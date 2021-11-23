 Skip to content
 
(YouTube)   "Uncle Larry, Aunt Marge, so good to see you for Thanksgiving. Have you have had your COVID test yet? Well... you might want to do that before dinner, which starts at three. Ok, thanksbye"   (youtube.com) divider line
kittyhas1000legs [TotalFark]
‘’ 3 hours ago  
Work today and tomorrow will be a lot of people calling and yelling about not being able to schedule a free same-day covid test, and how DARE I suggest they just buy a take-home kit ($23.99 for two tests) if they don't need the documented negative result for travel.

Thurs-Sun will be enjoyed avoiding humanity.
 
Mr. Coffee Nerves [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  
I'm already dreading the "Flight attendant attacked by asshole who refused to wear mask even though said asshole knew the rules when he bought his ticket" stories we'll see over the next few days.

FAA should announce TODAY anyone who assaults flight crew -- or airport staff, for that matter -- gets to spend Thanksgiving in lockup and the rest of their lives traveling the friendly skies of Greyhound next to the guy jerking off to a biography of John Wayne Gacy.
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 2 hours ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm already dreading the "Flight attendant attacked by asshole who refused to wear mask even though said asshole knew the rules when he bought his ticket" stories we'll see over the next few days.

FAA should announce TODAY anyone who assaults flight crew -- or airport staff, for that matter -- gets to spend Thanksgiving in lockup and the rest of their lives traveling the friendly skies of Greyhound next to the guy jerking off to a biography of John Wayne Gacy.


Too bad you can't just throw them out the good ole airlock.
 
BizarreMan [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm already dreading the "Flight attendant attacked by asshole who refused to wear mask even though said asshole knew the rules when he bought his ticket" stories we'll see over the next few days.

FAA should announce TODAY anyone who assaults flight crew -- or airport staff, for that matter -- gets to spend Thanksgiving in lockup and the rest of their lives traveling the friendly skies of Greyhound next to the guy jerking off to a biography of John Wayne Gacy.

Too bad you can't just throw them out the good ole airlock.


Why should they have to mask up.

It's not like covid is real, and besides, they're taking the maintenance regimen of ivermectin, and hydroxiqloroquine.

Their immune system is bulletproof!
 
Merltech [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

BizarreMan: Merltech: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm already dreading the "Flight attendant attacked by asshole who refused to wear mask even though said asshole knew the rules when he bought his ticket" stories we'll see over the next few days.

FAA should announce TODAY anyone who assaults flight crew -- or airport staff, for that matter -- gets to spend Thanksgiving in lockup and the rest of their lives traveling the friendly skies of Greyhound next to the guy jerking off to a biography of John Wayne Gacy.

Too bad you can't just throw them out the good ole airlock.

Why should they have to mask up.

It's not like covid is real, and besides, they're taking the maintenance regimen of ivermectin, and hydroxiqloroquine.

Their immune system is bulletproof!


Thinking about it, they shouldn't even be in the plane. It's uses witchcraft to propel them through the air. And that goes against the science of the bible.
 
Man On A Mission [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Thinking about it, they shouldn't even be in the plane. It's uses witchcraft to propel them through the air. And that goes against the science of the bible.


If God had intended us to fly, he would have given us zero-interest unlimited frequent flyer mile credit cards.

/ study it out
 
DannyBrandt [TotalFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  

Merltech: Thinking about it, they shouldn't even be in the plane. It's uses witchcraft to propel them through the air. And that goes against the science of the bible.


*ponders*

The Greek and Roman Gods were way cooler than the Abrahamic one.
 
I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 1 hour ago  
Not doing thanksgiving this year. Not because of COVID-19, it's just been a shiat year.
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 1 hour ago  

kittyhas1000legs: Work today and tomorrow will be a lot of people calling and yelling about not being able to schedule a free same-day covid test, and how DARE I suggest they just buy a take-home kit ($23.99 for two tests) if they don't need the documented negative result for travel.

Thurs-Sun will be enjoyed avoiding humanity.


Binax is $14 at Walmart.
 
dothemath
‘’ 55 minutes ago  
Fark user imageView Full Size

Cousin Larry eats free.
 
lindalouwho [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 55 minutes ago  

I hereby demand that I be given a Fark account: Not doing thanksgiving this year. Not because of COVID-19, it's just been a shiat year.


*hug*

I hope next year is better for you.
 
Outshined_One
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Normally, for Thanksgiving, we go out Thursday night and Saturday night with family friends to two nicer restaurants in the Chicago area, although last year it was just an outdoors dinner with my parents at their house (when it was in the high 50s/low 60s).  This year, the now-wife and I finally tied the knot, but there was a falling out with my mother shortly after.  That fight is still continuing to this day and we've been unceremoniously uninvited to the gatherings with family friends for the foreseeable future.

In a way, I'm somewhat relieved.  I've gone out to restaurants a few times since last year and, unless we are outdoors or in a corner of an empty restaurant, I've had severe anxiety each time.  I'm still really uncomfortable being indoors with unmasked strangers, even if the restaurant is checking vaccination status.  On top of that, my sister's family just went through a series of breakthrough COVID-19 infections (she and her husband are fully vaccinated and boosted) and we've seen a noticeable uptick in the positivity rate, so I'm kind of on edge lately.

As a result, this year we're just hosting our friends for a small gathering.  It should be lovely.
 
FormlessOne
‘’ 52 minutes ago  
Test? No. Vaccine. If you haven't been fully vaccinated - and that includes the 2-week post-vaccination period after your second shot - you aren't coming over. If you're not vaccinated, I couldn't give a wet slap about your test status.

Luckily, I haven't had to enforce that yet, because the few folks who do visit on occasion were likewise vaccinated 5 months ago, when the majority of us in WA became eligible & we got our slot.
 
Harry Freakstorm [BareFark]
‘’ 50 minutes ago  
Martin Luther, Phil and Don. Uncle Earnie, Uncle Lin. Open the door and let 'em in, yeah. Someone's knockin' at the door. Somebody's ringin' the bell. Someone's knockin' at the door. Somebody's ringin' the bell. Do me a favor. Open the door and let 'em in, yeah

Butter pie?
Butter Pie?
Butter wouldn't melt so I put it in the pie
 
gamergirl23
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

gamergirl23: kittyhas1000legs: Work today and tomorrow will be a lot of people calling and yelling about not being able to schedule a free same-day covid test, and how DARE I suggest they just buy a take-home kit ($23.99 for two tests) if they don't need the documented negative result for travel.

Thurs-Sun will be enjoyed avoiding humanity.

Binax is $14 at Walmart.


I mean, it's not going to stop people from being assholes, but you can sell it as "Good news! I am a nice person who will help you as much as I can in these trying times. Go far away from where I am, and you can save $10."
 
Lady J [TotalFark]
‘’ 49 minutes ago  

Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm already dreading the "Flight attendant attacked by asshole who refused to wear mask even though said asshole knew the rules when he bought his ticket" stories we'll see over the next few days.

FAA should announce TODAY anyone who assaults flight crew -- or airport staff, for that matter -- gets to spend Thanksgiving in lockup and the rest of their lives traveling the friendly skies of Greyhound next to the guy jerking off to a biography of John Wayne Gacy.


like you have to tick the T&Cs (I confirm I have read and understood etc), you should have to tick something like, I confirm I am aware that masks are mandatory, and I will wear one for the duration of the flight. I understand refusal will result in the cancellation of my ticket.

then if they're a dick just hold that up in front of them.  you agreed to it sir.  mask or out.  now.
 
AAAAGGGGHHHH
‘’ 49 minutes ago  
Much like Rabies, Covid forces it's hosts to reach out to other people in order to spread the infection.
 
Rembrant_Q_Einstein
‘’ 46 minutes ago  

Outshined_One: That fight is still continuing to this day and we've been unceremoniously uninvited to the gatherings with family friends for the foreseeable future.


You would have preferred some sort of Uninvitation Ceremony?  I guess I would have too, could be a goof.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 45 minutes ago  
We had a COVID exposure on the 13th, learned about it on the 18th, got tested that day, came back negative on the 19th. We're getting one more test tonight so we can celebrate with my husband's family safely on Thursday.

/except for the anti-vax ones
//they weren't invited
 
Headso
‘’ 41 minutes ago  
If you have unvaccinated kids I can see being that over the top but otherwise it seems a bit much, I feel like I can get it just as easy any other day living my life at this point and I am just trusting my vaccine to keep me from getting sick beyond cold symptoms.
 
groppet
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
Won't see my sister and her family this year because she is being a selfish Karen and wont get vaccinated. So it will be the folks, my brother and his family and me.
 
Nick Nostril
‘’ 36 minutes ago  
The wife and will be spending another turkey day just with the immediate family (ie. kids). My side of the family has a huge get together (big extended family) and my aunt/uncle who host it were long time holdouts getting the vaccine, but finally talked into it by their EMT son who was tired of hauling Covid patients to the hospital. Just not that comfortable being around that many right-leaning folks of questionable vaccine status.

Not looking like this goddamn pandemic is going away any time soon. Thanks, assholes.
 
talkyournonsense
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
In Canada this week is my birthday week and not some stuff yourself American holiday. (Yes it's celebrated across Canada, my birthday that is) and my party will be kinda big 15/20 people. Rule stated on the invite *double vax required* extra guests require approval. It's that simple, and if I don't know for certain, I'll scan their fricken QR codes! Only one person in my extended friend group is unvaxxed and my entire fam is vaxxed. I don't have time for anti-science people in my life.

/My birthday usually falls on gray cup weekend hence the country wide celebration
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 33 minutes ago  
We're keeping it to 6 fully vaxxed sensible people this year, thank goodness.

I mean, my nephew (in a role switch-up) is a conservative, but he's a 2004-style conservative, and that's a thousand miles better than the current model. It's yeah Trump's bad but BSABSVR vs wearing a yellow star of David for the vaccine holocaust and accusing Dems of being lizard people baby rapers.
 
bambi121899
‘’ 31 minutes ago  

groppet: Won't see my sister and her family this year because she is being a selfish Karen and wont get vaccinated. So it will be the folks, my brother and his family and me.


That's our situation, too. Except it's my husband's brother and his wife who refuse to get vaxed. Not because they're anti-vax mind you, but because "it was developed too fast."

They're what I call LARPing hippies. Plus, he listens to Joe Rogan and they both joined a PRAISE THE LAWD JAYSUS church about two years ago so...yeah. We've given up on getting through to them.
 
Headso
‘’ 24 minutes ago  

Garza and the Supermutants: a 2004-style conservative


Cheering the Iraq war, calling people who were against it terrorist sympathizers and traitors while also calling various torture techniques fraternity pranks and advocating for the privatization of social security and medicare, not a great vintage either.
 
Your Blog Sucks
‘’ 22 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Test? No. Vaccine. If you haven't been fully vaccinated - and that includes the 2-week post-vaccination period after your second shot - you aren't coming over. If you're not vaccinated, I couldn't give a wet slap about your test status.

Luckily, I haven't had to enforce that yet, because the few folks who do visit on occasion were likewise vaccinated 5 months ago, when the majority of us in WA became eligible & we got our slot.


We're supposed to be hosting for dinner Thursday - myself and Mr. Blog (both vaxed and boosted), our two kids, and three grandparents (all of whom have had 2 doses if not 3). Got a message from the middle school over the weekend that Big Kid is a close contact. Both kids had their first doses two weeks ago as soon as they were eligible - but that ain't enough.

Gotta get my hands on a rapid test to get him cleared, or dinner's off. This suuuuucks.
 
kobrakai
‘’ 19 minutes ago  
My brother did me and my family a favor by making up an excuse for not getting together for Thanksgiving or Christmas. Saves me from having to ask if they're ever getting vaccinated and hearing about some bullshiat about "socialism" and "Sleepy Joe"
 
Garza and the Supermutants [TotalFark]
‘’ 19 minutes ago  

Headso: Garza and the Supermutants: a 2004-style conservative

Cheering the Iraq war, calling people who were against it terrorist sympathizers and traitors while also calling various torture techniques fraternity pranks and advocating for the privatization of social security and medicare, not a great vintage either.


Yeah we're not allowed to talk politics at gatherings.
 
The Irresponsible Captain [TotalFark]
‘’ 18 minutes ago  

groppet: Won't see my sister and her family this year because she is being a selfish Karen and wont get vaccinated. So it will be the folks, my brother and his family and me.


Just about the same thing here. Seeing my brother-in-law and his family instead. My mom is upset but we've only just got the first shot for the kid, and we were ahead of the actual clinic they ran because we had the regular appointment scheduled. They were some of the fist in line to have their little ones vaccinated.
 
sjmcc13 [TotalFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

talkyournonsense: In Canada this week is my birthday week and not some stuff yourself American holiday. (Yes it's celebrated across Canada, my birthday that is) and my party will be kinda big 15/20 people. Rule stated on the invite *double vax required* extra guests require approval. It's that simple, and if I don't know for certain, I'll scan their fricken QR codes! Only one person in my extended friend group is unvaxxed and my entire fam is vaxxed. I don't have time for anti-science people in my life.

/My birthday usually falls on gray cup weekend hence the country wide celebration


Please keep in mind that if you use an app to scan, out of province codes might not scan properly.
Was in Thunder Bay recently (don't ask why, but the important thing is I was in Ontario from outside Ontario) and every time I went out anywhere their app would not recognize my code.
 
PackageHandler [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 16 minutes ago  

FormlessOne: Test? No. Vaccine. If you haven't been fully vaccinated - and that includes the 2-week post-vaccination period after your second shot - you aren't coming over. If you're not vaccinated, I couldn't give a wet slap about your test status.

Luckily, I haven't had to enforce that yet, because the few folks who do visit on occasion were likewise vaccinated 5 months ago, when the majority of us in WA became eligible & we got our slot.


Agreed, I've basically cut ties with family that are refusing to vaxx and have already stated that if they end up team FAFO that I'm going to be fairly unlikely to shed a tear. I've made my attempts to help them get properly learnt and they don't give two shiats so I'm done giving any either. One bonus is that it's resulted in less places I feel the need to visit on the holidays which is honestly a win anyways.
 
Sabreace22 [TotalFark] [OhFark]
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

Rembrant_Q_Einstein: Outshined_One: That fight is still continuing to this day and we've been unceremoniously uninvited to the gatherings with family friends for the foreseeable future.

You would have preferred some sort of Uninvitation Ceremony?  I guess I would have too, could be a goof.


How I picture the ceremony going. 

Fark user imageView Full Size


/Qapla'
 
Malenfant
‘’ 5 minutes ago  

groppet: Won't see my sister and her family this year because she is being a selfish Karen and wont get vaccinated. So it will be the folks, my brother and his family and me.


It's not even selfish. Selfish people would get a booster while there wasn't enough vaccine for others to get their initial vaccination. She's probably a selfish, stupid, contrarian, and the stupid contrarian part of her personality is why she's choosing to risk her life and the lives of others. That or she's just a Republican propaganda addicted idiot being led off a cliff with the rest of the rubes.
 
yakmans_dad
‘’ 5 minutes ago  
What are the Stand Your Ground rules for the unvaccinated? Asking for a weary nation friend.
 
Mikeyworld
‘’ 2 minutes ago  

BizarreMan: Merltech: Mr. Coffee Nerves: I'm already dreading the "Flight attendant attacked by asshole who refused to wear mask even though said asshole knew the rules when he bought his ticket" stories we'll see over the next few days.

FAA should announce TODAY anyone who assaults flight crew -- or airport staff, for that matter -- gets to spend Thanksgiving in lockup and the rest of their lives traveling the friendly skies of Greyhound next to the guy jerking off to a biography of John Wayne Gacy.

Too bad you can't just throw them out the good ole airlock.

Why should they have to mask up.

It's not like covid is real, and besides, they're taking the maintenance regimen of ivermectin, and hydroxiqloroquine.

Their immune system is bulletproof!


You left off the Question mark... youre argument is invalid.
 
