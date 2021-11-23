 Skip to content
(Some Guy)   If you're a child advocacy group, having to put your manager on administrative leave for bullying is not a good look. It looks really bad after people learn she left her previous job because of similar accusations   (wisconsinwatch.org) divider line
    More: Ironic, Psychological abuse, Abuse, Child abuse, Dr. Barbara Knox, Physical abuse, Anchorage, Alaska, Bullying, Knox's management  
AlgaeRancher [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Dr. Bad boss

It sounds like a Saturday night live sketch , except for all the real lives that have been ruined.
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  
Is it really her fault if companies keep hiring people who won't give up their lunch money and who keep hitting themselves?
 
dothemath
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
i2.wp.comView Full Size

Here she is watching a group of Black teenagers play Putt Putt.
 
Rucker10
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I don't understand how companies don't call references or anything. Someone dropped a resume on my desk a few days ago for a machinist and it took me five minutes on the phone before I found a boss that worked with the guy that said he was actively sabotaging other mechanics at the last shop he was at. Dude would wait for guys to go on break then fark with their machines. Also covid/vaccine denying idiot. I don't get it. I'm sure somebody will hire him too because some HR somewhere won't pick up the damn phone and somebody will get hurt and folks will think, "How could this have happened?!"
 
stuffy
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
I'm sure their is some church day care that will take her.
 
cautionflag [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I don't understand how companies don't call references or anything. Someone dropped a resume on my desk a few days ago for a machinist and it took me five minutes on the phone before I found a boss that worked with the guy that said he was actively sabotaging other mechanics at the last shop he was at. Dude would wait for guys to go on break then fark with their machines. Also covid/vaccine denying idiot. I don't get it. I'm sure somebody will hire him too because some HR somewhere won't pick up the damn phone and somebody will get hurt and folks will think, "How could this have happened?!"


For fear of lawsuits most  places I've worked at will only answer on whether he worked there and whether he could be rehired at the place. Nothing about the reason he was no longer there.
 
Fano
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
No one is really that interested in ending bullying
 
ZMugg [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

AlgaeRancher: Dr. Bad boss

It sounds like a Saturday night live sketch , except for all the real lives that have been ruined.


South Park did it.
 
buster_v
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Fano: No one is really that interested in ending bullying


Sad but true.
 
Another Government Employee
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
This lady is a Child Protective Services agent's worst nightmare. No matter what happens in the case, the responsibility will be on the field staff.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

Rucker10: I don't understand how companies don't call references or anything. Someone dropped a resume on my desk a few days ago for a machinist and it took me five minutes on the phone before I found a boss that worked with the guy that said he was actively sabotaging other mechanics at the last shop...


Yes, workers get checked on this way, and it's simple. However, at high professional levels, you develop friends and you can move to another equivalent job far away, as this woman did, and only the status of the last job is considered, not how you did it. There is a level at which "who you know" is the only thing that matters.
 
DaWormyPimpsta
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
I never cease to be amazed at the power of titles and positions. Slap a "DR" in front of someone's name and suddenly people think they are completely devoid of any human failings or character defects and every syllable that falls from their head is irrefutable truth. It's like a degree from a prestigious university has the magical power to transform an asshole into a compassionate, caring, non-narcissistic person.
 
covfefe
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

WastrelWay: Rucker10: I don't understand how companies don't call references or anything. Someone dropped a resume on my desk a few days ago for a machinist and it took me five minutes on the phone before I found a boss that worked with the guy that said he was actively sabotaging other mechanics at the last shop...

Yes, workers get checked on this way, and it's simple. However, at high professional levels, you develop friends and you can move to another equivalent job far away, as this woman did, and only the status of the last job is considered, not how you did it. There is a level at which "who you know" is the only thing that matters.


The guy that gave the bad reference could say whatever he wants because he works at the level where results are expected. Those employees are nearly holy in the business world. Everyone else is just pushing paper and covering their asses.
 
