 Skip to content
 
If you can read this, either the style sheet didn't load or you have an older browser that doesn't support style sheets. Try clearing your browser cache and refreshing the page.

(The Takeout)   If you need an excuse to have OnlyFans on your phone White Castle has you covered   (thetakeout.com) divider line
15
    More: Amusing, Hamburger, Thought, White Castle stuffing, Bacon Jalapeo Cheese Slider Stuffing, Firefighter, Cult following, Recipe, Sliders  
•       •       •

844 clicks; posted to Main » and Food » on 23 Nov 2021 at 1:05 PM (51 minutes ago)   |   Favorite   |   Watch    |   share:  Share on Twitter share via Email Share on Facebook



15 Comments     (+0 »)
Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest
 
Candygram4Mongo [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ there's the recipe
// just saved you a long awkward talk with your SO
 
aleister_greynight [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Candygram4Mongo: [Fark user image 379x750]

/ there's the recipe
// just saved you a long awkward talk with your SO


You're starting to make this sound appetizing:
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
steklo [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eat The Placenta
‘’ 48 minutes ago  
a whole new subscriber base to OnlyFans: those who prefer their butt videos to be about pork.


Well, that's redundant.
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
White Castle is now on Only Fans?
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Oysterman
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
Is claiming you're a White Castle foodie really the better option?
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
ongbok
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Candygram4Mongo: [Fark user image 379x750]

/ there's the recipe
// just saved you a long awkward talk with your SO


Why would somebody do this?

I mean, I like the occasional 30 craver, but this is just too far
 
olrasputin [TotalFark]
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
Yeah...I think this would go worse for me.

*wife discovers onlyfans is on phone for porn*
*eye roll*

vs

*wife discovers onlyfans is on phone for white castle*
"Honey...are you okay? I think we need to talk."
 
ltdanman44
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
those little onion burgers are delicious.  all the white castles near me closed up.  i can only get them at walmart frozen food isle
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
OnlyFans doesn't actually use an app. It's all browser based.
 
petec
‘’ 27 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: [Fark user image 850x928]


that's not a WC slider, it's too thick, it's not square and the bun is all wrong
 
Arkanaut
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Just checking out some buns.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Cool St. Louis Story Bro

Police find two men down by the riverfront in a car.  One is dead and one is close to death.   The cops find a bunch of empty White Castle boxes and empty 905 Beer cans*.   Both men, the police say, suffered from extreme gastrointestinal pain.

*905 Beer was a local beer available only in the 905 Liquor stores.  There may have been a St. Louis mob connection to the stores.  905 Lite Beer was $2.25 a six pack in 1985.  That I do know.  And it cleaned the whole digestive tract in under 12 hours.  I also know this.
 
guestguy
‘’ 2 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Displayed 15 of 15 comments

Log in (at the top of the page) to enable voting.
View Voting Results: Smartest and Funniest

Redisplay/refresh comments
 
If you're having problems voting, quoting, or posting comments, try disabling any browser add-ons that might disable Javascript (NoScript, AdBlock, etc). See our FAQ.
 
   Forgot password? Create an account to make comments
  Obsolete HTML Buttons
If you can see this, something's wrong with your browser's CSS support. (Or you're a spambot.)
 
Before adding a comment, please take a minute to review our posting rules and our legal/privacy policy.
By commenting, you agree to these terms. You might also want to take a look at our FAQ.

Continue Farking

Want more news before we break it? Try

TotalFark

See what's behind the green door
and help keep the tap flowing

learn more | sign up
On Twitter

  1. Links are submitted by members of the Fark community.

  2. When community members submit a link, they also write a custom headline for the story.

  3. Other Farkers comment on the links. This is the number of comments. Click here to read them.

  4. Click here to submit a link.