 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(NBC Washington)   It's starting to occur to some safety advocates that allowing used car dealerships to knowingly sell used cars that have unaddressed, open recalls on them isn't such a great idea   (nbcwashington.com) divider line
9
    More: Obvious, Airbag, Recall election, Automobile safety, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, Automobile, open safety recalls, used car market, Federal government of the United States  
•       •       •

483 clicks; posted to Main » on 23 Nov 2021 at 3:33 PM (1 hour ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



9 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
ZAZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 5 hours ago  
People have been calling for this for many years. Five years ago Congress passed a law banning rental of cars with open recalls. If the part to fix it is out of stock then it can be rented despite the recall. Make up your mind, is it safe or not? My seven year old car was recalled because of a part I had already replaced at my own expense. It was still considered unrepaired until the dealer got paid.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Thats the free market just doin' its thang baby!

We didnt lose all those dudes in Nam' so you and your commie friends can tell us not to drive Altima's with non-functioning steering wheels.
 
Evil Mackerel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Used car sales people are liars?

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of vehicle recalls...Just the other day I was fondly recalling my first car.  A 1979 Camaro that me and my dad built together.  I loved that car.
 
pearls before swine
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This is one of those cases where the true libertarian will stick to his guns and say the market will correct the problem if left to its own devices.  And this faith in the face of facts is where I draw the line between a political philosophy and a religion.
 
Moniker o' Shame
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Generally speaking, when the government is selling you something, even if they're disclosing it, there's a general perception that it can't be too dangerous."

Why would anyone think that about the government?
 
Lochsteppe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Speaking of vehicle Ricolas...

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
houstondragon
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Not CSB:

Had a recent recall issue on my used car that I took in to get checked. Found out that while that is a 10 year, 150K warrantied item, the actual problem that contributes to it (excess oil burning) was NOT a recall (despite having a class action lawsuit settled), and was only a 7 year, 120K warranty.

And the car just rolled over 125K. So potentially could end up facing rebuilding and/or replacing an engine eventually. Great job, Chevy.

Planning to go back to Nissan or Toyota. My last 4Runner finally killed itself after 250K and just wasn't worth repairing from other mechanical wear and tear.
 
lizaardvark
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

pearls before swine: This is one of those cases where the true libertarian will stick to his guns and say the market will correct the problem if left to its own devices.  And this faith in the face of facts is where I draw the line between a political philosophy and a religion.


Apparently, you know absolutely nothing about libertarians, but you still feel free to insult them. It doesn't sound like you know what a market is, either, so your life sounds distinctly unusual. If you're old enough, perhaps you should move out of your parents' house. It would be deeply educational.
 
Displayed 9 of 9 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more stories with less ads? Try

TotalFark

It's what the cool kids are doing.
It also helps us pay the bills.

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.