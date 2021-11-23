 Skip to content
(The US Sun) 1800s are now officially history (the-sun.com)
31
TWX [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: Lola's cause of death is yet to be determined, city public information officer Jake Carlyne Gonzales told CNN Philippines.

I bet it was actually murder, arranged by the then-second oldest living person.
 
Dave and the Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Can we officially start using "Turn of the Century" for events 21 years ago?

I've been doing it since 2010.  I had a band around the turn of the century called "Johnny Actionfinger".  I used to work for Home Depot back at the turn of the century.  People haven't done it that way since the turn of the century.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm always a little skeptical about these claims.  That's a good looking 124.

/A lot of "official" records aren't necessarily accurate.
//My wife was born in another country.
///She is actually slightly younger than she officially is, because her mom lied to get her to start U.S. school early, and so her driver's license, etc... are all wrong.
 
lurkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: Can we officially start using "Turn of the Century" for events 21 years ago?


No.
 
fat boy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Farewell LBFM
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: Can we officially start using "Turn of the Century" for events 21 years ago?

I've been doing it since 2010.  I had a band around the turn of the century called "Johnny Actionfinger".  I used to work for Home Depot back at the turn of the century.  People haven't done it that way since the turn of the century.


How many olds you got? Fark has a lot of olds, and getting that to stick in their (or my) brain would cause confusion. Maybe by 2030-2040 you can use it and not get to many confused people.
 
pastramithemosterotic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yet the mentality remains for many Americans
 
BlippityBleep [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
She doesn't look a day older than 121.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Great in 60 years, I can go on and on about pulling in to a gas station and having an attendant pump my gas.   And there were only 3 channels on TV and they went off the air at night.  And telephones were attached to walls and you could only make calls.  But if you called some one long distance, you had to pay a long distance fee.  Didn't have no computers in school.  And no calculators either.

We're going to the Soylent Green Factory?  Oh, I hear that's a great tour.  Sure.  I wait here by the loading zone.  Why you look like a nice guy all dressed in white and carrying that nice drink.  Well, I'd like to see a Dawn Wells montage and listen to Gordon Lightfoot singing Saturday's Clothes.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Dave and the Mission: Can we officially start using "Turn of the Century" for events 21 years ago?

I've been doing it since 2010.  I had a band around the turn of the century called "Johnny Actionfinger".  I used to work for Home Depot back at the turn of the century.  People haven't done it that way since the turn of the century.


Heck yeah. Been doing that a few years now.

I'm ahead of my time!
 
Moose out front
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Can we officially start using "Turn of the Century" for events 21 years ago?

I've been doing it since 2010.  I had a band around the turn of the century called "Johnny Actionfinger".  I used to work for Home Depot back at the turn of the century.  People haven't done it that way since the turn of the century.


I love to use "Aught" when talking about the years 2001-2009.

"I lived in New York back in aught 7."

"Well yeah, but that was a long time ago... aught 4 or 5 I reckon."

"That was aught 2 sonny, back before you were born."
 
skin rash_oklahoma
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Why, did the 1800s have a new statue dedicated to it?
 
Christian Liberal
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

TWX: FTFA: Lola's cause of death is yet to be determined, city public information officer Jake Carlyne Gonzales told CNN Philippines.

I bet it was actually murder, arranged by the then-second oldest living person.


How did she die?  She's 124!  She wrecked her Harley up here at Bike Week. Here's your sign.
 
LeoffDaGrate
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Her last words: "That new Hawkeye series sucks..."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Can we officially start using "Turn of the Century" for events 21 years ago?

I've been doing it since 2010.  I had a band around the turn of the century called "Johnny Actionfinger".  I used to work for Home Depot back at the turn of the century.  People haven't done it that way since the turn of the century.


TV Tropes refers to it as the "turn of the millennium" and its a pretty great phrase.
 
mazzz
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
My grandmother made it to 108 and decided she'd had enough. Stopped eating and drinking. No idea how long she would have lived otherwise. Showed every sign of being unstoppable.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Dave and the Mission: Can we officially start using "Turn of the Century" for events 21 years ago?

I've been doing it since 2010.  I had a band around the turn of the century called "Johnny Actionfinger".  I used to work for Home Depot back at the turn of the century.  People haven't done it that way since the turn of the century.

I love to use "Aught" when talking about the years 2001-2009.

"I lived in New York back in aught 7."

"Well yeah, but that was a long time ago... aught 4 or 5 I reckon."

"That was aught 2 sonny, back before you were born."


I've been doing this since back when it was still the aughts, and I was referring to four or five years ago.

/Possibly the weirdest part was the first time when someone didn't laugh when I used it.
 
RanHakubi
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Cause of death? Being really god damn old.
 
dothemath
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
She once said that Doug Macarthur had the silkiest taint of any white man she'd been with.
 
Barricaded Gunman
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

Dave and the Mission: Can we officially start using "Turn of the Century" for events 21 years ago?

I've been doing it since 2010.  I had a band around the turn of the century called "Johnny Actionfinger".  I used to work for Home Depot back at the turn of the century.  People haven't done it that way since the turn of the century.


I usually go with "Back in the 1900s..."
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Barricaded Gunman: Dave and the Mission: Can we officially start using "Turn of the Century" for events 21 years ago?

I've been doing it since 2010.  I had a band around the turn of the century called "Johnny Actionfinger".  I used to work for Home Depot back at the turn of the century.  People haven't done it that way since the turn of the century.

I usually go with "Back in the 1900s..."


I do this one.

/Stolen from the legendary, obscure band Lost & Found.
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Moose out front: Dave and the Mission: Can we officially start using "Turn of the Century" for events 21 years ago?

I've been doing it since 2010.  I had a band around the turn of the century called "Johnny Actionfinger".  I used to work for Home Depot back at the turn of the century.  People haven't done it that way since the turn of the century.

I love to use "Aught" when talking about the years 2001-2009.

"I lived in New York back in aught 7."

"Well yeah, but that was a long time ago... aught 4 or 5 I reckon."

"That was aught 2 sonny, back before you were born."


I call that decade the Noughties.
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size



But she looked so lively....
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I had a grandfather who died in the 1960s, who lived to be in his 70s. We found out decades later that he had (younger) siblings past the century mark still living in the Old Country.

Also want to add, this guy's granddad was President:

Fark user imageView Full Size


10th President, John Tyler, born in 1790.
 
interstellar_tedium
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My great aunt was older than what was on her drivers license, she falsified her age so she could keep working past mandatory retirement as she loved teaching
 
Charles of York [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
The oldest people in the world are always dying, must be some sort of conspiracy
 
Some Junkie Cosmonaut
‘’ 13 minutes ago  

Christian Liberal: TWX: FTFA: Lola's cause of death is yet to be determined, city public information officer Jake Carlyne Gonzales told CNN Philippines.

I bet it was actually murder, arranged by the then-second oldest living person.

How did she die?  She's 124!  She wrecked her Harley up here at Bike Week. Here's your sign.


WTF is that unbelievable shiat?  JFC...

/it was an Indian, duh!
 
guestguy
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
unbelver
‘’ 6 minutes ago  
Uh, Sun.  "Lola" is a title, not a name.  "Grandma Iska".  So you just called her "Grandma" throughout the entire article.
 
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

unbelver: Uh, Sun.  "Lola" is a title, not a name.  "Grandma Iska".  So you just called her "Grandma" throughout the entire article.


You just made a particular song creepy.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Manic Depressive Mouse [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 minute ago  

unbelver: Uh, Sun.  "Lola" is a title, not a name.  "Grandma Iska".  So you just called her "Grandma" throughout the entire article.


Really? That makes the Kinks song that much weirder.
 
