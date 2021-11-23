 Skip to content
(BBC)   Sinfield runs 101 miles in 24 hours, raising over £800,000 for charity. Was that wrong? Should he not have done that?   (bbc.co.uk) divider line
Creoena
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
AstroJesus
‘’ 21 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
dothemath
‘’ 20 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size
 
Im_Gumby
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
thumbs.gfycat.comView Full Size
 
Juc
‘’ 18 minutes ago  
Weird, I thought he was running about nothing.
 
Mrtraveler01
‘’ 17 minutes ago  
At least he didn't oversleep this time.
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  
Those brave Krakatoans, East of Java, who have sacrificed so much for so long, will certainly appreciate the support
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 13 minutes ago  
Sinfest.jpg
 
kbronsito [recently expired TotalFark]
‘’ 12 minutes ago  

Juc: Weird, I thought he was running about nothing.


i.insider.comView Full Size
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 9 minutes ago  
What's with the shoe laces on running shoes?  They're too long.  It's like the company wants you to trip on them.  And Tennis Shoes?    Didja ever think "Gee, if I had Tennis shoes, I could play tennis better."  In high school, when you'd play dodgeball.  Which shoes would be better?  Running shoes or tennis shoes?  Cause you're doing a lot of running but you're also doing tennis moves - left, right, dodge.
 
berylman [TotalFark]
‘’ 7 minutes ago  
"I'm broken - I don't know when if I'll be able to run again."

Ya no doubt
 
Porkbelly
‘’ 4 minutes ago  
Pam Reed, a 42 year old mother of 4, ran 135 miles, from the bottom of Death Valley to the Portals of Whitney, uphill thousands of feet, in less than 24 hours through the desert in July (Badwater.org).

Meh, this is nothing.
 
CFitzsimmons
‘’ 3 minutes ago  
I'm more impressed by Eddie Izzard's 32 marathons in 31 days.
 
