(Guardian)   If your method for slaughtering fish involves "vicious and imprecise bludgeoning", then maybe your business should be inspected from time to time   (theguardian.com) divider line
    More: Sick, Salmon, Aquaculture, fish welfare, fish farms, Scotland, fish face cruelty, Plant Health Agency, freedom of information requests  
blatz514 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Charley the Tuna:  Fark that.  I'm glad I suck at being tuna.
 
mithras_angel
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


But for fish.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
When I would stay at my friend's cabin as a kid, they had the fish house out back where we'd clean the fish.  They'd be flopping around, so you had to use his grandfather's night stick (retired cop) and beat the fish unconscious.   I thought everyone did this.
 
Gyrfalcon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mm, bludgeoned fish
 
Vlad_the_Inaner
‘’ 1 hour ago  
thepunchlineismachismo.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Yesterday, it was lobsters.   And a fark I didn't give for I do not eat lobster
Today it is fish.  And a fark I do not give for I do not eat fish.
Tomorrow it will be whatever goes in to the Original 'chicken' 'sandwich' at BK and a fark I will give.  I will see that I am an idiot for I am lamenting a BK ;chicken' 'sandwich'.  Oh lament.
 
Ivo Shandor [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I would stay at my friend's cabin as a kid, they had the fish house out back where we'd clean the fish.  They'd be flopping around, so you had to use his grandfather's night stick (retired cop) and beat the fish unconscious.   I thought everyone did this.


Do they even make captive bolt guns for fish?
 
The Sophian Church
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Man, they're fish. If it makes the meat taste funny, sure, I get it. But they're fish, who gives a sh*t about their feelings?

Have you ever eaten a tuna sandwich and said 'Man, this fish tastes abused'?
 
Buttforce [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
How far down the ladder of sapience do we have to go before we are sparing unfeeling machines from burdens intelligent life can only feel?
 
PirateKing [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That does raise the question of which is more acceptable: Vicious, precise bludgeoning; or genteel, imprecise bludgeoning. If you're only changing one variable.
 
scottydoesntknow [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Knife goes in, guts come out.
Knife goes in, guts come out.
 
awruk! [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Obviously one should attend a training on "Vicious and precise bludgeoning of fish".

/ There must be a Monty Python joke in there somewhere but I'm too lazy to look...
 
Aardvark Inc.
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Do they even make captive bolt guns for fish?


Bolt guns? Yes. Captive? Not so much...


Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Somaticasual
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I refuse to believe my fish sticks have been treated that cruelty. Denial says they're captured in their final form off a remote island near Fiji...
 
trappedspirit
‘’ 1 hour ago  
We should put the lobsters in charge of oversight
 
maxandgrinch [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fish baseball!

Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Halfabee64
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Let's face it:  wild-caught fish don't have a picnic either, but why bludgeon a fish to death when a whack with a cleaver will do?
 
uttertosh [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Rapmaster2000: When I would stay at my friend's cabin as a kid, they had the fish house out back where we'd clean the fish.  They'd be flopping around, so you had to use his grandfather's night stick (retired cop) and beat the fish unconscious.   I thought everyone did this.

Do they even make captive bolt guns for fish?


Of course they do. It's just that it is prohibitively expensive to produce them, mostly due to the fact that getting the correct trigger shape is a might trickier than it ought to be because of the variation in angle of the dorsal fin from one fish species to the next.
 
We Ate the Necco Wafers
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Ivo Shandor: Rapmaster2000: When I would stay at my friend's cabin as a kid, they had the fish house out back where we'd clean the fish.  They'd be flopping around, so you had to use his grandfather's night stick (retired cop) and beat the fish unconscious.   I thought everyone did this.

Do they even make captive bolt guns for fish?


Commercial tuna fisheries have that sort of device.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I think once a year we should feed a random child to some fish.

Fish reparations.
 
Pert
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 1 hour ago  
smbc-comics.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Wait until they find out plants can feel pain too.
 
Resident Muslim [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Halfabee64: Let's face it:  wild-caught fish don't have a picnic either, but why bludgeon a fish to death when a whack with a cleaver will do?


Piece of advice: if you are going at a decently large fish with a cleaver, the best case scenario is you chop off more of body with the head.
That's the best case scenario.

/I'm assuming you've never tried to pin down a live fish that's over a foot long that doesn't want to get pinned down
//advice #2: they ALL don't want to get pinned down
///advice #3: run your hand from the head downwards to pin the fins down. You don't want slimy fins puncturing your hand. Trust me on that one.
 
chevydeuce
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Somebody has never been yellowtail or albacore fishing, I see....

They literally call them "Fish Bats". And most everybody that fishes in the ocean has at least one on board their boat.

cdn.pechextreme.comView Full Size
 
The Red Zone
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I would stay at my friend's cabin as a kid, they had the fish house out back where we'd clean the fish.  They'd be flopping around, so you had to use his grandfather's night stick (retired cop) and beat the fish unconscious.   I thought everyone did this.


I use to go this route.  Now I cut the V in between the gill plates and bleed them out. Not sure it changes flavor, but I end up with much whiter and appealing meat as a result.  I use the live well in the boat during the summer but everything gets cut before it goes on ice.
 
Mr_Vimes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AeAe
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I feel that if put cruelty and suffering out into the world it accumulates and comes back around.
 
MillionDollarMo
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: I think once a year we should feed a random child to some fish.

Fish reparations.


Fat boomers have more meat.
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Nobody cares.

Bludgeon away.

Heck, indulge your mermaid fantasies & rape them first for all I care, just hose it off first.

And Christ, stop imputing your human morality and way of thinking on @&#%ing FISH.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

MillionDollarMo: dothemath: I think once a year we should feed a random child to some fish.

Fish reparations.

Fat boomers have more meat.


I wonder if people know that the "boomer" generation was born in like 1946. I mean I get that the younger kids want to demonstrate how cool and smart they are and how dumb and old everyone else is but it kind of undercuts the message when you cant even use your own derogatory term accurately.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

GregInIndy: rape them first for all I care,


alexagarber384316870.files.wordpress.comView Full Size
 
macadamnut
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size


/ don't care, had something's flesh
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 1 hour ago  
"Scottish Salmon Slaughterhouse" is the name of my new Red Lobster knock-off restaurant.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  

macadamnut: [Fark user image 634x550]

/ don't care, had something's flesh


Solid ref.

I think "The Lighthouse" was kind of a Withnail homage.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  

dothemath: GregInIndy: rape them first for all I care,

[alexagarber384316870.files.wordpress.​com image 592x590]


Don't kink shame...
 
GatorHater
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
"Vicious imprecise bludgeoning" will be the name of my new Monty Python themed speed metal extravaganza!
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 53 minutes ago  
But Kurt Cobain said it's OK eating fish cuz they don't have any feelings.
 
MrZoner [BareFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Is this a brexit distraction or is this something completely separate?
 
kkinnison [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How are you supposed to kill them?
 
Spartapuss
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

AAAAGGGGHHHH: But Kurt Cobain said it's OK eating fish cuz they don't have any feelings.


He also swore that he didn't have a gun.
 
Louisiana_Sitar_Club
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

Ivo Shandor: Rapmaster2000: When I would stay at my friend's cabin as a kid, they had the fish house out back where we'd clean the fish.  They'd be flopping around, so you had to use his grandfather's night stick (retired cop) and beat the fish unconscious.   I thought everyone did this.

Do they even make captive bolt guns for fish?


I think they make something that's like a Gatling gun.  When you fill the hopper and turn the crank, it shoots a stream of fish at the wall at speeds high enough to knock most of them unconscious unless they get loaded in backwards.  Then it just breaks their asses.  I can understand the outrage.  If you've never seen a 200 fish flopping around on the floor with broken asses, you're lucky.
 
Rent Party [TotalFark]
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: When I would stay at my friend's cabin as a kid, they had the fish house out back where we'd clean the fish.  They'd be flopping around, so you had to use his grandfather's night stick (retired cop) and beat the fish unconscious.   I thought everyone did this.


Me too.  Hell, in 8th grade woodshop class, making a "Fish Bat" (it is actually called a "priest") was one of the first things you learned on the lathe.

media-amazon.comView Full Size
 
sdd2000
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
"Don't Slay That Potato"

How can you do it; it's heartless, it's cruel
It's murder, cold-blooded, it's gross
To slay a poor vegetable just for your stew
Or to serve with some cheese sauce on toast
Have you no decency, have you no shame
Have you no conscience, you cad
To rip that poor vegetable out of the earth
Away from its poor mom and dad
Oh, no, don't slay that potato
Let us be merciful, please
Don't boil it or fry it
Don't even freeze-dry it
Don't dice it or flake it
For God's sake, don't bake it
Don't shed the poor blood
Of that poor helpless spud
That's the worst kind of thing you could do
Oh, no, don't slay that potato
What never done nothing to you
Why not try picking on something your size
Instead of some carrot or bean
The peas are all trembling there in their pod
Just because you're so vicious and mean
How would you like to be grabbed by your hair
And be ruthlessly yanked from your bed
And have done to you God knows what horrible things
To be eaten with full-fibre bread
Oh, no, don't slay that potato
Let us be merciful, please
Don't boil it or fry it
Don't even freeze-dry it
Don't dice it or flake it
For God's sake, don't bake it
Don't shed the poor blood
Of this poor helpless spud
That's the worst kind of thing you could do
Oh, no, don't slay that potato
What never done nothing to you
It's no bed of roses, this vegetable life
You're basically stuck in the mud
You don't get around much, you don't see the sights
If you're a carrot or celery or spud
You're helpless when somebody's flea-bitten dog
Takes a notion to pause for relief
Then somebody picks you and cleans you and eats you
And causes you nothing but grief
Oh, no, don't slay that potato
Let us be merciful, please
Don't boil it or fry it
Don't even freeze-dry it
Don't dice it or flake it
For God's sake, don't bake it
Don't shed the poor blood
Of that poor helpless spud
That's the worst kind of thing you could do
Oh, no, don't slay that potato
What never done nothing to you
There ought to be some way of saving our skins
They ought to be passing a law
Just show anybody a cute little lamb
And they'll all stand around and go - Aw!
Well, potatoes are ugly, potatoes are plain
We're wrinkled and bumpy to boot
But give me a break kid, do you mean to say
That you'll eat us because we're not cute
Oh, no, don't slay that potato
Let us be merciful, please
Don't boil it or fry it
Don't even freeze-dry it
Don't dice it or flake it
For God's sake, don't bake it
Don't shed the poor blood
Of that poor helpless spud
That's the worst kind of thing you could do
Oh, no, don't slay that potato
What never done nothing to you
Oh, no, don't slay that potato
What never done nothing to you
Don't Slay That Potato
Youtube I8k7ARQ9_80
 
fark account name
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

chevydeuce: Somebody has never been yellowtail or albacore fishing, I see....

They literally call them "Fish Bats". And most everybody that fishes in the ocean has at least one on board their boat.

[cdn.pechextreme.com image 800x800]


Everything is a fish bat if you are brave enough
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I don't have much experience fishing but I remember we would just throw them intact into a big cooler with ice, close the lid and they'd suffocate after awhile. It did seem rather inhumane because you could tell they were gasping. But they're not humans after all

The Sophian Church: Have you ever eaten a tuna sandwich and said 'Man, this fish tastes abused'?


The lap dance is always better when the stripper is crying /jk
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

Rent Party: Rapmaster2000: When I would stay at my friend's cabin as a kid, they had the fish house out back where we'd clean the fish.  They'd be flopping around, so you had to use his grandfather's night stick (retired cop) and beat the fish unconscious.   I thought everyone did this.

Me too.  Hell, in 8th grade woodshop class, making a "Fish Bat" (it is actually called a "priest") was one of the first things you learned on the lathe.

[media-amazon.com image 425x183]


"Tire thumpers," for us. We worked on farms.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 39 minutes ago  

fark account name: chevydeuce: Somebody has never been yellowtail or albacore fishing, I see....

They literally call them "Fish Bats". And most everybody that fishes in the ocean has at least one on board their boat.

[cdn.pechextreme.com image 800x800]

Everything is a fish bat if you are brave enough


Only if it's long enough - otherwise, it's fish bait.
 
