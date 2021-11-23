 Skip to content
 
(Connecticut Post)   Man sets up fake charity to defraud his employer out of $600k in company matching donation funds. Probably now wishes he held onto that Time Stone   (ctpost.com) divider line
20
•       •       •

20 Comments     (+0 »)
Billy Liar [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Lemme guess...."The Human Fund"?
 
grokca [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
Hulk and Thor trashed his place, he needed the money.
 
Jake Havechek [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 1 hour ago  
festivusweb.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
I'm Eric needs legal fees?
 
TofuTheAlmighty [BareFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Guess he shouldn't have wagered on 14,000,605 to 1 odds.
 
X-Geek
‘’ 1 hour ago  

TofuTheAlmighty: Guess he shouldn't have wagered on 14,000,605 to 1 odds.


It was the only way.
 
skinink [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
People are strange when you're a stranger, stealing is easy when it's at work.
 
houstondragon
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
GregInIndy
‘’ 1 hour ago  
That's kind of impressively ballsy in its own stupid way.
 
Publikwerks
‘’ 1 hour ago  
i.imgflip.comView Full Size
 
TheCableGuy
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
How . . . Odd, quaint, different.
 
jimjays
‘’ 51 minutes ago  

GregInIndy: That's kind of impressively ballsy in its own stupid way.


I'd thought so too. And he set up the "charity" based out of his own home years before working for and ripping off the company where he got busted. I hope authorities looked in to his practices with previous employers.
 
Kyle Butler
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

skinink: People are strange when you're a stranger, stealing is easy when it's at work.


Kids in the Hall - Into the Doors
Youtube 5xillqqt0Y0
 
spongeboob
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
Is Festivus involved somehow?
 
chewd
‘’ 44 minutes ago  
Sounds like trump found his new running-mate.
 
You Are All Sheep
‘’ 42 minutes ago  
this all sounds quite trumpian.
 
Ragin' Asian
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
I'm not defending people like this at all. When I read these stories, the behavior mimics a gambling addiction. $500 to impress your friends with a nice dinner, $8,000 to take your family on a long weekend getaway. After seven years, you realize how much of a hole you've dug and by then it's too late.
 
The_EliteOne
‘’ 40 minutes ago  
He probably didn't even do much to cover his tracks. He could've done some stupid stuff like print flyers ($500), make tshirts ($1000), or do a few basket raffles ($2500) so his colleagues and job would be content with the crumbs they get and perceive they're actually helping.

For a small amount of $4,000 out of the $600,000 he could've kept up the scam. Heck he could've even applied for a 501(c)3 tax exemption status, and say to his coworkers/company match ppl "man I'd love to give you a receipt for your donations but you know how much government sucks they still haven't approved my tax exempt" - and hoesntly it wouldn't have even been a lie but once approved people would've been less sus once they're donating to write off taxes.
 
rideaurocks
‘’ 37 minutes ago  
You don't cut in on United Way's racket
 
