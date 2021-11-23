 Skip to content
(Huffington Post)
    Attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder, Fatigue, Attention, Psychology, Dopamine, Methylphenidate, Sleep deprivation  
brap [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
TLDR
 
oldfool
‘’ 1 hour ago  
What if you accidentally ingested it you would have to induce vomiting?
 
Madman drummers bummers [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I have ADOS

Attention Defic- Oooh Squirrel!
 
vudukungfu [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

brap: TLDR


TFA had 1783 words
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Doctors: It's tough having to explain thousands of times to anti-vaxxers that ethyl-mercury isn't mercury.

ADHD Sufferer: Hi, I'd like a refill on the dextroamphetamine I've been prescribed since I was 8.

Also Doctors: Did you know you're microdosing meth?
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Who cares about the author and their mental health problems?

When I was finally diagnosed 10 years ago... four hours later... and that's why the watermelon was in the machine in his laboratory.
 
El Jefe Dynamo
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
"... it was comforting to witness that many of the things I'd been struggling with privately - burnout, brain fatigue, anxious thoughts, deep sadness - were universal."

That just means everyone else deals with it better than you do.
 
LograyX
‘’ 48 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Doctors: It's tough having to explain thousands of times to anti-vaxxers that ethyl-mercury isn't mercury.

ADHD Sufferer: Hi, I'd like a refill on the dextroamphetamine I've been prescribed since I was 8.

Also Doctors: Did you know you're microdosing meth?


So, you're saying I should macrodose.
 
Petey4335
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

maxandgrinch: Who cares about the author and their mental health problems?

When I was finally diagnosed 10 years ago... four hours later... and that's why the watermelon was in the machine in his laboratory.


Fark user imageView Full Size


All kidding aside.
-Depression ✔
-Anxiety ✔
-ADD ✔
 
kozlo [OhFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
"I would lie in bed desperate to do the things I cared about, but I was immobilized. The speedier my thoughts, the slower my response."

This sounds like depression and anxiety more than ADHD. More anxiety than anything.

/DNRTFA either
 
Petey4335
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Yeah... lets just hit the post button on accident.

Anyway. It took until I was 40 to get tested for ADD. Before that i was self medicating with nicotine, coffee, and a constant stream of music in my ears to quiet the part of my brain that would overthink, question myself, and go on tangents.

The ADD pushed my depression at times into the 'fark the world. im not getting out of bed. These are the things I will fail at today. Id rather not do anything than feel like crap when I beat myself up over my failures.'

Vyvanse was like a whole new world opened up to me. Confidence. Self discipline. Self control. All day long. Before that i was self medicating with stimulants to reach that point for small periods during the day.

Wellbutrin is also helping maintain an 'static level of okness.' I wish something else worked for that, but other meds don't. Learned to accept it. The problem with it is while the lows are not so low anymore, the highs are also not so high anymore. There are times where I logically know I should be happy and laughing, but the laughter doesn't come out.

The other part of welbutrin mixed with vyvanse, and, me getting older, perhaps, too, is that I don't care to listen to music much anymore. It doesn't excite me and becomes a distraction. My hearing, too, is a little worse. Certain higher tones are like nails on a chalkboard. I still have my violin, but I can't take the pitch anymore. My Son also likes rap genres with heavy autotune. Autotune seems to add high pitch harmonics. Im so anti autotune. I also have a bass guitar I will try to play at times. I like that tone. But my eyes have a hard time following figuring what line notes are on. Its been difficult to learn. Yeah, fine, doesn't help that I have smallish hands too. Finger tips have the callouses, but my knuckles cramp after awhile.  

Both together (and chantix) helped me quit nicotine.

Coffee, though? Col. Dead. Hands. I like the taste of bitter black coffee.
 
HoratioGates
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
My doctor won't pharmaceutically treat my ADHD because of my OCD.
 
Randrew
‘’ 10 minutes ago  

kozlo: "I would lie in bed desperate to do the things I cared about, but I was immobilized. The speedier my thoughts, the slower my response."

This sounds like depression and anxiety more than ADHD. More anxiety than anything.

/DNRTFA either


This sounds like you should read the farking article because... well *I'm* not going to tell you.

I found it an interesting read.  Several details enlightened me and resonate.  One is the idea that "attention deficit" is a misnomer where "hyper-attention" may be more appropriate.  Another detail was the concept of executive dysfunction or paralysis as a product of ADHD.

I've spent whole weeks with clear goals to achieve but doing almost nothing about them while my anxiety just ramps out of control.
 
