(MLive.com)   Problem: Black Friday parade would promote local businesses, but everyone's still too full of tryptophan to get out of bed. Solution: BED PARADE   (mlive.com) divider line
Miss Stein [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
BlazeTrailer
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Sounds like at least one of my exes
 
OkieDookie [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Damn, what type of SUV will run over a bed? Range Rover, Escape, Jeep, we need to know?
 
jtown
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
reductress.comView Full Size
 
Mister Buttons
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
Huh, I thought a bed parade was when my cats do their 4am zoomies.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What it might look like.

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

blacksteps.tvView Full Size
 
foo monkey
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Miss Stein: [Fark user image 245x187] [View Full Size image _x_]



media2.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Sin_City_Superhero
‘’ 10 minutes ago  
Edd China is unimpressed.

i.ytimg.comView Full Size

i.ytimg.comView Full Size


drivingline.prd.s3.amazonaws.comView Full Size
shropshirestar.comView Full Size

i.pinimg.comView Full Size

technabob.comView Full Size
 
tasteme
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
I'm not sure if I want to go or not. I think I'll sleep on it.
 
