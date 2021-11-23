 Skip to content
(NBC News) Doorbell camera records Waukesha parade driver asking someone for a sandwich and to call him an Uber before being arrested on the doorstep (nbcnews.com)
59
Sawdust and Mildew [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
And still making rap videos at 39. This guy never grew up. Now it's the "finding out" phase.
 
UltimaCS
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
the house, roughly a half-mile from the Waukesha Christmas parade route

Well, we know he isn't a Trumpling since he didn't have a heart attack from such a physical feat.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: Well, we know he isn't a Trumpling since he didn't have a heart attack from such a physical feat.


By all available evidence, it seems he's just a deadbeat sociopath
 
rfenster
‘’ 46 minutes ago  
A sandwich?
It's Peanut Butter Jelly Time!!!
Youtube Z3ZAGBL6UBA
 
Subtonic
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Lol, how long is this thread going to last?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
A timestamp on the video shows that it was recorded just after 5 p.m. local time, about 20 minutes after Brooks allegedly tore through parade route barricades, killing five people and injuring dozens more.

What happened to the cop that shot the SUV and the 'immediate police response' the Chief of Police said happened?

SUV lives matter.... to someone.  Not me.  I drive a Scion.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
"He said he invited Brooks inside and gave him a jacket, made him a sandwich and let him use his phone."

Jesus. I mean, I admire the spirit, but the upper Midwest really takes neighborly hospitality to an astonishing, unwise (in 2021) extreme.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Lol, how long is this thread going to last?


How will we manage to top the dumpster fire that was the last thread where people claimed BLM orchestrated this terrorist attack and that George Sorosxis conspiracy with Democrat DA's to put more white people into prisons.
 
rfenster
‘’ 42 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Lol, how long is this thread going to last?


It will depend on how far it strays from the Fark narrative, and how quickly.
 
Stantz [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  

rfenster: Subtonic: Lol, how long is this thread going to last?

It will depend on how far it strays from the Fark narrative, and how quickly.


You forgot to mention their MSM overlords
 
doctorguilty
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

rfenster: Subtonic: Lol, how long is this thread going to last?

It will depend on how far it strays from the Fark narrative, and how quickly.


Take screen captures. The last time I disappeared down the memory hole, it took about two hours.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: How will we manage to top the dumpster fire that was the last thread


Water. Fight fire with water. If it's a grease fire use sand.
 
Incog_Neeto
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
I thought for sure this guy was gonna be white
 
minivanracer
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
So, I guess he thought he would get away by driving a Ford Escape? Bold plan.

/he FA'd
//now he shall FO
///three
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
I'm placing money he goes with a mental illness defense when it's time for the trial.

He looks crazy.

and he did a crazy ass thing too.

asshat.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 36 minutes ago  

steklo: Mrtraveler01: How will we manage to top the dumpster fire that was the last thread

Water. Fight fire with water. If it's a grease fire use sand.


That doesn't always work.

pbs.twimg.comView Full Size


/fire might have been photoshopped
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Mrtraveler01: steklo: Mrtraveler01: How will we manage to top the dumpster fire that was the last thread

Water. Fight fire with water. If it's a grease fire use sand.

That doesn't always work.

[pbs.twimg.com image 269x269]

/fire might have been photoshopped


good thing there wasn't a shark in those waters....

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
johnny_vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 35 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I thought for sure this guy was gonna be white


*shrug* that's not a bad assumption in Waukesha
 
sotua
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

minivanracer: So, I guess he thought he would get away by driving a Ford Escape? Bold plan.

/he FA'd
//now he shall FO
///three


Should have used a Bronco.
 
HexMadroom [BareFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
It's like I always say. Uninvited people at the door are either selling something or just ran over someone with their car.
 
jled1082
‘’ 33 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: the house, roughly a half-mile from the Waukesha Christmas parade route

Well, we know he isn't a Trumpling since he didn't have a heart attack from such a physical feat.


Only took two posts.
 
OtherLittleGuy [TotalFark]
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Subtonic: Lol, how long is this thread going to last?


Well, he was arrested for asking for a sandwich while Black, which is the more serious charge than multiple counts of vehicular manslaughter.
 
BigNumber12
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Incog_Neeto: I thought for sure this guy was gonna be white


Why?
 
jim32rr
‘’ 30 minutes ago  

UltimaCS: the house, roughly a half-mile from the Waukesha Christmas parade route

Well, we know he isn't a Trumpling since he didn't have a heart attack from such a physical feat.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
That guy is going to be telling that story to everyone this Thanksgiving.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

BigNumber12: "He said he invited Brooks inside and gave him a jacket, made him a sandwich and let him use his phone."

Jesus. I mean, I admire the spirit, but the upper Midwest really takes neighborly hospitality to an astonishing, unwise (in 2021) extreme.


Sorry you're so mad that there are still some decent humans left in the country.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

steklo: I'm placing money he goes with a mental illness defense when it's time for the trial.

He looks crazy.

and he did a crazy ass thing too.

asshat.


I'm still going with the SUV's haunted.  Haunted I tell you!  Christine!
And if his lawyer was a good lawyer, he'd sneak in to the impound lot, take the SUV for spin, maybe run over a pedestrian and put it back in the lot.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: And if his lawyer was a good lawyer, he'd sneak in to the impound lot, take the SUV for spin, maybe run over a pedestrian and put it back in the lot.


Fark user imageView Full Size


"hello, is this the impound lot? I need to borrow that SUV that was used in the parade killings. Just for a short while, I promise to bring it back."
 
fat_free
‘’ 24 minutes ago  
This thread never stood a chance.
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

fat_free: This thread never stood a chance.


lets be lucky its not one of those vaccine threads where anyone without a vaccine is a baby killer.

or one of those where everyone blames trump

or one of those gun/rights threads...

we should just count our blessings...
 
kpaxoid
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: steklo: I'm placing money he goes with a mental illness defense when it's time for the trial.

He looks crazy.

and he did a crazy ass thing too.

asshat.

I'm still going with the SUV's haunted.  Haunted I tell you!  Christine!
And if his lawyer was a good lawyer, he'd sneak in to the impound lot, take the SUV for spin, maybe run over a pedestrian and put it back in the lot.


It will probably boil down to no one can actually identify the accused as the driver.  I have to confess that in  the last vehicular massacre where I was involved, I didn't stop to check who was driving.

\ not the driver
 
dothemath
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: lets be lucky its not one of those vaccine threads where anyone without a vaccine is a baby killer.


They're just fu*cking morons.
 
someonelse
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

steklo: fat_free: This thread never stood a chance.

lets be lucky its not one of those vaccine threads where anyone without a vaccine is a baby killer.

or one of those where everyone blames trump

or one of those gun/rights threads...

we should just count our blessings...


*points and laughs at you for multiple reasons *
 
Best in this World [TotalFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
The homeowner ought to have shot that bastard right where he stood on the doorstep. F*CK politics, this guy is a dangerous piece of trash.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

sotua: minivanracer: So, I guess he thought he would get away by driving a Ford Escape? Bold plan.

/he FA'd
//now he shall FO
///three

Should have used a Bronco.


I had this debate with a Farker a while back.  You know, one of them old 1970's monster cars would work best.  No air bag in your face.  No electronics stopping the engine cause of impact.  The radiator is steel so bone fragments won't hurt it.  There's a big old steel/chrome bumper way out in front. You could go through 20, maybe 30 dancin' grannies and still drive away.  Big V8 that's gonna run as long as there's gas and air.
 
someonelse
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Best in this World: The homeowner ought to have shot that bastard right where he stood on the doorstep. F*CK politics, this guy is a dangerous piece of trash.


Safer to nuke the planet from orbit.

/only way to be sure
 
fat_free
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

steklo: fat_free: This thread never stood a chance.

lets be lucky its not one of those vaccine threads where anyone without a vaccine is a baby killer.

or one of those where everyone blames trump

or one of those gun/rights threads...

we should just count our blessings...


No, it's over. The "He BLAH" card has already been played.

Fark mods to jettison this one into the sun in the next hour.
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

Best in this World: The homeowner ought to have shot that bastard right where he stood on the doorstep. F*CK politics, this guy is a dangerous piece of trash.


The guy was surrounded by people and clearly felt threatened.

/am I doing it right?
 
ToastmasterGeneral
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Dude tried to call an Uber?

Well...I mean, I guess that could be interpreted as learning his lesson.
 
khitsicker [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

steklo: fat_free: This thread never stood a chance.

lets be lucky its not one of those vaccine threads where anyone without a vaccine is a baby killer.

or one of those where everyone blames trump

or one of those gun/rights threads...

we should just count our blessings...


I heard it was a non-vaccinated NRA backed assault-rifle-15 gun with extended clips that was driving the SUV while high on bath salts and blasting Ted Nugent songs.

Also the suv had tinted windows and spinning rims with a coexist bumper sticker.
 
Sword and Shield [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

minivanracer: So, I guess he thought he would get away by driving a Ford Escape? Bold plan.

/he FA'd
//now he shall FO
///three


Doesn't have the escapability of the Ford Bronco.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: sotua: minivanracer: So, I guess he thought he would get away by driving a Ford Escape? Bold plan.

/he FA'd
//now he shall FO
///three

Should have used a Bronco.

I had this debate with a Farker a while back.  You know, one of them old 1970's monster cars would work best.  No air bag in your face.  No electronics stopping the engine cause of impact.  The radiator is steel so bone fragments won't hurt it.  There's a big old steel/chrome bumper way out in front. You could go through 20, maybe 30 dancin' grannies and still drive away.  Big V8 that's gonna run as long as there's gas and air.


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 15 minutes ago  

optimistic_cynic: The guy was surrounded by people and clearly felt threatened.

/am I doing it right?


nope. you did it wrong. your post should've read...

"The guy was a trump voter who molests teen girls in seedy motels, he's un-vaccinated and once owned a Glock 9mm without a holster, and was clearly threatened by a parade. No one likes parades."
 
casey17 [TotalFark]
‘’ 14 minutes ago  

Best in this World: The homeowner ought to have shot that bastard right where he stood on the doorstep. F*CK politics, this guy is a dangerous piece of trash.


Ummmm...yeah, because *why* again? The gift of precognition? (◔_◔)

"Unaware of Sunday's crash, Daniel Rider said he invited suspect Darrell Brooks into his home and made him a sandwich before authorities arrived."
 
farkitallletitend
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

someonelse: steklo: fat_free: This thread never stood a chance.

lets be lucky its not one of those vaccine threads where anyone without a vaccine is a baby killer.

or one of those where everyone blames trump

or one of those gun/rights threads...

we should just count our blessings...

*points and laughs at you for multiple reasons *


Joins in laughter and pointing. Farts in your general direction.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 12 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/Would gladly pay you Tuesday for a sandwich today
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  
So....what kind of jacket and sandwich? This is critical to my perception of the story. If it was a Reuben and a maroon Member's Only jacket this hospitable homeowner deserves a commendation
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

khitsicker: with a coexist bumper sticker.


well, that seals the deal right there.

coexist bumper sticker, good one...

Fark user image
 
optimistic_cynic
‘’ 11 minutes ago  

steklo: optimistic_cynic: The guy was surrounded by people and clearly felt threatened.

/am I doing it right?

nope. you did it wrong. your post should've read...

"The guy was a trump voter who molests teen girls in seedy motels, he's un-vaccinated and once owned a Glock 9mm without a holster, and was clearly threatened by a parade. No one likes parades."


Sorry. I don't have as much experience defending guilty people as the right does.
 
