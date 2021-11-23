 Skip to content
 
(Click2Houston)   "No they're not enforceable." - Texas city collects $2.2M from the goodness of it's citizens hearts   (click2houston.com) divider line
Dr.Fey [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
(Subby put the apostrophe that should be at "citizens' hearts" on "its.")
 
vogonity
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Another day, another Fark apostrophe failure.
 
arrogantbastich [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
LOL! Texas.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Le'arn t'o u'se a'p'os'tro'phes' s''''ub'by.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
So while they cannot charge people for them, the city of Humble is contractually tied to San Antonio-based lawyers who continue to send collection letters on their behalf for payment, even though drivers cannot be charged.

Toxophil
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
"Drivers made it clear that they have been pegged in the past for violating the red light."

So...
Yeah, we're just gonna ignore that aren't we.
Ok then.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

Toxophil: "Drivers made it clear that they have been pegged in the past for violating the red light."

So...
Yeah, we're just gonna ignore that aren't we.
Ok then.


We're not here to kink shame, we're here to apostrophe shame.
 
anfrind
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
Extortion is a core conservative value.
 
Nirbo
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

anfrind: Extortion is a core conservative value.


Abbott is the one who banned them and he's the poster child of conservative dipshiats.

This one comes down to pure good ol' fashioned bipartisan being shiat with money.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I'm curious why an 11th Amendment defense isn't viable here for the cancellation of these contracts.
 
Muttleywantsamedal
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Texas and Greater Houston in particular has some of the worst drivers I've ever encountered. And there is a reason that Harris County has the highest Car Insurance rates in the nation.
 
Tchernobog
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
I got a red light ticket a few years ago.  Going through a yellow, but that's neither here nor there.

I just ignored it.  I had a job at the time that allowed me to check whether it was reported anywhere or to anyone.

It wasn't.  Dunno about anywhere else, but here at least if you ignore it it just sits.  They're generated by a private company that doesn't have the authority to issue or enforce them unless you acknowledge it, at which point you're admitting guilt.

/NC.  Dispatcher for a few years afterwards and could check my license.  Left that to be a court clerk, no warrants.  That's how a traffic attorney explained it to me.
 
TwilightZone
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Pay the fines in Monopoly money.
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
"So while they cannot charge people for them, the city of Humble is contractually tied to San Antonio-based lawyers who continue to send collection letters on their behalf for payment, even though drivers cannot be charged."

Those lawyers had better be very careful lest they one one side stray into the realm of third party debt collectors who can be sued for trying to collect on bad debts, and on the other side for conspiracy to commit fraud or extortion.
 
Doctor Funkenstein
‘’ 15 minutes ago  
FTFA: Sergeant Jack Burt with the Humble Police Department said, "No they're not enforceable."

Just remember what ol' Jack Burt does when the earth quakes, and the traffic citations fall from the sky, and the pillars of Humble shake. Yeah, Jack Burt just looks that big ol' traffic camera right square in the eye and he says, "Give me your best shot, pal. I can take it.
 
stuartp9
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
BretMavrik [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
We recently received a parking ticket in the mail (along with a lot of threatening language) from some private entity for a car that we traded in several weeks before the alleged violation.

1. Yeah, I'm just supposed to take your word for it when you provide no photographic or other evidence that it even happened. Tow the farking car, I don't give a shiat.

2. When your own reply form prominently includes instructions for "if you no longer own this vehicle", I'm guessing that your game plan is to use your contacts at the DMV to capitalize on bill-of-sale delays.

3. Send your bullshiat notice to the collection agency. Our house is paid for and we haven't had to apply for credit in several years. Do whatever you think you have to do, and then kindly proceed to FOADIAF.
 
Claude Ballse
‘’ 4 minutes ago  

BretMavrik: We recently received a parking ticket in the mail (along with a lot of threatening language) from some private entity for a car that we traded in several weeks before the alleged violation.

1. Yeah, I'm just supposed to take your word for it when you provide no photographic or other evidence that it even happened. Tow the farking car, I don't give a shiat.

2. When your own reply form prominently includes instructions for "if you no longer own this vehicle", I'm guessing that your game plan is to use your contacts at the DMV to capitalize on bill-of-sale delays.

3. Send your bullshiat notice to the collection agency. Our house is paid for and we haven't had to apply for credit in several years. Do whatever you think you have to do, and then kindly proceed to FOADIAF.


And they say heroes don't exist anymore...
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 minutes ago  

Tchernobog: It wasn't.  Dunno about anywhere else, but here at least if you ignore it it just sits.  They're generated by a private company that doesn't have the authority to issue or enforce them unless you acknowledge it, at which point you're admitting guilt.


Varies from place to place.  Sometimes the only punishment is they don't let you renew your license and registration.  Sometimes there is no consequence.   It was once the rule in Arizona (I think) that the ticket had to be properly served by a human being.  Properly served it was real, improperly served the court did not have jurisdiction.  Some jurisdictions would find you guilty for ignoring the ticket and then it was up to you to try to undo the loss.  Even if the court's decision is legally void, it looks legit as long as law enforcement and DMV computers allow it to be entered.
 
Fano
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
At least no bootlickers uetb
 
