(CNBC)   Biden administration to tap the Strategic Petroleum Reserve for 32 million barrels of oil and it takes 13 days to hit the market. US consumption is around 20 million barrels. Enjoy your 2 days of lower gas prices in 2 weeks   (cnbc.com) divider line
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
BTW, https://www.worldstopexports.com/refi​n​ed-oil-exports-by-country/

The 5 biggest exporters of processed petroleum oils in 2020 were the United States, Russia, Netherlands, Singapore and India.

This is why you can't have nice gas prices.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
It doesn't work like that Subby, you dumbass.
 
Ambivalence [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I just filled my tank the other day and it was less than $3/gallon. I remember it getting as high as $5 under Bush II and republicans were insisting it's nothing the president can control.
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: BTW, https://www.worldstopexports.com/refin​ed-oil-exports-by-country/

The 5 biggest exporters of processed petroleum oils in 2020 were the United States, Russia, Netherlands, Singapore and India.

This is why you can't have nice gas prices.


If we didn't export oil, the prices would essentially be the same.  The price is set on a world market, we export oil at the market price and we import it at the market price.  Also, often the crude we export is dirtier and is harder for domestic refiners to deal with.    And in many cases, we are importing and exporting to the same countries (Canada and Mexico).   Logistics play a part, but the price is still the same.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Netherlands, Singapore


How? One is a city and the other is a strip of reclaimed sea land.
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: snocone: Netherlands, Singapore

How? One is a city and the other is a strip of reclaimed sea land.


Import, process, export, profit, simple enough.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Eightballjacket: snocone: BTW, https://www.worldstopexports.com/refin​ed-oil-exports-by-country/

The 5 biggest exporters of processed petroleum oils in 2020 were the United States, Russia, Netherlands, Singapore and India.

This is why you can't have nice gas prices.

If we didn't export oil, the prices would essentially be the same.  The price is set on a world market, we export oil at the market price and we import it at the market price.  Also, often the crude we export is dirtier and is harder for domestic refiners to deal with.    And in many cases, we are importing and exporting to the same countries (Canada and Mexico).   Logistics play a part, but the price is still the same.



That is actually not correct. Exportation of crude actually leads to higher refined prices here in the US. Even T. Boone Pickens argued against lifting the cap.
 
Nadie_AZ [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

snocone: Nadie_AZ: snocone: Netherlands, Singapore

How? One is a city and the other is a strip of reclaimed sea land.

Import, process, export, profit, simple enough.


So they are essentially middle men?
 
snocone [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Nadie_AZ: snocone: Nadie_AZ: snocone: Netherlands, Singapore

How? One is a city and the other is a strip of reclaimed sea land.

Import, process, export, profit, simple enough.

So they are essentially middle men?


They prefer the term "Value Added Men", if you please.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm of the opinion that we should be working harder towards renewable and green energy instead of working to make nasty fossil fuels cheaper.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I'm of the opinion that we should be working harder towards renewable and green energy instead of working to make nasty fossil fuels cheaper.


If high gas prices mean voters turn on Biden, then you will never get renewables. In fact, you will end up with more fossil fuels. Unless you plan on eco-terrorists blowing up every refinery and drill, then change is an incremental process.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 54 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: If high gas prices mean voters turn on Biden


I'd say the cost of gas is pretty low on the list of factors why voters might "turn on" Biden.
 
NewportBarGuy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: GardenWeasel: If high gas prices mean voters turn on Biden

I'd say the cost of gas is pretty low on the list of factors why voters might "turn on" Biden.


Huge numbers of people vote based on their wallet.
 
GardenWeasel [TotalFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: GardenWeasel: If high gas prices mean voters turn on Biden

I'd say the cost of gas is pretty low on the list of factors why voters might "turn on" Biden.


The general population is not the same as politically engaged online dwellers.

Esp when trolls are plastering these on every gas pump.

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Eightballjacket [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: Eightballjacket: snocone: BTW, https://www.worldstopexports.com/refin​ed-oil-exports-by-country/

The 5 biggest exporters of processed petroleum oils in 2020 were the United States, Russia, Netherlands, Singapore and India.

This is why you can't have nice gas prices.

If we didn't export oil, the prices would essentially be the same.  The price is set on a world market, we export oil at the market price and we import it at the market price.  Also, often the crude we export is dirtier and is harder for domestic refiners to deal with.    And in many cases, we are importing and exporting to the same countries (Canada and Mexico).   Logistics play a part, but the price is still the same.


That is actually not correct. Exportation of crude actually leads to higher refined prices here in the US. Even T. Boone Pickens argued against lifting the cap.


Not according to this article, it says it will increase prices and cause the US to be forced to refine in an inefficient manner. The Energy department has already ruled out an export ban because it is either useless or harmful.

https://thehill.com/opinion/energy-en​v​ironment/582017-bidens-crude-export-ba​n-could-cause-more-pain-at-the-pump

Since crude oil is traded globally, reduced U.S. production - regardless of where it is ultimately refined into fuels - lowers the global crude supply. Less supply on global markets puts upward pressure on price - not downward. Therefore, banning crude exports is more likely to raise prices than to lower them.

So, by forcing U.S. refineries to process domestic crude, rather than exporting, we are ensuring inefficiencies and additional costs in the refining process.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: AdmirableSnackbar: GardenWeasel: If high gas prices mean voters turn on Biden

I'd say the cost of gas is pretty low on the list of factors why voters might "turn on" Biden.

Huge numbers of people vote based on their wallet.


Of course, and I'm saying that there are plenty of ways Biden can help people's wallets other than helping to kill the planet.
 
Rev.K [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 38 minutes ago  
Americans whining about their cheap gas.

Yeesh.
 
Erebus1954
‘’ 34 minutes ago  
This not an emergency, Joe.
 
vilesithknight
‘’ 34 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I'm of the opinion that we should be working harder towards renewable and green energy instead of working to make nasty fossil fuels cheaper.


100%
 
Pert
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
£1.50 per litre in the UK.

Cry me a river.
 
Abe Vigoda's Ghost
‘’ 32 minutes ago  

Rev.K: Americans whining about their cheap gas.

Yeesh.


Hey, we have pickup trucks and SUVs we have to fill up.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I just filled my tank the other day and it was less than $3/gallon. I remember it getting as high as $5 under Bush II and republicans were insisting it's nothing the president can control.


3 million Chinese cars being added every week
Peak Oil - Remember that one?
Nothing to do with your 454 four barrel Super Duty truck with the big wheels and twin stacks.  Nope.  Nothing you can do about that. Gotta have a truck.  Just in case you go to Home Depot
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 30 minutes ago  
Biden is gonna tap that!
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
I thought we just got done saying the President can't control gas prices?
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 29 minutes ago  

Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Rev.K: Americans whining about their cheap gas.

Yeesh.

Hey, we have pickup trucks and SUVs we have to fill up.


You want me to go back to two wheel drive?  Sounds like you want me to go back to to wheel drive.   I'm not going back to puny two wheel drive.
 
KeepOffMyLawn
‘’ 29 minutes ago  
This is a move I'd expect closer to an election, so....

Timing's a little off.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 28 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I thought we just got done saying the President can't control gas prices?


He can't do much. But the strategic oil reserve is one of the only things he has control over.

These are not contradictory thoughts.
 
skers69
‘’ 27 minutes ago  
In 2020, the United States consumed an average of about 18.19 million barrels of petroleum per day.


Found this via Google.  So how is 50 million barrels suppose to help at all?
 
Lumbar Puncture [TotalFark]
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
I guess we should really push for a new deal that would move us away from oil dependency
 
TheFoz
‘’ 26 minutes ago  
Filled up my 57mpg hybrid this morning for a whopping $28.

/almost like I planned ahead and bought a car where gas prices are negligible to my bank account...
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

AdmirableSnackbar: I'm of the opinion that we should be working harder towards renewable and green energy instead of working to make nasty fossil fuels cheaper.


Is this what you're harping on now that your predictions of the infrastructure bill's collapse failed completely?
 
raygundan
‘’ 26 minutes ago  

Harry Freakstorm: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Rev.K: Americans whining about their cheap gas.

Yeesh.

Hey, we have pickup trucks and SUVs we have to fill up.

You want me to go back to two wheel drive?  Sounds like you want me to go back to to wheel drive.   I'm not going back to puny two wheel drive.


Nah. Even the Prius is available AWD these days.
 
Don't Troll Me Bro!
‘’ 25 minutes ago  
Thanks for telling the world you don't understand price elasticity, or the concept of supplementing, subby.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

skers69: In 2020, the United States consumed an average of about 18.19 million barrels of petroleum per day.

Found this via Google.  So how is 50 million barrels suppose to help at all?


Biden realized he's getting waxed at the polls right now over the price of gas, so a motion of doing something is likely to earn him a few point bump in next week's poll numbers.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: I thought we just got done saying the President can't control gas prices?


That's still true.
 
wage0048
‘’ 25 minutes ago  

NewportBarGuy: It doesn't work like that Subby, you dumbass.


This.  Lets say the 32 million barrels are doled out over the course of a month, that's still 5% of the daily supply, which would have a pretty significant effect on prices.
 
Bazzlex001
‘’ 23 minutes ago  

TheFoz: Filled up my 57mpg hybrid this morning for a whopping $28.

/almost like I planned ahead and bought a car where gas prices are negligible to my bank account...


This right here. 40+ MPG vehicles have been available for a decade at prices that rival less efficient engines. Yet Americans still buy huge trucks with no use case outside of commuting.
 
madgonad [OhFark]
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

Eightballjacket: Also, often the crude we export is dirtier and is harder for domestic refiners to deal with.


Uhm, no.

Domestic oil is pretty light and sweet. Our refineries make a crapton of money bringing in high sulfur oil from Mexico and Venezuela, putting it in the coker, refining it, and exporting the distillates back to their nation of origin at a fat markup. Our refineries are some of the best in the world. We can handle any type of oil with relative ease.

However petroleum and petroleum products are global commodities. They are bought and sold on the open market. If someone wants to import diesel from the US they can do so, but they have to outbid the local vendors AND bear the cost of shipping / lading. There isn't 'that' much pressure from outside of the US and those that are buying have always been buying because their local refineries can't handle their needs.

The reason that energy prices (and I mean all energy - coal, natural gas, petroleum products, and electricity) are high is because of demand. The global economy is good which means there is strong demand for everything. Wood is going back up too. We should ENJOY high gas prices because it means the economy is strong. Pretty small price to pay if you ask me. Do you know what creates low energy prices? Economic collapse. Let's not have that.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 21 minutes ago  

raygundan: Harry Freakstorm: Abe Vigoda's Ghost: Rev.K: Americans whining about their cheap gas.

Yeesh.

Hey, we have pickup trucks and SUVs we have to fill up.

You want me to go back to two wheel drive?  Sounds like you want me to go back to to wheel drive.   I'm not going back to puny two wheel drive.

Nah. Even the Prius is available AWD these days.


The Prius AWD will do nothing for you in most situations where it's needed, but it's at least something. Adding a SEVEN hp electric motor to the rear axle does between nothing and fark all. It's a marketing gimmick, nothing more and nothing less.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 20 minutes ago  

Bazzlex001: This right here. 40+ MPG vehicles have been available for a decade at prices that rival less efficient engines. Yet Americans still buy huge trucks with no use case outside of commuting.


I drive a 20 year old Civic that I spent $1600 on that averages 38mpg, so, yeah. Dumb people are gonna dumb. Why waste ANY money on a depreciating asset?
 
clovercat [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
If only there were some promotion in the last few years for renewable energy solutions. Like an infrastructure scenario of wind mills, solar and charge stations for EVs. But someone and his political party only wanted coal and gas 4 years ago. For some reason, so many people out there have a crazed notion that a finite resource that is nearing depletion can be sold at cheap prices. Even though history has only shown a steady trend otherwise.
 
AdmirableSnackbar [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: AdmirableSnackbar: I'm of the opinion that we should be working harder towards renewable and green energy instead of working to make nasty fossil fuels cheaper.

Is this what you're harping on now that your predictions of the infrastructure bill's collapse failed completely?


The fark are you talking about? The BIF was never in doubt; it's the BBB that's essentially dead.
 
Opacity [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Nadie_AZ: snocone: Netherlands, Singapore

How? One is a city and the other is a strip of reclaimed sea land.


I don't know about Singapore, but Netherlands sits on top of one of the largest petroleum deposits in the northern hemisphere. Shell (the gas station chain), whose parent company is "Royal Dutch Shell", operates most of the production on "land" (yeah, mostly reclaimed from the ocean, paid for by oil profits), and offshore rigs.

They're packing up and moving to the UK soon though (mostly on paper), and dropping the "Royal Dutch" part of the name. It's not so much to abandon Europe, more to flog Brexit in a way only an oil and gas company can do. Don't be fooled, it's about the advantages Brexit has for them, not about leaving Europe or the Netherlands.
 
Mr. Breeze
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: I'm of the opinion that we should be working harder towards renewable and green energy instead of working to make nasty fossil fuels cheaper.

If high gas prices mean voters turn on Biden, then you will never get renewables. In fact, you will end up with more fossil fuels. Unless you plan on eco-terrorists blowing up every refinery and drill, then change is an incremental process.


This is why the government needs to subsidize research into renewables. Companies don't want to take the risk, consumers en large don't want to pay the R&D costs tacked onto the price tag, and petroleum powered technologies remain cheaper.
 
Fireproof [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I just filled my tank the other day and it was less than $3/gallon. I remember it getting as high as $5 under Bush II and republicans were insisting it's nothing the president can control.


Let's not forget that there have been about 15 years of inflation since then.

But no, GQPers are already going on about how they miss $1.99/gal gas under Trump and conveniently ignoring that it was because the country was locked down due to a pandemic that he chose to ignore.
 
overthinker
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Ambivalence: I just filled my tank the other day and it was less than $3/gallon. I remember it getting as high as $5 under Bush II and republicans were insisting it's nothing the president can control.


NC MAGAt I deal with:
January: "Biden's gonna raise gas prices. High gas prices hurt the economy!"
November: "Biden's lowering gas prices. Lowering prices hurts the economy!"

I dont care. I paid $2.96/gal yesterday. And thats down almost 10 cents a gal from a week ago at that same station. Nice for the 20 gal tank in the 4x4.
 
BobCumbers
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Good job Brandon.
 
RolandTGunner [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

GardenWeasel: AdmirableSnackbar: GardenWeasel: If high gas prices mean voters turn on Biden

I'd say the cost of gas is pretty low on the list of factors why voters might "turn on" Biden.

The general population is not the same as politically engaged online dwellers.

Esp when trolls are plastering these on every gas pump.

[Fark user image 850x1133]


I saw one of these stickers just yesterday. However it wasn't on a pump it was stuck on the side of a rather beater looking car. I didn't understand the context.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
What if we employed blockchain technology. Every barrel could have an NFT associated with it, and then when you fill up at the gas station, each gallon you bought, that transaction would be added to the blockchain (you'd have to pay a gas fee for your gas, LOL), and then you'd have every barrel of gas produced or sold in the blockchain. Now, I know what you're thinking, that's a dumb idea, gas is fungible, you're an idiot, what problem is this supposed to solve, won't it make gas more expensive, but I'm going to answer you with one word. Just one word. [Leans forward, whispers in your ear] Blockchain. Say it with me. Blockchain. Feel the hair on the back of your neck stand up? Blockchain, man. Blockchain makes everything better.
 
spacechecker
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
So we're halting the import of all foreign oil? Not sure subby completely understands how any of this works...
 
