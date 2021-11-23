 Skip to content
(Yahoo)   Do they call me McGregor the bridge builder? No   (yahoo.com) divider line
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So.. Football coaches?
 
xanadian [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
More like [ Stupid ].  :/
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Well, that's just AWCSOme
 
Gleeman [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tiniest violin.jpg
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Does that mean the Denver minor league baseball team will have to change their name
from "Poontang Pirates"?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I got hit by an alcoholically impaired operator of a motorized vehicle.  It happened out there on Federally Financed Inter and Intra state Transit Corridor #70.
 
Smidge204
‘’ 1 hour ago  
'Adults who commit sexual offenses' sounds very active and present-tense; as if these are adults who, as a hobby or even a profession, commit sexual offenses.

I don't quite grasp how this is an improvement over "sex offender." It's just more words to say the same thing.
=Smidge=
 
pueblonative
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Gleeman: Tiniest violin.jpg


Yeah because referring to someone convicted of sexual assault and someone picked up for pissing in an alley with the same term is totally fine.
 
Mega Steve
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"adults who commit sexual offenses."


I notice they didn't use the past-tense. At least they're still admitting that a large number of these farkers are still a danger to the public
 
Theaetetus
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TFA: Advocates for survivors of sexual assault took issue with the language change.
"I'm concerned that the use of person-first language generally is an intent to remove accountability from offenders and to diminish the experience of the victims," Jessica Dotter, sexual assault resource prosecutor for the Colorado District Attorneys' Council, said during the meeting.
"'Adults who commit sexual offenses' fails to convey or represent any sort of victim-centeredness."

Unlike "sex offenders"?
 
Lab Monkey
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Ah, the old linguistic treadmill is creaking into motion once again.

Remember: there are no cancelled persons, there are only persons experiencing cancellation.
 
Last Man on Earth
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Smidge204: 'Adults who commit sexual offenses' sounds very active and present-tense; as if these are adults who, as a hobby or even a profession, commit sexual offenses.

I don't quite grasp how this is an improvement over "sex offender." It's just more words to say the same thing.
=Smidge=


I think the idea is that it's an attempt to distinguish between "something you do/did" and "something I am intrinsically."  Consider "I shoplifted as a teenager" vs. "I'm a shoplifter."  I definitely agree with you about the tense problem, though, and it really doesn't accomplish what they wanted it to.
 
jerryskid
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm way ahead of Colorado.  I call "sex offenders" "trump voters." I realize that they are synonyms. Actually, "trump voter" is a synonym for every contemptable label a human can be.
 
AppleOptionEsc [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The vote will not change how sex offenders are referred to in the state's criminal justice system or in written law.

Oh, my pearls! Liberalism run amok! Nothing literally changes unless you are a lawyer. Forsooth!
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Mega Steve: "adults who commit sexual offenses."


I notice they didn't use the past-tense. At least they're still admitting that a large number of these farkers are still a danger to the public


The Future Crimes Unit has also changed the designation that they use to "Adults Who Will Have Committed Sexual Offenses."
 
Unoriginal_Username
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Gleeman: Tiniest violin.jpg

Yeah because referring to someone convicted of sexual assault and someone picked up for pissing in an alley with the same term is totally fine.


That's not a problem with the term, that is a problem with the law.
 
FleshFlapps
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Tomorrow on welcome to the alternative timeline we change rape to surprise sex.
 
dryknife
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Say what you like about pedophiles, but they never speed in school zones.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

pueblonative: Gleeman: Tiniest violin.jpg

Yeah because referring to someone convicted of sexual assault and someone picked up for pissing in an alley with the same term is totally fine.


That doesn't happen at any sort of regularity tp the point that it's an actual problem.  There's a million other reasons to hate the to hate the registry, this is the least of the reasons, if at all.  Its a red herring.  Sex Offender registry is broken as fark.

Also, this isnjust a click bait article.  Buried halfway down:

"The vote will not change how sex offenders are referred to in the state's criminal justice system or in written law."

It's just a single department that has nothing to do with sex offender registry outside of tracking them.  According to the state and the list, and the law, they're still sex offenders.
 
WastrelWay
‘’ 1 hour ago  
FTFA: "The vote will not change how sex offenders are referred to in the state's criminal justice system or in written law."

It's all very weel for the Board to do this, so their memos and the time it takes to talk about something will increase in length. They have replaced 4 syllables in 2 words with 11 syllables in 5 words. I hope this makes them feel better.

"The Revolution will be complete when the language is perfect." ― George Orwell, 1984
 
disaster bastard
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
They are sex offenders. 

They have offensive sex. 

They offend people with the sex they have. 

Seems like an apt descriptor.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen: Mega Steve: "adults who commit sexual offenses."


I notice they didn't use the past-tense. At least they're still admitting that a large number of these farkers are still a danger to the public

The Future Crimes Unit has also changed the designation that they use to "Adults Who Will Have Committed Sexual Offenses."


You need Dr Dan Streetmentioner's guide to tense formations to parse that.
 
dionysusaur [TotalFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

dryknife: Say what you like about pedophiles, but they never speed in school zones.


Only TO School Zones, right?
 
rudemix [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

pueblonative: Gleeman: Tiniest violin.jpg

Yeah because referring to someone convicted of sexual assault and someone picked up for pissing in an alley with the same term is totally fine.


I didn't see in the article where there will be terms to differentiate between sex assaulters and people who pee in alleys. Though I think people who pee in alleys and are labelled sex offenders for life exist, do they really exist in numbers large enough to consider? Maybe you have better numbers but my heart tells me people who truly are not legit sex offenders and were just caught pissing in an alley is somewhere between poprocks/coke and tide pod eating fatalities. Though I imagine just like saying 'I'm part Cherokee!', the people who say they are on some list for peeing are most likely not being the most honest of people.

But still, the article mentions no differentiation between legit sex offenders and piss people. They are all going to get called the same new name.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
Let me try! Rapist? How does Mr Raper sound? Or Professor Child Molester? Mrs Sex Criminal, Esquire? Or good old fashioned Public School Pisser (I heard that's a sex crime, not sure if it is true)

There are plenty of words to describe sex offenders. Pick one.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  
Un CSB: I was driving my quite elderly and senile step-father on the highway when he had an overwhelming urge to urinate. I pull over, he gets out and just starts whizzing in plain view facing the oncoming traffic. I was sure there was going to be a public indecency charge at the least. Nothing happened
 
frankb00th [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

dryknife: Say what you like about pedophiles, but they never speed in school zones.


Your wit is as dry as your knife.
 
Wine Sipping Elitist
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Do they still require sex offenders to knock on doors letting people know they've moved to the neighborhood?

Read this in that old man Herbert the Pervert from Family Guys voice.

*knock knock*
Herbert: Hello? Hi, I am an adult who has committed sexual offenses and I moved into your ...
Peter: Wait. You're a sex offender?

Herbert: EXCUSE ME BUT THAT'S OFFENSIVE. That isn't who I am, just what I have done. Just letting you know, jerk.

Peter: Sorry ... Was it kids? Are you a pedo?
Herbert: Yeah pedophile is the proper term but don't you dare call me a sex offender! THATS NOT ME.

Peter: Ok then Mr Pedophile. Get Lost.
Herbert: Thank you

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
morg
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Youth pastors.
 
dkulprit [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

rudemix: pueblonative: Gleeman: Tiniest violin.jpg

Yeah because referring to someone convicted of sexual assault and someone picked up for pissing in an alley with the same term is totally fine.

I didn't see in the article where there will be terms to differentiate between sex assaulters and people who pee in alleys. Though I think people who pee in alleys and are labelled sex offenders for life exist, do they really exist in numbers large enough to consider? Maybe you have better numbers but my heart tells me people who truly are not legit sex offenders and were just caught pissing in an alley is somewhere between poprocks/coke and tide pod eating fatalities. Though I imagine just like saying 'I'm part Cherokee!', the people who say they are on some list for peeing are most likely not being the most honest of people.

But still, the article mentions no differentiation between legit sex offenders and piss people. They are all going to get called the same new name.


No.

That's your answer.

It has happened, but usually there's more to the story than just "peeing in public."  That's usually the defense, but it's not as cut and dry.  They have to prove in court you were doing it for sexual gratification to actually get you on the sex offenders registry.

Even in the 13 states that it can immediately land you on the registry there has to be a sexual component.  Every single homeless person would be on registry now.

It's an argument that has been latched onto by the MRA because they assume it effects men more, when in reality they're either defending actual predators or such a small amount of people who got caught up in some bullshiat that it's a rounding error.

https://melmagazine.com/en-us/story/w​h​ere-were-at-with-pissing-in-public

California is one of those 13 states that is frequently cited as "you'll end up on registry!"

In 2016 they handed out 55k public urination tickets...  there is a little over 100k people on the registry.  If they're putting everybody on the list, and in 1 year handed out 55k tickets...  math.

It just doesn't add up.

It doesn't happen outside of a few edge cases.

As I mentioned I'm another post, the registry is broken.  It needs fixing.  It's original intent was to prevent predators from offending.  It doesn't do that.  As a prime example of how farking broken it is, the average age of someone on the list is....

14.  Which means that a bunch of little kids who have no idea what they're doing is wrong are the bulk of the "offenders."

That's not even getting into the people who are actually on it for bullshiat reasons like being in a serious relationship with someone 1 grade below them in highschool.
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
So we're going back to 'Pervert Scum.'

Got it
 
Tonto's Expanding Headband
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

jerryskid: I'm way ahead of Colorado.  I call "sex offenders" "trump voters." I realize that they are synonyms. Actually, "trump voter" is a synonym for every contemptable label a human can be.


As in 'I flushed a group of trump voters following my morning constitutional.'
 
PvtStash
‘’ 8 minutes ago  
in my own POV such behavior is only describable as animal behavior, or animalistic.

To perpetrate such behavior is out past what i can see as a human. For me such behavior means they are now only dangerous animals to me, and like we do without question normally, should be put down for the public saftey.

Animals, you can just refer to them as animals, and stop pretending there is any humanity in them.


We are animals, we are born ready to be a-moral survivors. It takes a substantial amount of training when we are young for domestication. That we become moral creatures is not gaurnteed, we can live out our whole existence as the a-moral animals we were born ready to be.
 
