 Skip to content
Do you have adblock enabled?
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Daily Beast)   Anti-vaxxer doctor holds anti-vaccine summit whose Covid infection totals seven thusfar   (thedailybeast.com) divider line
13
    More: Florida, Vaccine, Death, Vaccination, Dr. Bruce Boros, 97-year-old father, Florida COVID Summit, Florida Keys, wonder drug  
•       •       •

374 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 12:11 PM (18 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



13 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
these people just cannot and will not recognise cause & effect.
back in neanderthal times they'd be the ones who kept sticking their hand in the crack in the rocks and getting bit by a snek snake.  and natural selection would have done its thing.
 
Lambskincoat [TotalFark]
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
Dr. Bruce Boros was quoted in answer to a reporter's question: "No, I don't know nothing about hippocratic oats."
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
F*ck every single one of these goddamned miscreants.
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
For some folks, being a doctor is just a good way to grift the rubes.
 
toetag
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Lambskincoat: Dr. Bruce Boros was quoted in answer to a reporter's question: "No, I don't know nothing about hippocratic oats."


It's not really a thing.  The oath is more myth. however, the state licensing boards should be pulling licenses of these "doctors" for negligence.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

toetag: Lambskincoat: Dr. Bruce Boros was quoted in answer to a reporter's question: "No, I don't know nothing about hippocratic oats."

It's not really a thing.  The oath is more myth. however, the state licensing boards should be pulling licenses of these "doctors" for negligence.


More guidelines than actual rules
 
Marsellus Wallace Shaun [TotalFark]
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
The first photo in TFA looks like Bob Kelso went over to the Dark Side.
 
iheartscotch
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Heraclitus
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
Boros remained seriously ill at his Key West home, according to people who know him but who asked not to be identified. Boros himself did not respond to phone messages and emails.

he ded
 
REO-Weedwagon [BareFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
"He got it. He didn't tell me. I was very upset. I wanted to give him a spanking. He got both jabs."

What a strange thing to say about your 97-year-old father.
 
LesterB
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Heraclitus: Boros remained seriously ill at his Key West home, according to people who know him but who asked not to be identified. Boros himself did not respond to phone messages and emails.

he ded


But did his shoes fly off?
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

REO-Weedwagon: "He got it. He didn't tell me. I was very upset. I wanted to give him a spanking. He got both jabs."

What a strange thing to say about your 97-year-old father.


thats_how_it_is_in_their_family_1000-s​tare.png
 
stevejovi
‘’ less than a minute ago  
Republicans in the '80s, talking about HIV/AIDS: "It's killing all the right people."


Schadenfreude. It's not just for breakfast any more.
 
Displayed 13 of 13 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

If you like these links, you'll love

TotalFark

Come on, it's $10 a month, just do it.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.