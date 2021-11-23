 Skip to content
(NPR)   For some unknown reason school districts are having to cancel classes with little notice. They even tried upping pay to a whole $30/hour   (npr.org) divider line
76
•       •       •

76 Comments     (+0 »)
TommyDeuce [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
So, it's people out with Covid pushing them over the edge, but don't you dare say it's Covid.

/Maybe they should call it Jesus Pox
 
WTFDYW [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
30 bucks an hour is pretty good money. I wish I made 30 bucks an hour.
 
Pocket Ninja [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Ask every single parent who's interviewed in that article or otherwise complaining about "not being able to count on the schools" (which probably has more to do with the loss of childcare than concern over their children's education) how willing they are to support an increase in their property taxes that would help pay for better, more professional teachers' salaries. When they start to sputter with rage, tell to fark the hell off.

Then look around to see how many people in the local community, through outraged opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, books that put scary thoughts in junior's head, and spittle-flecked diatribes opposing non-existent issues like "CRT" being taught in classrooms, are actually creating themselves the very issues that are driving teachers away, and tell all those asshats to fark the hell off, too.

At that point, there should be few enough deserving people left that schools can continue to operate at normal capacity.
 
SpectroBoy [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: 30 bucks an hour is pretty good money. I wish I made 30 bucks an hour.



$30 / hr to deal with a room full of other people's kids!?!?!?

media1.giphy.comView Full Size
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I heard that lockdown has caused children to even have less attention spans.  Add that to what BS teachers have to deal with and you wonder why no one wants to deal with education anymore.
 
Mad_Radhu
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Rindred
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Time to get bootstrappy, parents.
 
Subtonic
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Sweeten the pot with 'relaxed' corporal punishment standards and I'll teach those little brats. Oh, I'll teach 'em real good.
 
dothemath
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Mmm, teaching.

Come for the low pay, stay for the possibility of disease and mass murder.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This biatch is crying over a half school day announced two weeks in advance.
 
woundedbear42
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: 30 bucks an hour is pretty good money. I wish I made 30 bucks an hour.


With a degree and having to deal with parents...it isn't enough money.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I bet more teachers have quit because of bad behaviour from parents than from bad behavior of pupils.
 
LimpDickRicky
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: 30 bucks an hour is pretty good money. I wish I made 30 bucks an hour.


Medication and therapy would leave you with $1.25 an hour from that
 
Miss_Dorothy_Kilgallen [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: I heard that lockdown has caused children to even have less attention spans.  Add that to what BS teachers have to deal with and you wonder why no one wants to deal with education anymore.


TL;DR
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I hear that teachers make $200,000 a year and they only work 3 hours a day and they get the whole summer off and they get all you can eat salad bar with purchase of steak and potato in the teachers' lounge.
 
mike_d85
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Districts do have federal COVID relief money that could presumably be used to address staff shortages. But those funds expire in three years, which means school leaders in some places may be reluctant to commit to raises or hiring for brand-new roles.


I'm not a huge fan of outsourcing, but if they're assuming the funding is temporary and the staff shortages will also be... why not just hire a cleaning company under a yearly contract?  Yes, it's just pushing the employment instability down the line but I think the cleaners and the owner of the company understand the concept of expiring contracts.  I've worked with the federal funding programs for COVID at my last job and it's actually a very tidy solution.  I was a temp and it was super easy to just add my invoice to the stack since all my job duties were directly involving COVID.
 
sniderman
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The local school district(s) cannot hire subs or bus drivers. So when the number of call-offs reaches a tipping point due to staff illness, they cancel school. Already happened half-dozen times since the beginning of the school year. Add to this the lack of snow removal crews due to the same reasons (in Ohio), I expect more numerous school snow days once winter hits in earnest.
 
thehobbes
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Full classrooms, districts that didn't invest in sanitation, parents demanding increased performance and that their little snowflake be entertained after a semester of distance learning. Districts instead insisting on "best practices" to improve the learning deficit instead of the money/funding/staffing that is actually needed.... 

Parents are angry and taking it out on teachers, then admin overreacts because they haven't actually worked in the classrooms for decades and don't understand the situation and enthusiasm gap.

Fark user imageView Full Size
Parents aren't concerned about a learning deficit, they're mad about having to watch their own damn kids and be active in their learning.

Representing teachers and esp who have died of COVID, it is insane that we're relaxing COVID protocols.
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Sweeten the pot with 'relaxed' corporal punishment standards and I'll teach those little brats. Oh, I'll teach 'em real good.


You got a hankerin' for a spankerin'?
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: I bet more teachers have quit because of bad behaviour from parents than from bad behavior of pupils.


Guaranteed

I know several teachers. The thing they complain the most about is not the kids, it's a couple really, really shiatty farking parents, followed by the administration, and coming up last is a couple of their problem children but those are usually in reference to their shiatty ass parents
 
MBFGeek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Pocket Ninja: Ask every single parent who's interviewed in that article or otherwise complaining about "not being able to count on the schools" (which probably has more to do with the loss of childcare than concern over their children's education) how willing they are to support an increase in their property taxes that would help pay for better, more professional teachers' salaries. When they start to sputter with rage, tell to fark the hell off.

Then look around to see how many people in the local community, through outraged opposition to mask and vaccine mandates, books that put scary thoughts in junior's head, and spittle-flecked diatribes opposing non-existent issues like "CRT" being taught in classrooms, are actually creating themselves the very issues that are driving teachers away, and tell all those asshats to fark the hell off, too.

At that point, there should be few enough deserving people left that schools can continue to operate at normal capacity.


Yes, but that's not exactly a solution for the actual problem.

/Fun as it would be
//Wife teaches SPEDs...for way too little monies
 
Prank Call of Cthulhu [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
OK, fine, thirty-five dollars an hour, and you can huff all the mimeograph fluid you want.

/Do they even have mimeographs in schools anymore?
 
Klivian
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: WTFDYW: 30 bucks an hour is pretty good money. I wish I made 30 bucks an hour.


$30 / hr to deal with a room full of other people's kids!?!?!?

[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


Not just the kids, I'm sure parent/teacher conferences are bundles of joy as well

We have done everything possible to make teaching one of the worst modern professions:

Horrible hours, teachers work well outside of a normal 8 hour day, including weekend work
Horrible pay, pays more in some areas to work at Costco
Horrible workload, even before COVID schools were understaffed, little time for one one one coaching and assistance
Horrible environment, teachers don't get support from administration when parents get upset

Add in actual threat to life and limb in the form of school shootings and COVID, and the only reason you have left to be a teacher is that naive idealism that being a teacher is a noble calling enriching the future. You'd be right, but we have done our best to ruin our education system
 
Turbo Cojones
‘’ 1 hour ago  

SpectroBoy: WTFDYW: 30 bucks an hour is pretty good money. I wish I made 30 bucks an hour.


$30 / hr to deal with a room full of other people's kids!?!?!?

[media1.giphy.com image 480x270] [View Full Size image _x_]


LOL here in LA (Lower Alabama) subs get paid $88 per day with a BA on short term assignments, $120.00 for two week contracts and up.

No benefits, Natch.
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
This job would be great if it not for all the students.
 
Psychopusher [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: 30 bucks an hour is pretty good money. I wish I made 30 bucks an hour.


Difficulty: It's hard to spend $30/hr when you're dying on a ventilator.
 
Fabric_Man [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: OK, fine, thirty-five dollars an hour, and you can huff all the mimeograph fluid you want.

/Do they even have mimeographs in schools anymore?


They barely have modern photocopiers anymore. They have to go to Staples and pay for that shiat out of pocket.
 
The Official Fark Cajun
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Is it really shocking that nobody wants to tolerate other people's poorly behaved children?
 
zjoik
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Subtonic: Sweeten the pot with 'relaxed' corporal punishment standards and I'll teach those little brats. Oh, I'll teach 'em real good.


Teach em real good?  Best believe thats a paddlin'
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 1 hour ago  
The unions have been pitching a hissy fit too. The BALLS of part time teachers making close to what full time teachers make!??!?

Also, subs aren't unionized, which leads to even more union-led hate hate hate.
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: 30 bucks an hour is pretty good money. I wish I made 30 bucks an hour.


It's the bare minimum of a living wage today. It's not a thriving wage -- it's what's needed for bare sustenance based on today's standards of living.

That's why this hand-wringing about $15 per hour is ludicrous to me, because $15 per hour is still a starvation wage.

The minimum wage should be raised to no less than $25 per hour. Better to make it $30.
 
Antidamascus
‘’ 1 hour ago  

WTFDYW: 30 bucks an hour is pretty good money. I wish I made 30 bucks an hour.


Well do I have good news for you. There are some openings as long as you're qualified to be a teacher,
 
bluejeansonfire [BareFark]
‘’ 56 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
thehobbes
‘’ 56 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: The unions have been pitching a hissy fit too. The BALLS of part time teachers making close to what full time teachers make!??!?

Also, subs aren't unionized, which leads to even more union-led hate hate hate.


ummm.. what?
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

bluejeansonfire: [Fark user image 611x332]


Ideally, if you're making $15/hr, you should NOT be living somewhere that rent is $1500/month nor where food is $300/month. The corollary is you shouldn't take a job that pays $15/hr if your rent is $1500/month and food is $300/month.
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 53 minutes ago  

thehobbes: 137 Is An Excellent Time: The unions have been pitching a hissy fit too. The BALLS of part time teachers making close to what full time teachers make!??!?

Also, subs aren't unionized, which leads to even more union-led hate hate hate.

ummm.. what?


I think subs is substitute teachers. Fark submitters totally have a union, with booze and blackjack and hookers. It's called ultra+++*carrier lost***++
 
Uchiha_Cycliste [TotalFark]
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: bluejeansonfire: [Fark user image 611x332]

Ideally, if you're making $15/hr, you should NOT be living somewhere that rent is $1500/month nor where food is $300/month. The corollary is you shouldn't take a job that pays $15/hr if your rent is $1500/month and food is $300/month.


I haven't seen rent so low as 1500 since 2006.
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 52 minutes ago  

thehobbes: ummm.. what?


The local SD here is largely against sub pay raises because it undermines the pay rates the unions negotiated. Subs aren't union. Full-time teachers aren't.

The union wants ALL teachers to get paid more when the subs are paid more ... and they are ready to strike over this.
 
hereinNC
‘’ 51 minutes ago  
The issue is that with the raise in wages in the service sector. Jobs as teachers just are not that appealing.  Supply and demand.   Either pay the teachers, or your kids are going to have fry cooks as teachers.
 
Persnickety [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: The unions have been pitching a hissy fit too. The BALLS of part time teachers making close to what full time teachers make!??!?

Also, subs aren't unionized, which leads to even more union-led hate hate hate.


bork bork bork

Congratulations on your laser like focus on 0.01% of the problem.
 
Rapmaster2000
‘’ 50 minutes ago  

Klivian: Not just the kids, I'm sure parent/teacher conferences are bundles of joy as well


Depends.  Some of these teachers are hot.
 
meat0918 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 47 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: bluejeansonfire: [Fark user image 611x332]

Ideally, if you're making $15/hr, you should NOT be living somewhere that rent is $1500/month nor where food is $300/month. The corollary is you shouldn't take a job that pays $15/hr if your rent is $1500/month and food is $300/month.


You don't live on a coast do you?

It seemed normal for my area, but then again one of the biggest complaints from people in this city is how little the pay is compared to how expensive it is to live here.

Once you get out into the country the rent gets a little better but not much, because lots of people are willing to drive in from the bedroom communities as long as the cost of gas is offset by the lower rent.
 
HotWingConspiracy [BareFark]
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: bluejeansonfire: [Fark user image 611x332]

Ideally, if you're making $15/hr, you should NOT be living somewhere that rent is $1500/month nor where food is $300/month. The corollary is you shouldn't take a job that pays $15/hr if your rent is $1500/month and food is $300/month.


You would think a business/school district that operates in a place where rents are $1500 would take this in to account. Or do you think people should add a two hour commute to their day to get that shiatty pay rate?
 
Brofar
‘’ 45 minutes ago  

Rapmaster2000: I hear that teachers make $200,000 a year and they only work 3 hours a day and they get the whole summer off and they get all you can eat salad bar with purchase of steak and potato in the teachers' lounge.


And the salad bar looked at me
 
thehobbes
‘’ 44 minutes ago  

137 Is An Excellent Time: The local SD here is largely against sub pay raises because it undermines the pay rates the unions negotiated. Subs aren't union. Full-time teachers aren't.


Weird. I do negotiations on this stuff and I actually push for the subs to be paid more. Here it's $13/hr and hasn't gone up in 15 years.

The Admin's position is "the union can't negotiate on behalf of part timers."

Our members want more funding for subs because right now, they can't get time off and admin is making them watch multiple classes instead of stepping in.

Never heard of a teacher biatching about sub pay.
 
king of vegas [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  
Yet another example of cancel culture.
 
fzumrk [TotalFark]
‘’ 43 minutes ago  

Prank Call of Cthulhu: OK, fine, thirty-five dollars an hour, and you can huff all the mimeograph fluid you want.

/Do they even have mimeographs in schools anymore?


The machines, no. The delicious huffing fluid, yes.
 
lincoln65
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
I see Fark has the distinguished opinion that the problems in our schools are the result of ungrateful parents
 
137 Is An Excellent Time
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

meat0918: 137 Is An Excellent Time: bluejeansonfire: [Fark user image 611x332]

Ideally, if you're making $15/hr, you should NOT be living somewhere that rent is $1500/month nor where food is $300/month. The corollary is you shouldn't take a job that pays $15/hr if your rent is $1500/month and food is $300/month.

You don't live on a coast do you?

It seemed normal for my area, but then again one of the biggest complaints from people in this city is how little the pay is compared to how expensive it is to live here.

Once you get out into the country the rent gets a little better but not much, because lots of people are willing to drive in from the bedroom communities as long as the cost of gas is offset by the lower rent.


$1500/month gets you a luxury, newly-built, 2 bedroom apartment here in a downtown high-rise.
Entry level apartments are in the $500-600/month range.

Granted, minimum wage is only $9.30/hr, but rent is MUCH cheaper, so even an entry level job here is going to afford you a better living than somewhere rent is 3x as much, but minimum wage is only 33% more.
 
mjbok
‘’ 41 minutes ago  

Uchiha_Cycliste: 137 Is An Excellent Time: bluejeansonfire: [Fark user image 611x332]

Ideally, if you're making $15/hr, you should NOT be living somewhere that rent is $1500/month nor where food is $300/month. The corollary is you shouldn't take a job that pays $15/hr if your rent is $1500/month and food is $300/month.

I haven't seen rent so low as 1500 since 2006.


Average rent for a 2br apt is above 1500 in four states and dc per rentdata.org.
 
