's still farking awesome and if it isn't around you can fark your turkey and rot in hell
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I'm not sure I would have used the phrase "the log will easily slide out" when describing something that I am expecting people to eat.


I think it goes well with the abomination of canned "cranberry sauce".
 
Priapetic [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I'm not sure I would have used the phrase "the log will easily slide out" when describing something that I am expecting people to eat.


Yeah, agreed.
 
IAtetheChupacabra
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does anyone really SERVE the damn can on the table?

At least grunt out the log onto a plate first in the kitchen.  Then wtf cares if it's upside down?
 
oukewldave
‘’ 1 hour ago  

StatelyGreekAutomaton: ReluctantPaladin: Because it isn't actually cranberry sauce, but some sort of franken-cranberry concoction that slides out in a farking "log".

Cross.

Cranberries, water, maple syrup, orange zest. How farking hard is that.

I am a lazy, lazy man and I always make my own cranberry sauce. Easiest goddamn part of Thanksgiving/Christmas dinners.


Disagree.  Rolls are easiest.  Toss in oven for a few minutes, then toss in a bowl.
 
xxBirdMadGirlxx
‘’ 1 hour ago  

oukewldave: morg: I'm not sure I would have used the phrase "the log will easily slide out" when describing something that I am expecting people to eat.

I think it goes well with the abomination of canned "cranberry sauce".


"It's log, it's log, it's better than bad it's good!"
 
Russ1642
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Cranberry sauce a la Bart

The Simpsons - Bart "helps" with Thanksgiving dinner
Youtube T3dDRnTults
 
Ketchuponsteak
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BourbonMakesItBetter: "the log will easily slide out" is not a phrase I'd normally associate with something that is supposed to go on my dinner table.


But consider the delicious *svuuuuuuSPLORK!* sound it'll make, and how it'll gently jiggle for a while.
 
Kriggerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  

morg: I'm not sure I would have used the phrase "the log will easily slide out" when describing something that I am expecting people to eat.


Well, to be fair, it probably sounds better in the original German. :P
 
wild9
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The S/O makes some homemade cranberry sauce that I adore. I don't like cloves at all so she uses those sparingly in there but it's delicious!
 
Hospitaller
‘’ 1 hour ago  

stuhayes2010: My family is full of foodies, and I insist on a can of cranberry sauce on the table.  All sitting on a plate in its glorious cylindrical shape.  I won't even try the made from scratch sauce, gimme a slice of the canned stuff.


/Insist on Stove Top too, from a box.


My aversion to homemade cranberry sauce is solely due to texture.  It just doesn't appeal to me.  I make a sort of mousse with cranberry sauce (canned) and whipped cream.  Its really good on apple pie.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

IAtetheChupacabra: Does anyone really SERVE the damn can on the table?

At least grunt out the log onto a plate first in the kitchen.  Then wtf cares if it's upside down?

"grunt out the log onto a plate"

Nice.
 
Porous Horace [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Paul died when a cranberry silo fell on him. Night watchman was asleep on the job.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

morg: I'm not sure I would have used the phrase "the log will easily slide out" when describing something that I am expecting people to eat.


That happens the next morning, if your Tgiving meal included enough fiber.
 
Omnivorous
‘’ 54 minutes ago  
But like other Thanksgiving meal staples, canned cranberry sauce might be hard to come by. The sauce has 79% availability across national retailers, which is down from 89% in that same period, according to IRI, a market research firm that tracks US retail sales.

Back in the old days there were a couple of business school cases on Ocean Spray.  In one, the cooperative realized that the best way to increase sales was to convince Americans to keep at least one can on the shelf at all times.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Growing up I was convinced the only way to have a peaceful* Thanksgiving was to have both types of Cranberry... sauce and... jell on the table (I'm a neutral party here- I like both, I just don't know how to best describe the latter).

*Peaceful being only the usual amount of arguing, fighting, name calling, passive-aggressiveness, active-aggressiveness experienced on a typical extended family get-together.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
The Simpsons - Bart's Cranberry Sauce
Youtube Wkn2iCXnfLo
 
red5ish
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Turkey loaf, stove top stuffin', and a cranberry log.
Nothing like a home cooked Thanksgiving meal. Oh! I forgot the canned string beans! Oh well, maybe next year.
 
EasilyDistracted
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
I open the can at the "can opener-compliant" end.  I then stab the other end of the can with one of our cheap, sturdy knives to make a small hole.

Vacuum problem solved.
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

ReluctantPaladin: Because it isn't actually cranberry sauce, but some sort of franken-cranberry concoction that slides out in a farking "log".

Cross.

Cranberries, water, maple syrup, orange zest. How farking hard is that.


"Stop liking what I don't like"
 
Do you know the way to Mordor
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
I am afraid that this is not the only cranberry sauce mystery out there...

Did John Lennon say "cranberry sauce" or "I buried Paul?"

TOP 4 WEIRDEST HIDDEN BEATLE Messages! CREEPY BEATLES! SCARY BEATLES! CRANBERRY SAUCE!
Youtube 3p8WNc0cSEg
 
austerity101 [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  

red5ish: Turkey loaf, stove top stuffin', and a cranberry log.
Nothing like a home cooked Thanksgiving meal. Oh! I forgot the canned string beans! Oh well, maybe next year.


I would 100% eat this. Haters gonna hate. Plus I'm poor.
 
AintNoAmoeba [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 6 minutes ago  

ReluctantPaladin: Because it isn't actually cranberry sauce, but some sort of franken-cranberry concoction that slides out in a farking "log".

Cross.

Cranberries, water, maple syrup, orange zest. How farking hard is that.


Cranberries, orange juice, water, white sugar, orange zest, cornstarch, cinnamon

It's not hard at all, I buy frozen cranberries and have cranberry sauce whenever I want, it's great in yogurt and even on pancakes sometimes.
 
Loris [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: Cranberries, orange juice, water, white sugar, orange zest, cornstarch, cinnamon

It's not hard at all, I buy frozen cranberries and have cranberry sauce whenever I want, it's great in yogurt and even on pancakes sometimes.


It's wonderful on cheese cake.
 
Eli WhiskeyDik [TotalFark]
‘’ less than a minute ago  
FINALLY.
I will be able to sleep tonight.
 
